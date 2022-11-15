Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Why Did A Family Wait Five Days To Report The Abduction Of This 15-Year-Old California Girl?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedOakland, CA
Gruesome murder solved after 50 years with DNATrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Sacramento, CA
Unhoused resident left behind by the City that said it would help himRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
Related
goldcountrymedia.com
George Lawrence Harrison 5/21/1936 - 11/13/2022
George Lawrence Harrison, devoted father, grandfather, and friend to many, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on November 13, 2022. His family is heartbroken, but his ever-present strength, guidance, and love continues to provide comfort to all. The only child of George and Ruth Harrison, George was born on a...
goldcountrymedia.com
Edwadean Martin 1936 - 2022
Velva Edwadean Treadway Martin was born May 17, 1936, in Rittenhouse, AZ. Eldest of 4 and only daughter to Clarence and Beatrice Treadway. She passed from this earth at home in Roseville, CA, October 3, 2022, at 86 years old. Preceding her were her mother, father, brother Charles and son Ricky. She leaves behind brothers Theland and Clarence, husband Gene, sons Rodney, Robbie, Mark, 6 grandchildren, and 10+ great-grandchildren.
goldcountrymedia.com
Mandarin weekend in Auburn
Gary Gilligan, executive director of the Mandarin Festival, cuts the ceremonial ribbon while joined by several members of the Auburn Chamber of Commerce and others Thursday in front of the Tahoe building at the Gold Country Fairgrounds. From its inaugural festival, which included three growers and eight vendors in downtown Newcastle, the annual Mandarin Festival has grown to where it drew about 27,000 people over three days last year. The 29th annual Mandarin Festival began its three-day run Friday with Gilligan anticipating its biggest year yet, including well more than 200 vendors. Gilligan proudly noted before cutting the ribbon the Mandarin Festival has given back $1.2 million to the community.
goldcountrymedia.com
Loomis planning director Mary Beth Van Voorhis retires
Loomis Town Council bid farewell this week to retiring planning director Mary Beth Van Voorhis and welcomed new planning director Christy Consolini. With her last official week ending this week, Loomis Town Council honored Van Voorhis with a proclamation of gratitude during the regular Town Council meeting on Nov. 8.
goldcountrymedia.com
Rocklin runs out of gas against No. 1 seed Manteca in Sac-Joaquin Section Division 2 semifinal
MANTECA 34, ROCKLIN 28 Rocklin 7 14 7 0 – 28 Manteca 7 6 6 15 – 34 Manteca – Alijah Cota 7 run (Matt Kong kick) Rocklin – Mason Silva 13 run (Logan Pandis kick) Rocklin – Elias Brown 1 run (Pandis kick) Manteca – Cota 6 run (kick failed) Rocklin – Brown 46 pass from Joey Roberts (Pandis kick) Manteca – Blake Nichelson 2 run (pass failed) Rocklin – Brown 42 run (Pandis kick) Manteca – Cota 4 pass from Hudson Wyatt (Kong kick) Manteca – Blake Nichelson 44 run (Cota run)
goldcountrymedia.com
Reader input: 'Really huge thanks' from Wreaths Across America
I want to thank a couple of people for their rescuing me this past week for the WAA float in the Veterans Day Parade. Crisis narrowly averted!. Auburn is an extremely supportive community and it was made even clearer to me this past week. Our usual driver and float was unable to participate in the Veterans Day Parade with only a couple of days to go, and I want to thank a few key people for their efforts that allowed Wreaths Across America to provide our float at the last minute.
goldcountrymedia.com
Folsom Police bid farewell to School Resource Officer Mitch Bates as he retires
Officer Mitch Bates pushed open the lobby door at the Folsom Police Department last Thursday afternoon, casting a glowing smile even bigger than the contagious one his colleagues are used to. That’s because Bates wasn’t only descending down the stairs to head home, on this day, that descent was also into retirement.
goldcountrymedia.com
Despite limited supply, Friends of Folsom charity provides 10,000 turkeys to those in need for 13th year
Despite turkeys being in limited supply and rising prices, local nonprofit Friends of Folsom managed to continue its annual tradition of supplying 10,000 turkeys to those in need for another season. Dressed in festive attire to celebrate Thanksgiving, members of the local charity made the trek to Sacramento Food Bank...
goldcountrymedia.com
Granite Bay tops rival Del Oro in Sac-Joaquin Section Division 2 semifinal rematch
GRANITE BAY 21, DEL ORO 16 Granite Bay 7 14 0 0 - 21 Del Oro 0 10 0 6 - 16 GB - Frank Cusano 27 pass from McCade Long (David Craven kick) DO - Cameron Smith 24 FG GB - Long 1 run (Craven kick) DO - Kainoa Acia 1 run (Smith kick) GB - Joey Cattolico 39 pass from Long (Craven kick) DO - Acia 1 run (run failed)
goldcountrymedia.com
Commentary: Are you moving too fast?
Perhaps you remember the song “Feelin’ Groovy” by Simon and Garfunkel. If you’re too young to remember, after all it was released in 1966, here are a couple of lines from the first verse of the song:. “Slow down, you move too fast, you got to...
goldcountrymedia.com
Placer County Sheriff's arrest log: Felon arrest, identity theft, warrants
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. Oct. 27. Tyler Tallmadge Norwood, 29, was arrested at 11:18 p.m. on suspicion of an outside felony warrant in the 11800 block of...
goldcountrymedia.com
Athlete of the Week: Ellie Bushnell wins individual NorCal girls golf individual title
The high school girls’ golf season has come to an end following the California Interscholastic Federation State Championship on Wednesday at San Gabriel Country Club. On Nov. 7, the NorCal Championship took place at Berkeley Country Club where Granite Bay High senior Ellie Bushnell finished first out of 82 golfers with a one-under-par round of 71. Bushnell also qualified for the state championship, along with Tavia Burgess. Bushnell tied for seventh place at state with a two-over-par round of 74.
goldcountrymedia.com
New Folsom rink draws a crowd
Opening on Friday, which was Veterans Day and a day off for many, the newly constructed Historic Folsom Ice rink was a busy place as many got an early start of getting into the spirit of the holidays with an outing. “The ice rink opened on Nov. 11, on time...
goldcountrymedia.com
Round 2: SFL rivals Del Oro, Granite Bay meet again, this time for berth in D-II final
Few regional rivalries move the needle the way Del Oro-Granite Bay does. These Sierra Foothill League foes have no love lost for one another and they put their rivalry on the line again Friday for a spot in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II championship game. Getting a second chance at...
goldcountrymedia.com
South Placer cross-country roundup: Whitney boys and girls both win the Division II section title
A number of South Placer area cross-country varsity teams and individuals secured qualifying spots to the state meet and others won section titles at the Sac-Joaquin Section Championship meet Saturday at Willow Hills Reservoir in Folsom. Here is a look at how all area squads performed. Whitney High. The Wildcats...
goldcountrymedia.com
Joshua King's early settlement conference continued for Lincoln Hills armed robbery
Joshua Daniel Allen King, 35 of Marysville, had an early settlement conference Nov. 15 for an Oct. 29 armed robbery in Sun City Lincoln Hills. The conference was continued to Dec. 8. “Not much really happens at an early settlement conference,” said Stephanie Herrera, public information officer for the Placer...
goldcountrymedia.com
From starter to the bench to starter: How Del Oro's Hamilton has made the most of his senior year
It was supposed to be a football season to remember for Del Oro High School senior Jake Hamilton. After taking over the quarterback duties for the injured Ryan Lewis last year, Hamilton passed for 648 yards and six touchdowns in five starts, helping lead the Golden Eagles to the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I quarterfinals before a loss to Jesuit.
goldcountrymedia.com
Rocklin Unified School District Board expresses potential concerns with funding from Proposition 28
The Rocklin Unified School District Board expressed potential funding concerns for their arts and music programs as a result of Proposition 28’s passing in October at Wednesday’s board meeting. Rocklin Unified School District is receiving $7,136,113 from an Arts, Music, and Instructional Materials Discretionary Block Grant that can...
goldcountrymedia.com
TD pass in closing seconds ends Woodcreek's bid to reach Division 3 section championship
It was a classic story in which the team with the ball at the end of the game wins. That honor went to Christian Brothers High School on Friday night, scoring with 22 seconds left on the clock to defeat No. 8 seed Woodcreek 20-14 in a Sac-Joaquin Section Division III playoff semifinal in Sacramento.
goldcountrymedia.com
Late comeback not enough for Panthers in section semifinals
The West Park Panthers football team members have been the comeback kids all season as they came from behind against Lincoln and were down 42-7 against Placer High before scoring four touchdowns in the fourth quarter. On Friday night, the Panthers were down once again, this time 41-21 against Capital...
Comments / 0