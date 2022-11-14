ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Best Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy With $300 Right Now

Considering how the market is doing these days, it's not very hard to find stocks with a price tag of less than $300. Some of these are excellent buying opportunities, and others are value traps. Growth stocks needed some taming, and lowered stock prices indicate that investors are done with outrageous premiums.
US News and World Report

Walmart Lifts Annual Forecast, Announces $20 Billion Share Buyback

(Reuters) -Walmart Inc on Tuesday lifted its annual sales and profit forecast as demand for groceries holds up despite higher prices, while discounts on clothing and electronics helped it cut back excess inventories ahead of the busy holiday season. The company also announced a new $20-billion share buyback plan, sending...
The Associated Press

Brown-Forman Increases Cash Dividend for 39th Consecutive Year; Elects Mark Clouse and Elizabeth Smith to Board of Directors

LOUISVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 17, 2022-- Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE: BFA, BFB) announced today that its Board of Directors approved an increase of 9% to the quarterly cash dividend from $0.1885 per share to $0.2055 per share on its Class A and Class B Common Stock. As a result, the indicated annual cash dividend will rise from $0.7540 per share to $0.8220 per share. The dividend is payable on January 3, 2023, to stockholders of record on December 2, 2022. Brown-Forman, a member of the prestigious S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index, has paid regular quarterly cash dividends for 79 years and has increased the cash dividend for 39 consecutive years. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221117005827/en/ Mark Clouse (Photo: Business Wire)
invezz.com

Activist investor pushes for cost cuts at Alphabet Inc

TCI Fund Management wants Alphabet to lower its headcount. It's also urging the U.S. tech behemoth to redo compensations. Google shares are currently down more than 30% for the year. Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) needs to get “aggressive” in cutting costs and maximising shareholder value, said TCI Fund Management on...
Deadline

Paramount Global Stock Flies As Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Boosts Stake

Famed investor Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway knocked Paramount Global shares higher after disclosing that it has raised his stake in the media company. In an SEC filing, the so-called “Oracle Of Omaha’s” holding company revealed a ownership position of 91.2 million Paramount shares worth $1.7 billion as of the end of the third quarter.
hbsdealer.com

Home Depot Q3 sales up

‘Another solid performance,’ CEO notes, as sales in Q3 rise nearly 6%. The Home Depot reported third quarter 2022 sales of $38.9 billion, 5.6% higher than prior year’s same quarter of approximately $36.8 billion. Net income for the third quarter was $4.3 billion compared to $4.1 billion same...

