San Diego, CA

Softball Adds Transfer Cassidy West

SAN DIEGO – San Diego State softball head coach Stacey Nuveman Deniz has announced that pitcher Cassidy West will join the SDSU softball program. West, a transfer from Fresno State, and San Diego native, will join the Aztecs in the spring semester. West comes to The Mesa after making...
No. 17 Aztecs Beat Stanford For First Time, 74-62

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Jaedon LeDee scored 10 of his 14 points in the first half and No. 17 San Diego State beat Stanford for the first time, 74-62 on Tuesday night. The Aztecs (3-0) never trailed to improve to 1-4 in the series. Lamont Butler had 11 points...
San Diego State Heads to New Mexico on Friday Night

San Diego State Heads to New Mexico for Final Regular-Season Road Game. Coming off its first 40-point game against an FBS opponent in almost three years and first against a Mountain West foe in five seasons, San Diego State travels to New Mexico for its final road game of the regular season on Friday night.
Matt Bradley on Wooden Award Watch List

SAN DIEGO – San Diego State senior guard Matt Bradley is one of the early favorites to earn the 2023 John R. Wooden Award which recognizes the best men's basketball player in the nation. The Los Angeles Athletic Club made the announcement Tuesday. Bradley, a 6-4, 220-pound guard, who...
Aztecs Sign Three Prep Stars to NLIs

SAN DIEGO – San Diego State volleyball head coach Brent Hilliard has announced the signing of high school standouts Natalie Hughes (McKinney, Texas), Campbell Hague (Cheney, Kan.) and Fatimah Hall (Long Beach, Calif.) to National Letters of Intent. The highly prized trio of future Aztecs will arrive on the SDSU campus in time for the 2023 campaign.
Two Aztecs Earn Academic All-District

SAN DIEGO – San Diego State women's soccer had two student-athletes named to the College Sports Communications Academic All-District Team. Junior forward Emma Gaines-Ramos and sophomore forward Emily Lowe were honored for abilities on the field and in the classroom. Gaines-Ramos (San Diego, Calif.) has had an extremely successful...
Vodka billboard with SDSU athletics logo stirs controversy

SAN DIEGO — A billboard advertising an alcohol brand as the official vodka for San Diego State Athletics is raising controversy. "I've been here most my life and even graduated from San Diego State," said Susan Hopps-Tatum. Hopps-Tatum and Debra Maxie are neighbors. They live near the university and...
Oceanside: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Oceanside, California

What is the closest major city to Oceanside California?. Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Oceanside California. For visitors to Oceanside California, there are many different things to do. The city is full of amusement parks and historic sites. There are also numerous local murals to see. Whether you love to eat, shop, or bike, you’ll find something to enjoy in this beautiful city.
San Diego’s Most Influential Business Leaders

It’s been another eventful year for America’s Finest City – and the business leaders that power it. The local business landscape, dominated for two years by concerns about COVID, had a new challenge in 2022 – inflation, which rocketed from 2 to 8% seemingly overnight. With prices for everything from food to gas suddenly surging, the Federal Reserve unleashed a string of aggressive rate hikes just as San Diego and the rest of the nation was emerging from the pandemic.
One of the best in San Diego

One of my favorite places to go eat is Santa Ana Fresh Mexican Food. Santa Ana´s has been a restaurant that has been putting out authentic Mexican flavors for over 22 years. It was founded by Julio Posada. When I go to eat at the restaurant, I usually get...
Midterm Election Results in California

Nov. 8 marked Election Day for the Golden State, which saw its usual blue wave as Gavin Newsom was reelected as governor of California for the third time in a row. In addition, Alex Padilla kept his place in the U.S. Senate. Voter turnout in San Diego was 45.9%, compared to 33.5% in the state of California. Padilla won the vote by 59.8%.
11 Sensational Seafood Restaurants in San Diego That Are Off the Hook!

From Oysters on the Half Shell to Fresh Sushi and Sashimi, These Restaurants Will Cure Your Seafood Cravings. You may be feeling shellfish, but San Diego’s got enough to go around when it comes to the art of seafood. Enjoy the city by the sea with the freshest it has to offer, from casual coastal to fine-dining delights. Get it grilled, taste it fried or try it raw; any way it’s served, it’s guaranteed to be fresh. With 11 sensational seafood spots in San Diego to choose from, your perfect ambiance and your favorite fish shouldn’t be hard to find.
SAN DIEGO, CA

