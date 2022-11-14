Read full article on original website
Softball Adds Transfer Cassidy West
SAN DIEGO – San Diego State softball head coach Stacey Nuveman Deniz has announced that pitcher Cassidy West will join the SDSU softball program. West, a transfer from Fresno State, and San Diego native, will join the Aztecs in the spring semester. West comes to The Mesa after making...
No. 17 Aztecs Beat Stanford For First Time, 74-62
STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Jaedon LeDee scored 10 of his 14 points in the first half and No. 17 San Diego State beat Stanford for the first time, 74-62 on Tuesday night. The Aztecs (3-0) never trailed to improve to 1-4 in the series. Lamont Butler had 11 points...
San Diego State Heads to New Mexico on Friday Night
San Diego State Heads to New Mexico for Final Regular-Season Road Game. Coming off its first 40-point game against an FBS opponent in almost three years and first against a Mountain West foe in five seasons, San Diego State travels to New Mexico for its final road game of the regular season on Friday night.
Matt Bradley on Wooden Award Watch List
SAN DIEGO – San Diego State senior guard Matt Bradley is one of the early favorites to earn the 2023 John R. Wooden Award which recognizes the best men's basketball player in the nation. The Los Angeles Athletic Club made the announcement Tuesday. Bradley, a 6-4, 220-pound guard, who...
Aztecs Sign Three Prep Stars to NLIs
SAN DIEGO – San Diego State volleyball head coach Brent Hilliard has announced the signing of high school standouts Natalie Hughes (McKinney, Texas), Campbell Hague (Cheney, Kan.) and Fatimah Hall (Long Beach, Calif.) to National Letters of Intent. The highly prized trio of future Aztecs will arrive on the SDSU campus in time for the 2023 campaign.
Four-Star WR Jeremiah McClure breaks down his commitment to UCLA
Chula Vista (Calif.) Mater Dei wide out Jeremiah McClure just announced he’ll play his college ball at UCLA. McClure is one of the region’s top receiver prospects and chose the Bruins over a final four that also included Arizona, Indiana and Washington. “I have a great relationship with...
Two Aztecs Earn Academic All-District
SAN DIEGO – San Diego State women's soccer had two student-athletes named to the College Sports Communications Academic All-District Team. Junior forward Emma Gaines-Ramos and sophomore forward Emily Lowe were honored for abilities on the field and in the classroom. Gaines-Ramos (San Diego, Calif.) has had an extremely successful...
Tom Izzo praises game experience in San Diego, loved every part 'except for the outcome'
Tom Izzo and Michigan State made the trip west for the Armed Forces Classic last week. That matchup against No. 2 Gonzaga went down to the wire with the Spartans falling by one point against the Bulldogs. Despite the loss, it was a strong performance by Michigan State. However, it...
Vodka billboard with SDSU athletics logo stirs controversy
SAN DIEGO — A billboard advertising an alcohol brand as the official vodka for San Diego State Athletics is raising controversy. "I've been here most my life and even graduated from San Diego State," said Susan Hopps-Tatum. Hopps-Tatum and Debra Maxie are neighbors. They live near the university and...
This Is The Most Photographed Place In California
California is full of spectacular scenery, but a spot in San Diego now tops of the list of most photographed.
Oceanside: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Oceanside, California
What is the closest major city to Oceanside California?. Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Oceanside California. For visitors to Oceanside California, there are many different things to do. The city is full of amusement parks and historic sites. There are also numerous local murals to see. Whether you love to eat, shop, or bike, you’ll find something to enjoy in this beautiful city.
Top Golf going forward with two new high-tech driving range venues in San Diego
Trendy golf entertainment outfit Topgolf is pushing ahead with plans to build two new high-tech driving range venues in San Diego — one on waterfront land across from San Diego International Airport and a second at an existing driving range in Sorrento Valley. The company, an arm of what...
San Diego’s Most Influential Business Leaders
It’s been another eventful year for America’s Finest City – and the business leaders that power it. The local business landscape, dominated for two years by concerns about COVID, had a new challenge in 2022 – inflation, which rocketed from 2 to 8% seemingly overnight. With prices for everything from food to gas suddenly surging, the Federal Reserve unleashed a string of aggressive rate hikes just as San Diego and the rest of the nation was emerging from the pandemic.
One of the best in San Diego
One of my favorite places to go eat is Santa Ana Fresh Mexican Food. Santa Ana´s has been a restaurant that has been putting out authentic Mexican flavors for over 22 years. It was founded by Julio Posada. When I go to eat at the restaurant, I usually get...
Midterm Election Results in California
Nov. 8 marked Election Day for the Golden State, which saw its usual blue wave as Gavin Newsom was reelected as governor of California for the third time in a row. In addition, Alex Padilla kept his place in the U.S. Senate. Voter turnout in San Diego was 45.9%, compared to 33.5% in the state of California. Padilla won the vote by 59.8%.
Two major Calif. tourist favorites named to no travel list
Flight attendant taken to hospital after woman disrupts SF flight, it's time to double down on tourism to save San Francisco, the hippie Hawaii nudist camp with ties to Hollywood royalty and a Oakland news org reinvents journalism to reach underserved
11 Sensational Seafood Restaurants in San Diego That Are Off the Hook!
From Oysters on the Half Shell to Fresh Sushi and Sashimi, These Restaurants Will Cure Your Seafood Cravings. You may be feeling shellfish, but San Diego’s got enough to go around when it comes to the art of seafood. Enjoy the city by the sea with the freshest it has to offer, from casual coastal to fine-dining delights. Get it grilled, taste it fried or try it raw; any way it’s served, it’s guaranteed to be fresh. With 11 sensational seafood spots in San Diego to choose from, your perfect ambiance and your favorite fish shouldn’t be hard to find.
Tommy Hough concedes in San Diego City Council District 6 race
Tommy Hough has conceded to Kent Lee in the San Diego City Council District 6 race, Hough announced Tuesday.
USC study: Cost of rent in San Diego will increase within the next two years
The cost of living in San Diego will reportedly be increasing in the incoming years. According to a USC Casden Economics Forecast this week, it is projected that rent within San Diego County will become even more expensive than it is currently. By October 2024, the rent in San Diego...
Why are windows spontaneously shattering at the San Diego courthouse?
SAN DIEGO — A scary and unexpected problem is now happening at the San Diego County courthouse downtown. Glass windows on the building have been shattering, but no one knows why. Completed in 2017, at a cost of more than $500 million, the 22-story courthouse is considered one of...
