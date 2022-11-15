Read full article on original website
MR. TITO: 25 Years Later, the Impact of WWE Survivor Series 1997 “Montreal Screwjob” Remains
25 years ago on November 9th, 1997, the WWE held its November based Pay Per View Survivor Series in Montreal, Quebec, Canada… If you are a newer or younger wrestling fan and have yet to see that show, please do so immediately on your WWE Network or Peacock streaming service. In addition to that, check out Bret Hart’s Wrestling With Shadows documentary to see tons of behind the scenes footage leading up to and also being at that very event. That show, or at least the finish of the Bret Hart vs. Shawn Michaels WWF Title match, is arguably the most ground shaking moment in pro wrestling history.
The 5th member of Team McIntyre for War Games revealed during WWE Smackdown
During the November 11th 2022 edition of WWE Smackdown, The Bloodline vs. Team McIntyre was confirmed for War Games at the 2022 Survivor Series PLE. During the show, the 5th member of Team McIntyre was teased as someone that Sami Zayn would not expect. Butch defeated Zayn in the show’s...
Mick Foley explains why he made the decision to leave Twitter
During his podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley explained why he made the decision to leave Twitter…. “It would be easy to blame the atmosphere on Twitter. That was part of it, but since day one, I had trouble using Twitter in moderation, so it’s mostly on me. I struggled with it. I think a lot of people do. Then you get to where you’re spending hours a day just looking at everything on there, and as it became progressively more divisive, I began to feel like I was swimming in a pool full of turds. One turd, you can dodge that turd. Right? You can still enjoy the crystal clear water. But at a certain point, when being on Twitter just becomes an exercise in dodging turds, it’s time to get out of the water and that’s what I did.”
William Regal comments on Jon Moxley being “somewhat anti-WWE”
During his podcast, AEW personality William Regal commented on Jon Moxley’s run in WWE…. “I wasn’t on the main roster in the last whatever amount of years he was there, but he’s got an incredible ability to do entertaining stuff, and I hope one day, instead of looking at it as a bad thing, he realizes how good that is, because he did that. If you look at that, that’s sports entertainment at its best. I know he’s somewhat anti-WWE at the moment and he has been for a while, but he was so good at that stuff. He wants to be a, whatever style of wrestler he is. I’ve personally found when I do autograph signings, the things that people remember me for, and not all the wrestling I’ve done, it’s the entertainment I’ve done. So I hope he one day realizes how good he is at that and opens up a little bit more to that and realizes what incredible things that he did in WWE.” (quote courtesy of WrestlingNews.co)
Video: Braun Strowman’s social media comments referenced during WWE Smackdown
As previously noted, Braun Strowman mocked “flippy flipper” wrestlers in a tweet and several people responded including AEW’s Chris Jericho, WWE’s Mustafa Ali, and NJPW’s Will Ospreay. During the November 18th 2022 edition of WWE Smackdown, there was a backstage confrontation between Strowman and Ricochet...
Thunder Rosa could end up being stripped of the AEW women’s title
During a media call to promote the 2022 AEW Full Gear PPV, AEW President Tony Khan commented on the possibility of Thunder Rosa being stripped of the AEW women’s title due to injury…. ““Yes, it’s something we have considered. And it’s something to consider. I’m still weighing the pros...
CM Punk jokes about altercation with The Elite: “I’m bad news, you don’t want me in the locker room”
CM Punk did commentary during Friday night’s Cage Fury Fighting Championships broadcast on UFC Fight Pass. At one point, a reference was made to Punk’s backstage altercation with The Elite in AEW. Punk brought up his injury by saying “everything is hurt, I’m nursing everything” and then joked about the altercation by saying “I’m bad news, you don’t want me in the locker room.” Announcer John Morgan then joked that Punk shouldn’t be allowed to do press conferences.
Results of Chris Jericho vs. Sammy Guevara vs. Claudio vs. Bryan Danielson at AEW Full Gear 2022
Chris Jericho (c) vs. Sammy Guevara vs. Claudio Castagnoli vs. Bryan Danielson for the ROH world title took place at AEW Full Gear 2022. Here are the highlights…. * In the early moments, Jericho brawled with Claudio on the outside. Bryan hit a dive to Guevara but then Jericho sent Bryan into the steel steps.
Video: Athena turns heel during the November 18th 2022 edition of AEW Rampage
In recent weeks, AEW star Athena has been teasing a heel turn. During the November 18th 2022 edition of Rampage, Athena defeated Madison Rayne but continued to attack her after the match and then struck down referee Aubrey Edwards. Ring of Honor women’s champion Mercedes Martinez, having just returned from injury, came down to the ring to confront Athena.
Predictions for the 2022 AEW Full Gear PPV
AEW’s last PPV of the year is finally upon us and while the build has seemed a little weak we know from experience that their PPVs usually deliver the goods. Here I will break down my predictions for the show…. Zero Hour: Brian Cage vs Lance Archer or Ricky...
Video: MJF addresses backstage drama and Tony Khan after AEW Dynamite ends
After the November 16th 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite went off the air, MJF cut a promo in front of the fans. MJF brought up recent backstage drama in the company as well as AEW President Tony Khan…. “Everybody listen to me real quick. A lot of bullsh*t has gone...
Bobby Fish asked about Adam Cole’s absence from AEW television
In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted how “a number of people have brought up being very concerned” for Adam Cole. Cole has been out of action since he reportedly suffered a concussion during the AEW/NJPW Forbidden Door PPV. While speaking to to Steve...
Results of Luchasaurus vs. “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry at AEW Full Gear 2022
Luchasaurus (with Christian Cage) vs. “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry in a steel cage match took place at AEW Full Gear 2022. Here are the highlights…. * Perry used his quickness and agility in the early moments but was finally caught with a big boot from Luchasaurus. Luchasaurus then sent Perry into the cage and Perry was quickly busted open. Luchasaurus dominated the match for several minutes and Jim Ross questioned if the referee should stop the match.
Video: Aaron Rift’s recap of AEW Full Gear 2022 PPV
If you enjoy this video, please consider subscribing to the NoDQ YouTube channel and turning on the notification bell for updates. William Convey was not expecting Wardlow to come out with a whisper in the wind, was well done. Results of Wardlow vs. Samoa Joe vs. Powerhouse Hobbs at AEW...
Ken Shamrock on his WWE run: “They just didn’t know what to do with me”
During an interview on Steve Fall’s Ten Count podcast, Ken Shamrock reflected on his run in WWE…. “I think that there’s a few guys that were writers there, and you hear it all the time when people talk about how they fell short with really doing anything with myself or even a few other people. They just didn’t know what to do with me. They already created ‘Stone Cold’, they created the Bret Hart, they created this Attitude Era type thing. But it was almost like they just never really put me in that position to be that guy, like the guy that brought the attitude. So it just felt like every single time I would start to do something, it was almost like they had so much going on that I just wasn’t one of the important roles. It was almost like it was The Rock and Stone Cold and the Undertaker and Mankind. Don’t get me wrong, those guys were huge. Any other generation, I probably would have been right up there. I would have been out there in a main thing. But because there were so many guys that they had roles for, there was probably about seven or eight of us that were in that era that they just didn’t really have a commitment to. They just didn’t commit to really finishing off whatever it is or storylines that we were doing. They would involve us because we were an important piece to be involved, but we we were never the main focus of the storylines.”
The latest regarding CM Punk’s torn triceps injury and status with AEW
As previously noted, there could be a buyout of CM Punk’s AEW contract following his backstage altercation with The Elite. In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com provided some news regarding CM Punk. It is being said that the rehab of CM Punk’s torn triceps injury is going “really well” but nothing was stated regarding when he’ll be cleared to wrestle again. There has reportedly been no change in Punk’s status with AEW and it’s believed that he’s still under contract to the company.
Update on Kevin Owens heading into the 2022 WWE Survivor Series PLE
As previously noted, Kevin Owens suffered an injury during Sunday night’s WWE live event in Madison, WI. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com provided the latest information regarding Owens and the War Games match at Survivor Series during Wrestling Observer Radio…. “He’s doing rehab at the Performance Center. It was confirmed...
Santino Marella thought there was a chance Vince McMahon would make him world champion
Santino Marella nearly became a WWE world champion at the 2012 Elimination Chamber PPV. During an appearance on The A2theK Wrestling Show, Marella commented on making it to the end of the Chamber match with world champion Daniel Bryan…. “Yeah it’s funny, one of the things I’m most known for...
What is being said about Jonah (Bronson Reed) possibly returning to WWE
As previously noted, Jonah (formerly Bronson Reed) is one of several names that has been rumored to be returning to WWE. During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com discussed the matter…. “JONAH certainly has an offer from WWE and he’s got to make a decision. Will it be New...
Details on the process of Rhea Ripley getting her theme song changed in WWE
During an interview with Wes Styles, Rhea Ripley talked about the process of getting a new theme song in WWE once she joined Judgment Day…. “Yeah so, I actually messaged Chris [Motionless] and I was like, ‘Yo, I’m changing a little bit in WWE and I think it’s time for me to get a new song. I want to keep it sort of the same, but I want it to be a little bit different, a little bit heavier. I want you to sing it.’ And he was like so humbled by it he was like, ‘I can’t believe that you’re asking me to sing your song, I think that’s incredible, of course like I’d be down to do it if we could get it set up.’ I was like, it’s funny because like we’re both going back and forth. I was like, ‘No, I can’t believe that you’d do this for me.’ He’s like, ‘No, I can’t believe you’d ask me to do this.’ Which is wild in itself, because like he’s been one of my favorites since I was a kid.”
