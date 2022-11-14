Read full article on original website
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Cosplay Highlights Mt. Lady's Takeover With Season 6
My Hero Academia is finally in the thick of the sixth season of the anime, and one awesome cosplay is shedding light on how much attention Mt. Lady has been getting in the new episodes so far! Although she was one of the very first pro heroes we met in the series overall (and saw in action), Mt. Lady herself has rarely been in the middle of the series' biggest moments. She has contributed to many of the heroes' efforts, and has served as a mentor for Class 1-A's students, but Season 6 is the first real time we have seen her take the center stage in a fight.
ComicBook
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Reveals Closer Look at Aizawa's New Design
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War has officially brought Sosuke Aizen back to the franchise with the newest episode of the anime, and the series is celebrating by offering a new look at the villain's updated design for the final arc! Now that the anime is officially taking on the long awaited final arc from Tite Kubo's original manga, fans are getting to see many of the characters, fights, and moments they have been waiting to see play out for a long time. The final arc brings back many familiar faces, and some of these returns are definitely more welcome than the others.
ComicBook
Demon Slayer Cosplay Brings Shinobu Back to the Action
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba really grabbed fans' attention with its debut season of the anime, and now one awesome cosplay is helping to demonstrate why Shinobu Kocho was such a stand out fighter among fans so quickly! The anime for Koyoharu Gotoge's original manga series started off with quite the quiet reception as it took its time to build up to the kinds of explosive action that fans are now enjoying from the series as it heads into its future seasons. But that build up was also filled with all sorts of fun and memorable characters who immediately made a mark with fans.
otakuusamagazine.com
Hunter x Hunter Creator Reveals How Long Fixing a Panel Takes Now
Yoshihiro Togashi was unable to work on his popular manga Hunter x Hunter for three years and eleven months, putting the series on hiatus. He returned to the manga this year, but because of health reasons, it’s slow going and he’s having issues. As an update on his health, he recently tweeted that finishing the retake of a single panel is now a week-long endeavor.
ComicBook
Kaguya-sama: Love is War Ending Sees Japan's Top Cosplayer Celebrate The Series
Kaguya-sama: Love is War has brought its long-running romantic comedy to an end with the latest chapter, and the top cosplayer from Japan is going all out for it with some special Kaguya Shinomiya cosplay! Aka Akasaka's long-running romantic comedy series first kicked off its run in the pages of Shueisha's Miracle Jump back in 2015 before moving on to Weekly Young Jump for the duration of its run. Following 280 plus chapters of the series bringing Kaguya and Miyuki Shirogane closer together, now the series has come to an end with its latest release ending their story for now.
ComicBook
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Cosplay Highlights Rukia's Anime Return
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is now in the midst of the massive slate of fights in its new anime, and one awesome cosplay is helping to highlight Rukia Kuchiki's big return to action! When the anime adaptation for the long awaited final arc of Tite Kubo's original manga first kicked off after over a decade of waiting for it, fans were excited to see all of the fan favorite characters getting into fights after all this time. Now that these intense fights for the final arc have kicked off in full, Rukia and the others have made their return.
ComicBook
Naruto Finally Sets Up Boruto's Next Canon Arc
Naruto celebrated a big anniversary this fall, and now, the series feels like it is busier than ever. With two new manga titles in print, it has never been easier to check in on the Hidden Leaf, and that isn't even considering Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. The sequel is still putting out new content weekly, and its latest anime episode seems to confirm a canon arc from the manga is on its way.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Sixth Season Pushes Midnight to Her Breaking Point
While Class 1-A is starting to get hot and heavy in the latest war taking place in My Hero Academia's sixth season, the professional crime fighters and teachers at UA Academy are giving it their all to not just force the villains back but also save their own lives. In the latest episode focusing on the Paranormal Liberation War, the hero who has been placed in the most dire spot is Midnight, the UA teacher who was unsuccessful at halting Gigantomachia's rampage.
ComicBook
Hunter x Hunter Cosplay Celebrates Hisoka's Big Comeback
Hunter x Hunter has finally come back to the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine with new chapters following the longest hiatus in the series' history to date, and one awesome cosplay is celebrating Hisoka's comeback to the franchise in an awesome way! Yoshihiro Togashi ended a nearly four year long hiatus with new chapters hitting for the last couple of weeks, and that means we have finally gotten to see the next steps of the Succession Contest arc. As the series continues, one of the big highlights has been Hisoka's return to the main events of the action.
ComicBook
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Overtakes Attack on Titan Record After Episode 6
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War has welcomed Soul Reapers back to the small screen, and it has never felt so good to see Ichigo Kurosaki. After a decade away from TV, the hero is back in action, and the anime has been heating up as of late. Of course, that was made very clear when episode six went live this week thanks to Captain Yamamoto, and the man's fight against Yhwach has pushed Bleach beyond a major Attack on Titan milestone.
ComicBook
Attack on Titan Explores Its Soldiers' Smarts in New Poster
Attack on Titan's fourth and final season has been split via three parts, with the last installments set to air next year from Studio MAPPA, the animation house that took the reins from the previous animators at Wit Studio. With Eren Jaeger now the biggest threat to the world at large, following his acquisition of the Founding Titan's powers, a new poster sees the dark anime's biggest heroes uniting once again to hit the books rather than rampaging behemoths.
ComicBook
Bleach Teases Trouble With Next Episode Title
The Thousand-Year Blood War arc rages on in Bleach's big anime return, with the latest episode not featuring Ichigo Kurosaki at all, but perhaps having the biggest effect on the Soul Society to date. With the head of Soul Society, Yamamoto, clashing with the Wandenreich leader, Yhwach, the battle has seemingly come to a close and the Soul Reapers are staring down the barrel of some serious trouble in the immediate future as a result. Now, the next episode title has arrived for the Thousand Year Blood War hinting at dark times ahead.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super Teaser Sparks Speculation Over Black Frieza
Dragon Ball Super has kept a low profile since its new movie dropped this spring, but fans haven't gone anywhere. The community is as big as ever, and it is always on the hunt for updates. As the manga preps its next arc, all eyes are on Shueisha as the publisher is keeping Goku out of sight these days. But thanks to a new announcement, fans are wondering whether Black Frieza has a surprise in store for them this holiday.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Short Brings Ultra Instinct vs Ultra Ego to Life: Watch
These days, Dragon Ball Super is on a break, but the manga will be back before long. Goku and Vegeta deserve a solid vacation after their ordeal with Granolah, you know? Both the heroes pushed past their limits during the saga to save Planet Cereal, and they have a new headache to worry about with Frieza. Luckily, they each have their own Ultra forms to work on while on break, and a special fan-anime is finally showing how Ultra Instinct vs Ultra Ego might go in the real series.
ComicBook
Demon Slayer Cosplay Terrifies With Gyutaro
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba wrapped up the second season of its anime earlier this year, and now one awesome cosplay is showing off just how terrifying Gyutaro was for the Entertainment District arc! The second season of the anime might have kicked off with a retrod of the Mugen Train arc, but the episodes earlier this year took on the Entertainment District arc of Koyoharu Gotoge's original manga and showed off some of the most impressive action in the anime to this point. With the debut of some powerful new villains in tow, Tanjiro Kamado and the others took on their toughest challenge yet.
wegotthiscovered.com
A fantasy failure that flopped hard after butchering beloved source material fights the future on streaming
Adapting any beloved source material always required a delicate balancing act between appealing to new fans while trying to not piss off the existing ones, something 2017’s Ghost in the Shell failed miserably to accomplish. Snow White and the Hunstman director Rupert Sanders was tasked to head up the...
IGN
Why Is It Harder to Get Into Digimon Compared to Pokemon?
People who grew up in the late ‘90s and early 2000s will be familiar with the fierce Digimon versus Pokemon debate . Both franchises have lovable creatures for players to bond with, and they were made even more popular thanks to numerous tie-in media like anime and manga. The...
ComicBook
Naruto Cliffhanger Drops a Dark Akatsuki Throwback
Naruto is keeping busy these days, and if you asked fans, they would say there has never been a better time to check out the franchise. With a sequel ongoing, the IP has come back into its own thanks to two new spin-off series. One of them has honed in on Kakashi and Gai as they pair travel with Asuma's daughter to a faraway land. And not long ago, the series dropped a dark cliffhanger all about the Akatsuki.
otakuusamagazine.com
Convictor Drive TTRPG Kickstarter Blasts Through Its Goal
Disclaimer: The author of this article has contributed to this Kickstarter campaign. While Dungeons & Dragons may be the top choice of TTRPG players the world over, it’s not the only game in town. Thousands of tabletop settings let you roll and improvise your way through just about any setting you can imagine. Add to that list Convictor Drive: Armored by Grief, a Kamen Rider inspired world with a unique power system. Between fresh content for this new edition and an innovative take on backstory building, there are lots of reasons we can’t wait to play. Fortunately, fans funded the game in two hours, so we’ll definitely have our chance!
ComicBook
Marvel's Demon Wars Is a Must-Read for Demon Slayer Fans
In the world of anime, there are success stories, and then there is Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. The IP was started under Koyoharu Gotouge at Shueisha, and the manga sold rather well before ufotable adapted it into an anime. No one could have predicted how popular the show would become, and it now ranks as one of the most profitable anime series of all time. And if you have been missing its signature blend of drama and oni action, Marvel has something you will want to check out ASAP.
