Boulder County, CO

Mix 104.3 KMXY

Can You Legally Record a Phone Call in Colorado?

If you've ever wondered if you were legally allowed to record a call here in Colorado then keep reading because we have your answer. Sometimes you think, "I wish I had recorded that" when on the phone when someone, but then probably question the legality of recording a phone call without an official disclaimer.
COLORADO STATE
Westword

Snaxland Applies to Open First Colorado Dispensary

The ownership behind Snaxland, a popular cannabis growing operation based in Colorado, has applied to purchase a former dispensary location in southwest Denver. Documents at the Denver Department of Excise and Licenses show a pending transfer of ownership for a building at 543 Bryant Street that was once occupied by a Golden Meds dispensary. Although it's still owned by the dispensary chain, it could get new life if the transfer application is accepted.
DENVER, CO
broomfieldleader.com

Broomfield City Council reviews compensation in study session

A Tuesday study session included a review of compensation for Broomfield City Council members. Council is required — under the municipal code — to review members’ compensation at least once this year. The code also requires an automatic increase in compensation July 1, 2023. “It’s an amount...
BROOMFIELD, CO
broomfieldleader.com

Mental Health Partners core mission maintained after 60 years

Founded in 1962, Mental Health Partners’ core mission of providing psychological care and addiction recovery has remained unchanged after six decades of serving residents in Boulder, Broomfield, Longmont and Lafayette. The nonprofit marks its 60th anniversary this week, Director of Business Development Kristina Hernández Schostak said. “November 16...
BROOMFIELD, CO
sentinelcolorado.com

GONE VIRAL, AGAIN: Hospitals fill with respiratory patients, this time from an old virus causing a new threat

The novel coronavirus was a new and startling threat that scientists and doctors rushed to confront when it made its first appearance three years ago. But after two winters of COVID-19 spikes, this season, there’s an old virus behaving in new ways that’s causing problems for the health care field in Colorado and across the nation. And unlike COVID-19, it’s the youngest people who are most at risk.
COLORADO STATE
ESPN Western Colorado

Which Psychedelics Are Legal Now in Colorado?

History was made yet again in Colorado during the 2022 election with the passage of a ballot measure concerning the legality of psychedelics. Proposition 122 was one of the most debated ballot measures during the 2022 election in Colorado with the Associated Press officially calling the race on November 11, 2022, in favor of the measure. The Denver Post reports that opponents of the measure have also conceded.
COLORADO STATE
K99

History Will Be Made as Psychedelic Convention Comes to Colorado

Colorado has seen some big changes recently, notably the passing of a proposition decriminalizing psychedelic mushrooms this past election. Not missing a beat, a unique and groundbreaking convention will be coming to the state next year celebrating all things psychedelics. A Psychedelic Convention is Coming to Colorado. The convention will...
COLORADO STATE

