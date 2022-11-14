Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Study finds that COVID-19 policies harmed minority women's perinatal experiences and magnified inequities
Black, Indigenous and other women of color who were pregnant or gave birth during the pandemic said these experiences were overshadowed by isolation, confusion and fear, much of it caused by unclear or frequently changing institutional policies, according to a new study. Women from across the U.S. who participated in...
Babies Conceived via Fertility Treatments Born to Black Mothers 4 Times More Likely to Die as Newborns
A study found babies conceived via fertility treatments and born to Black mothers are four times likelier to die as newborns than their white counterparts Babies conceived via assisted reproduction technology and born to Black mothers are more than four times as likely as their white counterparts to die as newborns, according to a new study. Published Tuesday in the American Academy of Pediatrics' Pediatrics journal, the results of the study, conducted "on all singleton births in the United States from 2016 to 2017," found that "neonatal mortality...
Phys.org
In China, a debate over sanitary pads on trains reflects long-held beliefs about women and menstruation
Discrimination against and repression of women is a global problem. In authoritarian states, it is also intertwined with regime survival. Take recent events in Iran, where women-led protests against strict hijab laws are challenging the country's ruling powers. Nearly 3,000 miles away in China, a different feminist debate is taking hold, over whether sanitary pads should be sold on high-speed trains.
ABC News
Some Black physicians say they were pushed out of hospitals due to racial discrimination in medical workforce
After the pandemic hit the U.S. in early 2020, Chris Pernell, MD was on TV screens across the country, emerging as a leading voice on COVID-19's disproportionate impact on people of color. Earlier this year, backed by more than 100 New Jersey state leaders, Pernell -- University Hospital's inaugural chief...
What Will It Cost Aging Parents To Age In Place At Home?
You may know some aging folks who are staying in their own homes with caregivers helping as they lose independence. By far, most people want to stay in their own homes rather than go to a senior community. Maybe you’ve never calculated what that can cost. Medicare does not pay for home care, as it is considered “custodial” rather than “medical”.
Washington Examiner
Biden thinks it's morally wrong not to force gender transitions on children
President Joe Biden thinks it is morally wrong to oppose pumping children full of chemicals and cutting off their body parts so that they can identify as the opposite gender. In an interview with a transgender activist, Biden said that nobody should be able to prevent doctors from chemically or surgically transitioning children, which Democrats and activists euphemistically refer to as “gender-affirming care.”
studyfinds.org
Half of nurses consider quitting as labor shortages take toll on mental health — and patient care too
NEW YORK — A new survey of 1,000 American nurses finds that nine in 10 believe the quality of patient care often suffers due to nursing shortages (90%). In fact, the majority add that they feel guilty about taking a break because they think they must always be on call (55%). Almost six in 10 nurses have even noticed their patients have suffered because they have too much on their plate (56%).
1 in 3 women of reproductive age now live over an hour away from an abortion clinic, study finds
One in three women of reproductive age in the U.S. now live over an hour away from the closest abortion clinic, according to a study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association on Tuesday. Before the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June, the average travel time to a clinic was less than 30 minutes.
When nursing staff head for the door, senior doctors are right behind
Sometimes, staff turnover is crucial to improving organisations: 10 Downing Street, for example. But high turnover is clearly not a good thing everywhere. Workers learn how to do their roles well over time and recruitment costs in both cash and management time. Hospitals are clearly in the “we don’t want...
Medical group favoring ‘gender-affirming care’ for children claims minors don’t have ‘agency’ to get tattooed
The American Academy of Pediatric Medicine doesn’t believe minors should be allowed to receive tattoos but supports "gender-affirming care" for children under 18.
Support nurses and safe staffing ratios
Healthcare workers and in particular, nurses, have been a hot topic of discussion since the beginning of the pandemic back in March of 2020. Healthcare workers endured strained working conditions, high patient volume and acuity, and were supported with dwindling supplies of PPE (personal protective equipment) with which to deliver care.
If your mother was pregnant during the Great Depression, years might have been taken off your life by the economy, study says
A daughter of a farmer at a Farm Security Administration emergency migratory labor camp during the Great Depression. Can economic stress that mothers experience while pregnant affect how quickly their children age—and perhaps how early they die?. Quite possibly, a new study out of the University of Wisconsin–Madison and...
Yes, Healthcare Workers Are Worried About Medical Gaslighting Too
In conversations about medical gaslighting, it’s often too easy for a reductive narrative to take hold. Patients are feeling unheard, unseen, and thoroughly uncomfortable while trying to receive the healthcare they need. So, it’s easy to think that doctors and healthcare providers must not be aware of or must not have an interest in helping combat this phenomenon. But, of course, that is not the case. Healthcare providers have just as much skin in the game when it comes to navigating (and putting an end to) medical gaslighting as the rest of us. After all, their jobs depend on a certain...
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Employers take heed: Feds say long COVID requires employee accommodations
While the world is still learning about the nature of long COVID-19 and how it affects individuals, the federal government is making it clear that it is considered a disability and that employers need to make accommodations for their new and future employees. US Assistant Secretary of Labor for Disability...
Harvard Health
Shortage of ADHD medicines: Advice on coping if you are affected
Adults who take the ADHD drug Adderall may be looking for options due to short supply in some locales. Adderall, a drug commonly prescribed to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), has been in short supply for months. Generic versions known as mixed amphetamine salts are available, but not in sufficient quantities to meet nationwide demand. How widespread is this problem? And what are the consequences, and possible solutions, for adults who rely on this medication to manage ADHD, a brain disorder characterized by inattention, being easily distracted, and impulsive behavior?
McKnight's
Nursing shortage is affecting patient care, nurses charge in poll
The nursing shortage is taking a toll on patients, according to a recent poll by nurse staffing platform Connectrn. In a survey last month of 1,000 nurses, 9 out of 10 respondents said they felt the quality of care is suffering due to staffing shortages. More than half said their patients have suffered because they have too much on their plates.
MedicalXpress
Homelessness, hospitals and mental health: Study shows impacts and costs
Six years ago, U.S. hospitals officially received the ability to document patients' housing status, including housing instability and homelessness. The new "Z codes" reflect an increasing recognition of the role of housing as one of the key social determinants of health. A new study that harnesses those data reveals vast...
Harvard Health
Online but Connected, for Real-World Impact
Launched this year, the Online Master’s in Educational Leadership (OEL) Program welcomes experienced educators into a unique learning community that helps them expand their leadership capacities and deepen their impact in their fields. The program fosters a reciprocal connection between theory and practice, with students applying their diverse experiential knowledge to their coursework, as well as applying their learning in their professional practice in education, nonprofit, and government settings — in real time.
Lack of child care is keeping record number of parents out of work
The number of people who couldn't get to work last month because of child care issues shot up to the highest since the government has tracked the data, reports Abha Bhattarai in the Washington Post. Why it matters: The data underscores how important child care is to a functioning economy,...
Report Shows U.S. Premature Birth Rates Are At An All-Time High
The birth of a child is usually a cause for celebration. But a startling trend in American births is adding a sense of anxiety to many births.
