SCIO—A brand new eighteen-foot trailer gleamed in sunlight last Tuesday in the parking lot of the Scio Volunteer Fire Department (VFD) as characteristically white oil and gas pickup trucks pulled into the parking lot one by one. This new HAZMAT response trailer is the second of its kind to grace Harrison County. It will provide a consistent and timely safety net that Scio and the surrounding villages previously lacked. Representatives from Williams Energy made it clear they were more than happy to hear of a need in Scio and kick in the $8,000 donation to the VFD.

SCIO, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO