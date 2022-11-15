Read full article on original website
The Standard Guide to SF Bars You Can Actually Talk In
Twitter layoffs got you in a slump? Did your plans to convert to life in the metaverse fall through? Want to find a new boo, but Tinder just won’t pull through? With the holidays upon us and friends visiting town, it might be a good idea to invest less in online socializing and find some SF spots where you can, like, talk to another real-life human.
New Black-Owned, Music-Inspired Ice Cream Shop Opens in Bayview
Bayview has a reputation for being the warmest and sunniest district in San Francisco, but the enclave just got a lot cooler with the grand opening of What’s the Scoop. The Black-owned business, located at 5668 Third St. at Armstrong Avenue, is the only independent ice cream parlor in Bayview. It is also a confirmed retailer of Goon With the Spoon ice cream, created by legendary Bay Area rapper E-40.
Move Over Stonehenge. ‘Cathenge’ Comes to San Francisco
England has Stonehenge, and now San Francisco has Cathenge–a monument of sorts dedicated to, you guessed it, cats!. The feline-inspired art installation at Patricia’s Green in Hayes Valley will be welcomed to the neighborhood at a ribbon cutting on Friday, Dec. 2 at 6 p.m. Comprised of six...
San Francisco Home With Huge ‘YOLO’ Sign Could be Yours for $4.5M
A San Francisco home with a large light-up “YOLO” sign in the backyard could be yours for around $4.5 million. The Russian Hill home at 1268 Lombard St. features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, across 2,550 square-feet with a private garage, roof deck and a spacious backyard—well, spacious by San Francisco standards.
Applications Are Now Open for San Francisco’s First-Ever Drag Laureate
Do you have what it takes to serve as San Francisco’s official drag performer?. While not going so far as launching its own elimination-style reality show, Mayor London Breed’s office announced Thursday that applications are now open for the city’s first-ever Drag Laureate position. The program, which...
Buying San Francisco: Which Condo in Duboce Triangle?
Editor’s Note: There are few things San Franciscans love to talk about more than real estate. In that spirit, The Standard presents ‘Buying San Francisco’, a profile of two homes going head-to-head in what is quickly becoming a buyer’s market. Though it isn’t one of the...
5 New Spots to Eat and Drink in the Bay Area
This week, Napa charcuterie Fatted Calf slides into a stall at the Ferry Building, slicing up fresh butchery and deli sandwiches. A health-conscious Mediterranean bistro by the name of Elena adds to the slate of popular new eateries in North Beach. And for those looking for a novel spot to spend happy hour, Lost Cat Bar & Bites, Gambit Lounge and Eco Terreno’s tasting room and underground supper club all fit the bill.
Central Subway Opens to Fanfare As Trains Depart for Historic First Ride
Transit riders, rejoice! The Central Subway is finally open. The nearly $2 billion train route, three decades in the making, finally carried its first public passengers on Saturday at the soft opening of four new stations that stretch from 4th and Brannan to Chinatown. At exactly 8 a.m., a buzzy...
SF Homeless Nonprofit Gave Housing to CEO’s Family, Friends
A nonprofit that was referred to the FBI for allegedly mismanaging housing and shelters for homeless people in San Francisco gave a significant chunk of its spaces to house family, friends and employees of the group’s CEO, The Standard has learned. While the City Controller’s Office released an audit...
Bay Area Target Store Sees 10 Thefts a Day as Chain Says $400M Lost
A Bay Area Target store is seeing 10 thefts a day as the national chain announces $400 million in theft-related profit losses. A Walnut Creek Target retail worker told The Standard they see roughly 10 thefts every day on average, and that clothing and shoes are some of the most frequently stolen items.
Central Subway Opens Saturday—4 Years Late and $375M Over Budget
The decades-in-the-making Central Subway will start limited service this weekend, allowing passengers to ferry between its four stops for free while giving the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency time to work out any kinks in operations. Deemed a boondoggle by detractors from the jump and even labeled the “Central Circus”...
Troubled SF Nonprofit Throws Itself a Party as Clients Left in the Lurch
A financially troubled nonprofit relied on by the city for social services threw itself a party earlier this month, honoring the organization’s former CEO while overlooking a client with mental illness who had been asked to speak at the event. Positive Resource Center, the administrative arm of the drug...
San Francisco to Host APEC Summit in 2023, Drawing Major Heads of State
Next November, San Francisco will play host to major heads of state and other international officials at the 30th Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Leaders’ Summit, known as APEC. APEC is an intergovernmental forum promoting free trade in the Asia-Pacific region, and San Francisco was announced as the 2023 host city...
City Hall Paid Safe Drug Use Researcher $334 Per Hour To Walk Tenderloin Streets
San Francisco paid a researcher over $300 an hour to study the neighborhood impact of the Tenderloin Center safe consumption site, a project contract reveals. The $500,000 study, released Wednesday by the Department of Public Health, found that public drug use and discarded paraphernalia is 19% lower around the center, which opened early this year, than it was in the same area in 2019.
UC Berkeley’s $17M FTX Stadium Naming Deal Dead After Just 450 Days
Add UC Berkeley to the latest list of those duped by FTX and its founder Sam Bankman-Fried. On Thursday, the university’s athletic department quietly told The Standard it had suspended its football stadium naming rights deal with FTX. The 10 year deal was signed in August 2021 for $17.5...
City Flags FBI After Finding ‘Criminal Activity’ at Homelessness Nonprofit
An audit found a pattern of serious problems at a government-funded nonprofit that provides housing and other homelessness services, and the city has referred the situation to the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the District Attorney’s office as a criminal matter. The audit by the San Francisco Controller’s Office...
San Francisco Public School Grad To Star in Canada’s Grey Cup as QB
One of the most decorated athletes to graduate from a San Francisco public school this century will be playing in the biggest game of his life on Sunday. McLeod Bethel-Thompson, a 2006 Balboa graduate who went on to play quarterback at UCLA and Sacramento State, is starting at quarterback this Sunday for the Toronto Argonauts in the 109th Grey Cup, the championship game of the Canadian Football League (CFL)—also known as the “Canadian Super Bowl.”
