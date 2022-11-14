LOUISVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 17, 2022-- Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE: BFA, BFB) announced today that its Board of Directors approved an increase of 9% to the quarterly cash dividend from $0.1885 per share to $0.2055 per share on its Class A and Class B Common Stock. As a result, the indicated annual cash dividend will rise from $0.7540 per share to $0.8220 per share. The dividend is payable on January 3, 2023, to stockholders of record on December 2, 2022. Brown-Forman, a member of the prestigious S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index, has paid regular quarterly cash dividends for 79 years and has increased the cash dividend for 39 consecutive years. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221117005827/en/ Mark Clouse (Photo: Business Wire)

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO