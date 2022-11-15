Read full article on original website
Colorado company expands to meet expected demand for electric heat pumps, stovesMatt WhittakerBoulder, CO
Colorado witness says low-flying cigar-shaped object was 'transparent'Roger MarshFort Collins, CO
Colorado witness describes silent 'translucent craft' moving overheadRoger MarshLoveland, CO
The haunted hotel that inspired Stephen King´s, The ShiningSara BEstes Park, CO
Freddy's Frozen Custard breaks ground!OptopolisCheyenne, WY
Rocky Mountain Collegian
The 5 best activity bars in Fort Collins
It is no secret that Fort Collins is known for its microbreweries and craft beers. But did you know there is a plethora of amazing bars outside the beer scene? So what do people in Fort Collins do when they are not drinking beers and riding bikes?. They may be...
Rocky Mountain Collegian
FoCo City Council shows reluctance to establish a minimum wage
Fort Collins City Council voted to push back the decision to establish a minimum wage for six months at their meeting Nov. 15. This decision resulted from council members not feeling confident in the information they were given to make the changes the council wants to see. Ordinance No. 140...
Rocky Mountain Collegian
This week in ASCSU: Letter to U.S. Senate on abortion access
The Associated Students of Colorado State University convened Nov. 16 for the 14th session of the 52nd senate. After two new senators were sworn into office by Chief Justice Marcus Zacarias, President Rob Long, Chief of Staff Haydyn Deason, Director of Health and Wellness Alex Silverhart and Director of Marketing Grace Crangle reported on the executive branch’s continued involvement on campus.
Rocky Mountain Collegian
Proposed regulations would limit new FoCo oil, gas facilities
The Fort Collins City Council will consider adopting new oil and gas development regulations. Staff proposed new oil and gas regulations at the Oct. 25 City Council work session. Oil and gas regulations were last updated when Senate Bill 19-181 was adopted in Colorado in April 2019. As stated on...
Rocky Mountain Collegian
Rams volleyball prepares for Hilbert’s final MW tournament
In Colorado State University volleyball head coach Tom Hilbert’s final Mountain West Conference tournament, his team is the underdog — and he wouldn’t have it any other way. Hilbert announced a little over a week ago that he will be retiring following the conclusion of this season,...
Rocky Mountain Collegian
Gallery: Border War football game comes down to the wire
On Nov. 12, the Colorado State University football team took on the University of Wyoming Cowboys at Canvas Stadium for this year’s edition of the annual Border War. The Rams and Cowboys have been playing against each other since 1899, and the game this year was the 114th meeting between the two teams, with the all-time record going in favor of Colorado State at 59-50-5 (including one controversial game that CSU doesn’t recognize as completed). Since 1968 the teams have fought over control of the Bronze Boot trophy, an actual boot that was worn by Vietnam veteran and former Colorado State ROTC instructor Capt. Daniel J. Romero. The boot was cast in bronze and goes to the winner of each Border War along with the bragging rights that come with the territory of a rivalry game. This year’s game was a low-scoring defensive affair that the Rams narrowly lost to the Cowboys 14-13, keeping the Bronze Boot in Laramie, Wyoming, for another year.
