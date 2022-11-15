Read full article on original website
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Round 2: Fort Frye, Bellaire rematch for regional title
ZANESVILLE, Ohio — A lot of time has passed since Fort Frye visited Bellaire in week two of the regular season. The Cadets ran past the Big Reds, 62-26, in that game, and went on to win 10 of its next 11 games to advance to the Division VI, Region 23 championship game at 7 p.m. Saturday at Zanesville’s Sulsberger Stadium. Their opponent — the Bellaire Big Reds.
Canfield knocks off two-time defending State Champs to claim Regional Title
Division III Regional Championship at Ravenna High School
Harrison News-Herald
Huskies receive soccer awards
CADIZ—Harrison Central soccer punctuates its 2022 season with multi-award, outside accolades, and honors for the athletes. As the sport continues to mature since conception at Harrison, intelligent and ever-tutoring coaches continue to make the sport one that requires full attention in the field of competition. Awards never come easy, nor does the ability to attract good coaches, but somehow Harrison Central has always found the right fit. With that proper leadership, Harrison Central has once again proved that good play inherits rewards.
WTOV 9
Wilson Furniture building in Bridgeport deemed total loss after fire
BRIDGEPORT, Ohio — Crews are on scene in Bridgeport at a structure fire in a building that houses Wilson Furniture. Flames could be shooting from the building near the scene, as well as from I-70 and points beyond. Traffic is being diverted from the area, so stay away from...
Ohio tractor-trailer crash carrying sulfuric acid closes highway
(WTRF) A tractor-trailer crash closed part of a highway on Friday Officials in Jefferson County say a tractor-trailer crash that was carrying sulfuric acid crashed on U.S 22 at Lovers Lane and 22 West was blocked off past the Lover’s Lane exit. Officials were concerned about a potential leak but they were able to offload […]
Large structure fire in Bridgeport at the building housing Wilson Furniture
BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) UPDATE: The Wheeling Police Department says the Bridgeport Bridge that crosses the back channel of the Ohio River from Wheeling Island is currently CLOSED due to the fire. They say to use the Fort Henry Bridge as a detour. Crews are currently responding to an active structure fire at the building […]
Harrison News-Herald
Williams donates response trailer
SCIO—A brand new eighteen-foot trailer gleamed in sunlight last Tuesday in the parking lot of the Scio Volunteer Fire Department (VFD) as characteristically white oil and gas pickup trucks pulled into the parking lot one by one. This new HAZMAT response trailer is the second of its kind to grace Harrison County. It will provide a consistent and timely safety net that Scio and the surrounding villages previously lacked. Representatives from Williams Energy made it clear they were more than happy to hear of a need in Scio and kick in the $8,000 donation to the VFD.
‘A never-ending nightmare:’ Family recalls torment of wait before missing Ohio man was found murdered
Malcolm Myers remained missing until July, when his body was found at a vacant East Side home in a trash can.
Crash shuts down 1 lane on I-70
According to Ohio County Sheriff Tom Howard, a crash has shut down one lane on I-70. -I70 west bound between the 6 and 7-mile marker is shut down. This is due to a single-vehicle crash. There is no reported injury.
Wheeling Park High School now under code yellow after social media rumors
UPDATE 11/17 12:10- Wheeling Park is dismissing early on Thursday. Busses will be picking up students at 1:00 PM. UPDATE 11/17 11:56 AM- Ohio County Schools says Wheeling Park is now under code yellow and will be for the remainder of the day. Officials say they found no credible threat to the students and staff. […]
Officials give more information on Wheeling Park going code red
New information has been revealed regarding the code red on Thursday at Wheeling Park. According to Sheriff Tom Howard, an adult non-student shared a screenshot from a social media site with a student and that student perceived the image to be a possible threat. The student reported the matter to school officials. Howard says the […]
WHIZ
Early Morning House Fire Displaces Two
ZANESVILLE, Oh – A fire displaced two men early this morning. Crews with the Zanesville Fire Department were dispatched to a home at 647 Whipple Street around 5:47 AM. Upon arrival on scene, they found fire in the ceiling, believed to have originated from a wood burner. Firefighters were...
wtuz.com
Man Arrested for OVI Following Rollover Crash
Nick McWilliams reporting – The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 45-year-old man Thursday following a rollover crash. Units responded Thursday night around 9:36 p.m. to reports of an accident with injury on County Road 271. Responding units determined that James Davis of Coshocton was northbound when he...
WFMJ.com
Suspect wearing 'Jason mask' robs Youngstown drive-thru
Halloween has come and gone this year, but someone found a nefarious use for his costume. Youngstown Police are investigating a robbery at Gino's Drive Thru on the city's South Side. According to police, the robbery took place late Thursday at the East Midlothian Boulevard business. Police tell 21 News...
cleveland19.com
Police: Suspects escape with cash after breaking into 4 Tuscarawas County businesses
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are hoping the public can provide tips for an investigation into a string of break-ins at four businesses in New Philadelphia. According to investigators, the four break-in incidents occurred between 1:45 a.m. and 2 a.m. on Nov. 15 at businesses in the New Towne Mall area.
WTOV 9
One injured, another jailed after head-on collision in Wheeling
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — A Thursday evening, car accident in Wheeling left one person in the hospital and another in jail. Bumpers were smashed in, hoods were folded, and windshields were shattered after the accident along the 300 block of Washington Avenue. Officials don't know how it happened, but...
Harrison News-Herald
Commissioners donate $30K to Imagination Library
When the idea was first shared with Harrison County to implement the Ohio Governor’s Imagination Library in 2019 as part of Fran DeWine’s focus, library and county officials initially wondered how the county could afford a program like this. It costs $25.00 per child to provide 12 books per year sent to the child’s home.
WTRF
Ohio mayor found guilty with theft in office
NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (WTRF) ‒ Suspended Dover Mayor Richard P. Homrighausen has been convicted by a jury, according to the Timesreporter. The verdict was announced after morning deliberations Wednesday in Tuscarawas County Common Pleas Court by six men and six women of theft while he was in office and five other criminal charges.
Brothers enter pleas in downtown Youngstown bar assault case
A pair of brothers from Pennsylvania accused of beating a man in the bathroom of a downtown Youngstown bar entered guilty pleas in their case Tuesday.
Harrison News-Herald
School nurse saw a need and filled a backpack
ADENA—At Buckeye Local West Elementary, school nurse Mandi Cook wanted to help food-insecure students, so she started her own “Blessings in a Backpack” program to feed kids in need. “I felt there was too much of a need not to do something,” Cook said. “As a nurse, this is what we do.” She knew about a similar program at Harrison Hills and wanted to see it started at Buckeye Local. “The goal is I try to get cereals and ramen, easy things for them to make,” Cook said. “Just something to give them to eat on Saturday and Sunday when they’re not in school.”
