Loomis, CA

George Lawrence Harrison 5/21/1936 - 11/13/2022

George Lawrence Harrison, devoted father, grandfather, and friend to many, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on November 13, 2022. His family is heartbroken, but his ever-present strength, guidance, and love continues to provide comfort to all. The only child of George and Ruth Harrison, George was born on a...
AUBURN, CA
Edwadean Martin 1936 - 2022

Velva Edwadean Treadway Martin was born May 17, 1936, in Rittenhouse, AZ. Eldest of 4 and only daughter to Clarence and Beatrice Treadway. She passed from this earth at home in Roseville, CA, October 3, 2022, at 86 years old. Preceding her were her mother, father, brother Charles and son Ricky. She leaves behind brothers Theland and Clarence, husband Gene, sons Rodney, Robbie, Mark, 6 grandchildren, and 10+ great-grandchildren.
ROSEVILLE, CA
Mandarin weekend in Auburn

Gary Gilligan, executive director of the Mandarin Festival, cuts the ceremonial ribbon while joined by several members of the Auburn Chamber of Commerce and others Thursday in front of the Tahoe building at the Gold Country Fairgrounds. From its inaugural festival, which included three growers and eight vendors in downtown Newcastle, the annual Mandarin Festival has grown to where it drew about 27,000 people over three days last year. The 29th annual Mandarin Festival began its three-day run Friday with Gilligan anticipating its biggest year yet, including well more than 200 vendors. Gilligan proudly noted before cutting the ribbon the Mandarin Festival has given back $1.2 million to the community.
AUBURN, CA
Loomis planning director Mary Beth Van Voorhis retires

Loomis Town Council bid farewell this week to retiring planning director Mary Beth Van Voorhis and welcomed new planning director Christy Consolini. With her last official week ending this week, Loomis Town Council honored Van Voorhis with a proclamation of gratitude during the regular Town Council meeting on Nov. 8.
LOOMIS, CA
Rocklin runs out of gas against No. 1 seed Manteca in Sac-Joaquin Section Division 2 semifinal

MANTECA 34, ROCKLIN 28 Rocklin 7 14 7 0 – 28 Manteca 7 6 6 15 – 34 Manteca – Alijah Cota 7 run (Matt Kong kick) Rocklin – Mason Silva 13 run (Logan Pandis kick) Rocklin – Elias Brown 1 run (Pandis kick) Manteca – Cota 6 run (kick failed) Rocklin – Brown 46 pass from Joey Roberts (Pandis kick) Manteca – Blake Nichelson 2 run (pass failed) Rocklin – Brown 42 run (Pandis kick) Manteca – Cota 4 pass from Hudson Wyatt (Kong kick) Manteca – Blake Nichelson 44 run (Cota run)
ROCKLIN, CA
Reader input: 'Really huge thanks' from Wreaths Across America

I want to thank a couple of people for their rescuing me this past week for the WAA float in the Veterans Day Parade. Crisis narrowly averted!. Auburn is an extremely supportive community and it was made even clearer to me this past week. Our usual driver and float was unable to participate in the Veterans Day Parade with only a couple of days to go, and I want to thank a few key people for their efforts that allowed Wreaths Across America to provide our float at the last minute.
AUBURN, CA
Folsom Police bid farewell to School Resource Officer Mitch Bates as he retires

Officer Mitch Bates pushed open the lobby door at the Folsom Police Department last Thursday afternoon, casting a glowing smile even bigger than the contagious one his colleagues are used to. That’s because Bates wasn’t only descending down the stairs to head home, on this day, that descent was also into retirement.
FOLSOM, CA
Commentary: Are you moving too fast?

Perhaps you remember the song “Feelin’ Groovy” by Simon and Garfunkel. If you’re too young to remember, after all it was released in 1966, here are a couple of lines from the first verse of the song:. “Slow down, you move too fast, you got to...
AUBURN, CA
Athlete of the Week: Ellie Bushnell wins individual NorCal girls golf individual title

The high school girls’ golf season has come to an end following the California Interscholastic Federation State Championship on Wednesday at San Gabriel Country Club. On Nov. 7, the NorCal Championship took place at Berkeley Country Club where Granite Bay High senior Ellie Bushnell finished first out of 82 golfers with a one-under-par round of 71. Bushnell also qualified for the state championship, along with Tavia Burgess. Bushnell tied for seventh place at state with a two-over-par round of 74.
GRANITE BAY, CA
New Folsom rink draws a crowd

Opening on Friday, which was Veterans Day and a day off for many, the newly constructed Historic Folsom Ice rink was a busy place as many got an early start of getting into the spirit of the holidays with an outing. “The ice rink opened on Nov. 11, on time...
FOLSOM, CA
From starter to the bench to starter: How Del Oro's Hamilton has made the most of his senior year

It was supposed to be a football season to remember for Del Oro High School senior Jake Hamilton. After taking over the quarterback duties for the injured Ryan Lewis last year, Hamilton passed for 648 yards and six touchdowns in five starts, helping lead the Golden Eagles to the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I quarterfinals before a loss to Jesuit.
LOOMIS, CA
Late comeback not enough for Panthers in section semifinals

The West Park Panthers football team members have been the comeback kids all season as they came from behind against Lincoln and were down 42-7 against Placer High before scoring four touchdowns in the fourth quarter. On Friday night, the Panthers were down once again, this time 41-21 against Capital...
ROSEVILLE, CA

