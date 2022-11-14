Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
The Best Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy With $300 Right Now
Considering how the market is doing these days, it's not very hard to find stocks with a price tag of less than $300. Some of these are excellent buying opportunities, and others are value traps. Growth stocks needed some taming, and lowered stock prices indicate that investors are done with outrageous premiums.
Jeff Bezos Warns Consumers Halt Big Purchases Ahead of Prolonged Economic Downturn
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, one of the richest men on the planet, is warning consumers and small businesses to delay big purchases in case of a prolonged economic downturn. Jeff Bezos Donates Nearly $600 Million in Amazon Shares in 2022 (So Far) Explore: 37 Mistakes We Make When Shopping at...
US News and World Report
Walmart Lifts Annual Forecast, Announces $20 Billion Share Buyback
(Reuters) -Walmart Inc on Tuesday lifted its annual sales and profit forecast as demand for groceries holds up despite higher prices, while discounts on clothing and electronics helped it cut back excess inventories ahead of the busy holiday season. The company also announced a new $20-billion share buyback plan, sending...
Brown-Forman Increases Cash Dividend for 39th Consecutive Year; Elects Mark Clouse and Elizabeth Smith to Board of Directors
LOUISVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 17, 2022-- Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE: BFA, BFB) announced today that its Board of Directors approved an increase of 9% to the quarterly cash dividend from $0.1885 per share to $0.2055 per share on its Class A and Class B Common Stock. As a result, the indicated annual cash dividend will rise from $0.7540 per share to $0.8220 per share. The dividend is payable on January 3, 2023, to stockholders of record on December 2, 2022. Brown-Forman, a member of the prestigious S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index, has paid regular quarterly cash dividends for 79 years and has increased the cash dividend for 39 consecutive years. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221117005827/en/ Mark Clouse (Photo: Business Wire)
invezz.com
Activist investor pushes for cost cuts at Alphabet Inc
TCI Fund Management wants Alphabet to lower its headcount. It's also urging the U.S. tech behemoth to redo compensations. Google shares are currently down more than 30% for the year. Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) needs to get “aggressive” in cutting costs and maximising shareholder value, said TCI Fund Management on...
Estee Lauder to buy Tom Ford in a deal valued at $2.8B
Estée Lauder is acquiring luxury powerhouse Tom Ford in a deal valued at $2.8 billion.
Paramount Global Shares Soar After Berkshire Hathaway Discloses Increased Stake
Shares of Paramount Global shot up Tuesday morning after Berkshire Hathaway revealed that it bought up more shares of the parent of CBS Viacom and its namesake film studio. The company’s “B” gained 9% to $20.21 in late morning trading, outpacing a strong rally on Wall Street.
Paramount Global Stock Flies As Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Boosts Stake
Famed investor Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway knocked Paramount Global shares higher after disclosing that it has raised his stake in the media company. In an SEC filing, the so-called “Oracle Of Omaha’s” holding company revealed a ownership position of 91.2 million Paramount shares worth $1.7 billion as of the end of the third quarter.
hbsdealer.com
Home Depot Q3 sales up
‘Another solid performance,’ CEO notes, as sales in Q3 rise nearly 6%. The Home Depot reported third quarter 2022 sales of $38.9 billion, 5.6% higher than prior year’s same quarter of approximately $36.8 billion. Net income for the third quarter was $4.3 billion compared to $4.1 billion same...
