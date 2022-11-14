Read full article on original website
Related
coloradosun.com
Colorado prepares to “mine” key materials from the recycling bin ahead of new law taking effect in 2026
A new state law’s promise to give all Colorado residents equal access to recycling, while building up an industry that produces goods from recycled materials, may not hit the ground until 2026, but advocates and industry say key preparations are well under way. The nation’s largest beverage companies, like...
Gov. Polis tests positive for COVID-19 just 2 months after receiving booster
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis tested positive for COVID-19 Thursday morning, a little more than two months after receiving the omicron-specific booster targeting the BA.5 variant of the novel coronavirus.
Can You Legally Record a Phone Call in Colorado?
If you've ever wondered if you were legally allowed to record a call here in Colorado then keep reading because we have your answer. Sometimes you think, "I wish I had recorded that" when on the phone when someone, but then probably question the legality of recording a phone call without an official disclaimer.
coloradosun.com
The same adopted child in Colorado could get $1,000 of monthly subsidies, or none. The deciding factor? Where they live.
Arnett’s son, 13, during behavioral therapy on the swings at his home in Dacono. (Olivia Sun, The Colorado Sun via Report for America) Chapter Index: Chapter One | Chapter Two | Chapter Three | Chapter Four | Chapter Five | Chapter Six | Chapter Seven. Expenses were not top...
Larimer County woman is first to face a state charge for providing a fentanyl pill that killed someone
LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — Kara Gorman, 24, was found dead Sept.1 in her Fort Collins apartment of a fentanyl overdose, and the woman accused of giving her a pill is the only person so far in Colorado to face a new state charge aimed at drug dealers – distribution of fentanyl resulting in death.
coloradosun.com
The eight Colorado legislative districts Democrats flipped from the GOP this year, from Colorado Springs to the Western Slope
Colorado Democrats were bracing for the possibility that they would lose seats in the state legislature on Election Day. Instead, the party expanded its already sizable majorities in the House and Senate. Democratic candidates flipped districts held by the GOP from Colorado Springs to Loveland to the Roaring Fork Valley,...
Westword
Snaxland Applies to Open First Colorado Dispensary
The ownership behind Snaxland, a popular cannabis growing operation based in Colorado, has applied to purchase a former dispensary location in southwest Denver. Documents at the Denver Department of Excise and Licenses show a pending transfer of ownership for a building at 543 Bryant Street that was once occupied by a Golden Meds dispensary. Although it's still owned by the dispensary chain, it could get new life if the transfer application is accepted.
broomfieldleader.com
Broomfield City Council reviews compensation in study session
A Tuesday study session included a review of compensation for Broomfield City Council members. Council is required — under the municipal code — to review members’ compensation at least once this year. The code also requires an automatic increase in compensation July 1, 2023. “It’s an amount...
coloradonewsline.com
Colorado to receive more than $40 million in settlement with Walmart over opioid crisis
Colorado will receive more than $40 million from a $3.1 billion national settlement with Walmart for its role in the opioid crisis. A news release from Attorney General Phil Weiser’s office said the settlement will require “significant improvements” in Walmart pharmacies’ handling of opioids, as a lack of proper oversight worsened the opioid crisis.
Colorado District 3 update: Boebert-Frisch race likely headed to recount
The latest vote update released Thursday afternoon in the Colorado District 3 race shows Republican Lauren Boebert's lead over Democrat Adam Frisch is diminishing.
broomfieldleader.com
Mental Health Partners core mission maintained after 60 years
Founded in 1962, Mental Health Partners’ core mission of providing psychological care and addiction recovery has remained unchanged after six decades of serving residents in Boulder, Broomfield, Longmont and Lafayette. The nonprofit marks its 60th anniversary this week, Director of Business Development Kristina Hernández Schostak said. “November 16...
sentinelcolorado.com
GONE VIRAL, AGAIN: Hospitals fill with respiratory patients, this time from an old virus causing a new threat
The novel coronavirus was a new and startling threat that scientists and doctors rushed to confront when it made its first appearance three years ago. But after two winters of COVID-19 spikes, this season, there’s an old virus behaving in new ways that’s causing problems for the health care field in Colorado and across the nation. And unlike COVID-19, it’s the youngest people who are most at risk.
Pueblo voters complain about campaigns harassing them to cure ballots
Wednesday is the deadline in Colorado for all overseas and military ballots to be received and for any signature discrepancies on ballots to be fixed.
Boulder Clarion
Citizen science-led study finds ticks expanding into new terrain in Colorado
Ticks are already commonplace in Colorado — and they’re becoming more prevalent. But the state’s terrain can make tracking them difficult, which is why researchers at Colorado State University built a study that would offer a better understanding of tick populations in the state. The study, published...
coloradosun.com
Failed twice: Colorado foster kids who are adopted often end up back in the child welfare system
Kya, 10, is one of the six children Michelle Schuldt has adopted from Colorado’s child welfare system. Chapter Index: Chapter One | Chapter Two | Chapter Three | Chapter Four | Chapter Five | Chapter Six. D’Borah Israel went to live with her foster mother at age 2, rescued...
Nearly half of Colorado renters are cost-burdened
Colorado is tied for the sixth-highest share of renters paying more than 35% of their income on rent. It is tied with Mississippi and New Jersey, with 43% of renters officially cost-burdened.
CO-3 voters tell county clerk they're being harassed to cure ballots
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — Voters are telling the Pueblo County Clerk and Recorder that national groups are harassing them to fix issues with their ballots so they can be counted in the close race for Colorado's 3rd Congressional District. Pueblo County Clerk Gilbert "Bo" Ortiz said one young voter...
Colorado Springs Independent
Democrats keep control of all levers of power in Colorado, El Paso County stays red
Despite El Paso County voters’ loyalty to the GOP, Colorado reasserted its status as a blue state in the Nov. 8 election, reelecting Democrats in all statewide offices, including Gov. Jared Polis. In fact, Polis walloped Republican Heidi Ganahl by a 57-41 margin and tallied just 4 percentage points...
Which Psychedelics Are Legal Now in Colorado?
History was made yet again in Colorado during the 2022 election with the passage of a ballot measure concerning the legality of psychedelics. Proposition 122 was one of the most debated ballot measures during the 2022 election in Colorado with the Associated Press officially calling the race on November 11, 2022, in favor of the measure. The Denver Post reports that opponents of the measure have also conceded.
History Will Be Made as Psychedelic Convention Comes to Colorado
Colorado has seen some big changes recently, notably the passing of a proposition decriminalizing psychedelic mushrooms this past election. Not missing a beat, a unique and groundbreaking convention will be coming to the state next year celebrating all things psychedelics. A Psychedelic Convention is Coming to Colorado. The convention will...
Comments / 0