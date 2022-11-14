Read full article on original website
Related
otakuusamagazine.com
One Piece Film Red Opens at #2 in U.S. Box Office
One Piece Film Red finally made its way to North American theaters on Friday, November 4, and it ended up doing very well for itself over the weekend. The latest One Piece anime film managed to pull in US$9,475,251 in the United States, which was enough over its first three days to put it in second place in the box office behind Black Adam.
digitalspy.com
Star Wars releases new Grogu short to mark Mandalorian anniversary with Studio Ghibli
Disney+ has released a 'collaboration of the year' contender in Zen – Grogu and the Dust Bunnies. This short film celebrates the three-year anniversary of Star Wars spin-off series The Mandalorian, rendering breakout character Grogu (aka Baby Yoda) in Japanese masters Studio Ghibli's hand-drawn animated style. The 'dust bunnies'...
‘One Piece Film: Red’ Surpasses ‘Black Adam’ at Saudi Arabia Box Office – Global Bulletin
BOX OFFICE Toei Animation‘s “One Piece Film: Red,” the 15th film in the popular anime series, shot to the top of the box office charts in Saudi Arabia and achieved the biggest opening ever for a Japanese anime in the market, MENA-based distributor Front Row Filmed Entertainment has revealed. The film finished the weekend in pole position ahead of DC’s “Black Adam.” The opening weekend total, including previews, for “One Piece Film: Red” reached 61,000 admissions and a gross box office of $1.05 million, putting it 14% ahead of the previous record holder “Jujutsu Kaisen 0” in terms of admissions and 50%...
otakuusamagazine.com
Bid Final Farewell to Gintama Anime in New Event Visual
Hideaki Sorachi’s Gintama series is known for playing tricks on pretty much everyone, so it’s understandable if no one ever believes when it claims to have ended adaptations or even the main manga series itself. It seems now is finally time to bid farewell to the anime adaptation, though, because a post-anime event is on the way to Japan early next year.
otakuusamagazine.com
Handyman Saitou in Another World Anime Trailer Cuts into New Cast Members
A new trailer has arrived for the Handyman Saitou in Another World anime, and this one is all about introducing a couple new cast members. Watch as Lilyza (voiced by Yumiri Hanamori) leaps into action and slices away right before we meet Gibble (Hinata Tadokoro) in the video below. It...
ComicBook
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Black Adam Reportedly Banned From China Release
A new report indicates that both Warner Bros. Discovery's Black Adam and Disney's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever are being banned from getting a theatrical release in China. Getting American blockbusters into Chinese theaters is often an uphill battle, since there are fairly strict limits on how many foreign films are allowed to enter the marketplace at any given time. That can be even more complex if the movies in question feature themes or imagery that the Chinese government finds offensive. The last six Marvel movies -- everything since Black Widow -- have failed to earn approval to screen in the nation.
wegotthiscovered.com
Cate Blanchett’s new movie that held a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score is available to watch online this week
Cate Blanchett’s quest to become the most decorated actress of her era is in full swing, with her latest release Tár now destined for a streaming debut. Seeing a ridiculous six-minute standing ovation at its first screening, and an astounding 100 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomaotes for a significant amount of time, it’s now going beyond cinemas. Originally only shown in select theatres, the Blanchett film is now opened up to the masses.
One Netflix Movie That’s Quietly Drumming Up Interest From Fans This Week
Netflix's new film is stirring up interest online, as it recently premiered one of its best and most important films yet.
ComicBook
Indiana Jones 5 Director James Mangold Reveals Big Tease for Trailer Release Date
The official trailer for Indiana Jones 5 may be arriving very soon. The highly anticipated film from Disney and Lucasfilm may not be arriving in theaters until next summer, but the blockbuster's trailer is going to be arriving before the end of the year. With Avatar : The Way of Water, potentially 2022's biggest movie, set to be released next month, it makes sense that Disney is working to get an Indiana Jones 5 trailer out ahead of it. We'll be seeing footage from the film sometime in the next 30 days, according to director James Mangold.
TVGuide.com
Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Trending Today, November 14
Where the Crawdads Sing was a big hit in movie theaters this summer, which means it's now also a big hit on Netflix. The adaptation of Delia Owens' bestselling mystery novel is No. 1 on Netflix's top 10 movie list on Monday, Nov. 14. The movie is produced by Reese Witherspoon, who as a producer is mostly known for TV adaptations of popular novels that would have been movies before the streaming explosion. Where the Crawdads Sing is a movie that feels like one of those Hulu limited series that are supposed to feel like movies. Welcome to 2022. The Crown is No. 1 on the TV chart.
wegotthiscovered.com
A billion-dollar behemoth that changed cinema forever devours the streaming competition
James Cameron’s Terminator 2: Judgement Day may have ushered in the CGI revolution and set the standard for blockbuster escapism, but it was the release of Steven Spielberg’s Jurassic Park two years later that stomped along and kicked the doors clean off their hinges. A seamless blend of...
The best movies worth seeing in theaters right now, from 'Decision to Leave' to 'The Fabelmans'
Movie theaters are facing a lack of major tentpole releases, but there are still movies you should check out.
otakuusamagazine.com
Get Your First Look at the Upcoming Kizuna Ai Anime
Earlier this year Virtual YouTuber Kizuna Ai went on an indefinite hiatus, and the staff behind her said this was so that they could gear up for “future activities with the goal of further developing Kizuna Ai.” Well, now we know at least some of what they have up their sleeve. Kizuna Ai is getting her own anime project called Kizuna no Allele, and a visual and plot description were just released.
otakuusamagazine.com
Hunter x Hunter Creator Reveals How Long Fixing a Panel Takes Now
Yoshihiro Togashi was unable to work on his popular manga Hunter x Hunter for three years and eleven months, putting the series on hiatus. He returned to the manga this year, but because of health reasons, it’s slow going and he’s having issues. As an update on his health, he recently tweeted that finishing the retake of a single panel is now a week-long endeavor.
epicstream.com
Star Wars: Lucasfilm Confirms Live-Action Adaptation Plans for Fan-Favorite Story
The future of the Star Wars universe remains a huge mystery to a lot of fans and if you've been following the franchise post-Skywalker saga, you're very much aware that Disney and Lucasfilm have shifted their focus momentarily to stories taking place in different eras from the past. Well, it...
Brendan Fraser Feels The Mummy's Authenticity Was What Garnered Global Attention
In the summer of 1999, a remake of a slow-burn, black-and-white Universal monster movie took audiences by storm. "The Mummy" was released in theaters in May of 1999 and was a rousing success, taking the legacy of the 1932 "The Mummy" and updating it for modern audiences. This success, of course, led to a pair of sequels, one in 2001 and another in 2008. "The Mummy" changed action movies by making history cool. This cemented "The Mummy" series as a long-running franchise.
ComicBook
Netflix Announces Gamera: Rebirth Project Reviving Classic Kaiju
In a surprise movie, Netflix has announced a new project that will be available on the streaming platform at a later date, Gamera: Rebirth, the first film to star the classic Japanese monster since 2006. The existence of the new project, unconfirmed to be a series, special, or movie, took fans by surprise when it was suddenly made, but the fresh poster art and even a brief teaser video from Netflix already has people excited. Of note with the announcement is that filmmaker Shusuke Kaneko, who previously directed the 1990s trilogy of Gamera movies, has put his full support behind the project (and previously pitched an idea for a reboot too!).
Oscars spotlight: Netflix’s ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ deserves to be in the conversation
The 1929 publication of “All Quiet on the Western Front” was so controversial that the anti-war novel by German writer Erich Maria Remarque was banned in Germany and he was stripped of his German citizenship — by the Nazi party. One hundred years later, the book has received its third film adaptation, in German, by director Edward Berger, and Germany could not be more proud. It has entered Netflix’s “All Quiet on the Western Front” as its official submission for the 2023 Oscars. The story, about a 17-year-old German boy’s fervor to fight for his country against the French in World...
otakuusamagazine.com
VA Yume Miyamoto Announces Health-Related Hiatus
Voice actor Yume Miyamoto will be taking a brief hiatus according to talent agency Gekidan Himawari. While she’ll be doing some work with restrictions, she has been feeling unwell since the end of October and thus will be on hiatus due to her poor health. Miyamoto’s illness has not...
Collider
Lionsgate Acquires 'Streets of Rage' Film Adaptation From 'John Wick' Writer
Lionsgate has acquired the feature film adaptation of the hit '90s video game Streets of Rage. The adaptation was originally announced back in April when John Wick writer Derek Kolstad was announced to be writing the film. This news of a big company like Lionsgate acquiring the film gives fans of the game hope that the film will be coming sooner rather than later.
Comments / 0