Gary Gilligan, executive director of the Mandarin Festival, cuts the ceremonial ribbon while joined by several members of the Auburn Chamber of Commerce and others Thursday in front of the Tahoe building at the Gold Country Fairgrounds. From its inaugural festival, which included three growers and eight vendors in downtown Newcastle, the annual Mandarin Festival has grown to where it drew about 27,000 people over three days last year. The 29th annual Mandarin Festival began its three-day run Friday with Gilligan anticipating its biggest year yet, including well more than 200 vendors. Gilligan proudly noted before cutting the ribbon the Mandarin Festival has given back $1.2 million to the community.

AUBURN, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO