News Channel Nebraska

Obama: Democrats 'thumped' election deniers in key midterm races

Former President Barack Obama on Thursday praised Democratic organizers and campaigns for successfully defeating election-denying Republican candidates in a handful of midterm races in states that could play a major role in deciding the 2024 presidential contest. "They got thumped. They got beat. And particularly in these secretary of state...
The Independent

Nancy Pelosi news – live: House speaker steps down after two decades as Boebert race heads to recount

With the Republican Party projected to win a slim majority in the US House of Representatives, current speaker Nancy Pelosi is stepping down after two decades of Democratic leadership in the lower chamber of Congress.In an emotional address on the House floor on Thursday, Ms Pelosi said lawmakers “must move boldly into the future” and remain “open to fresh possibilities.” She will continue to serve her district as the congresswoman representing San Francisco, but she will not seek re-election to a leadership role.Current House minority leader Kevin McCarthy has already cleared the first hurdle toward being elected House Speaker...
News Channel Nebraska

Justice Department signals it plans to ask the Supreme Court to reinstate Biden's student debt relief program

The Justice Department indicated in a court filing Thursday that it plans to ask the Supreme Court to reinstate the Biden administration's student debt relief program. "The government will be filing an application with the Supreme Court to vacate a separate injunction against the Secretary's action entered by the Eighth Circuit earlier this week," the DOJ said in the filing with US 5th Circuit Court of Appeals, which the administration asked to pause a lower court judge's ruling striking down the policy.

