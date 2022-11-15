Read full article on original website
Kirkus Reviews
Best Fiction of 2022: Jonathan Escoffery
Jonathan Escoffery’s hotly anticipated debut is thriving: If I Survive You (MCD/Farrar, Straus and Giroux, Sept. 6) was named a National Book Award nominee on Sept. 16, just 10 days after it first graced bookstore shelves. This “sharp and inventive” collection of linked stories, featuring “clever, commanding, and flexible” writing, centers on Trelawny, the American-born son of a Jamaican family who fled Kingston for Miami in the late 1970s. With verve, wit, and heart, Trelawny grapples with what it means to be who he is in the world he inhabits and navigates complex family dynamics—his relationship with his older brother, Delano; a falling-out with his father, Topper. Escoffery extends similar care to his other characters’ perspectives, hopes, and dreams. In a starred review, Kirkus calls If I Survive You “a fine debut that looks at the complexities of cultural identity with humor, savvy, and a rich sense of place.”
Kirkus Reviews
Best of 2022: Our Favorite Fiction
Every November, when I look back at the year’s fiction, I try to discern trends: Was this the year of books with ghosts or the year of books about unhappy young people talking about relationships? The first thing that pops out at me looking at our list of the best fiction of 2022 is a tiny but distinctive microtrend: Books about families titled with the name of that family. And to make the trend even more specific, both books that fit into it are published by Norton: There’s Lan Samantha Chang’s The Family Chao (Feb. 1), an update of The Brothers Karamazov about a Chinese American family running a restaurant in Wisconsin—our review calls it “a disruptive, sardonic take on the assimilation story”—and Rubén Degollado’s The Family Izquierdo (Sept. 6), a novel about three generations of a Texas family that believes they’re living under a curse, which our review calls “a gloriously rich epic.”
bookriot.com
The Best Books of 2022, According to The Washington Post
The Washington Post throws its hat into the ring of early released end-of-year book lists with a roundup of 10 of the best books according to its editors and reviewers. The list includes a mix of fiction and nonfiction titles, with topics that range from colonialism to memoirs centering friendships. Among the authors are a Nobel Prize winner and a Kirkus Prize winner.
Kirkus Reviews
Winners of the 2022 National Book Awards Revealed
The winners of the 2022 National Book Awards were announced Wednesday evening, with Tess Gunty, Imani Perry, and Sabaa Tahir among the authors taking home the prestigious literary prizes. The ceremony was held in Manhattan, the first in-person event since 2019, and emceed by television host and author Padma Lakshmi....
Kirkus Reviews
Amazon Names Its Best Books of 2022
Amazon has unveiled its list of the best books of 2022, with Gabrielle Zevin’s Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow taking the No. 1 spot. Zevin’s novel, which also made Kirkus’ list of the best books of the year, follows a trio of friends who meet in college and go on to design video games. Sarah Gelman, Amazon Books’ editorial director, praised it as “a simply perfect book about the complexities of human relationships, the importance of human connection, the innocence and optimism of youth, our journey with technology, and the many shades of love.”
A book has predicted how the world will end and it’s not the Bible
This book knows exactly how the world will end, down to the last detail. This book contains information on everything from the attire you'll wear to your wedding to the precise day and hour you'll pass away. I'll explain. Jonathan Basile created the website known as The Library of Babel. That is all that has ever been written and all that is capable of being written.
Vice
Katie Burnett's surreal imagery combines nudity with sock puppets
This month, Katie Burnett releases her second book of photographs. A stylist by trade — with clients like Gucci, Burberry and Calvin Klein — Katie only began taking pictures herself two years ago, shooting self-portraits with a catalogue of props (elastic bands, packet noodles and fridge magnets) in her Brooklyn apartment. Encouraged by her friend, the photographer Paul Kooiker, this humorous black-and-white series became Cabin Fever, a book released last year. I Wash You Dry, the new follow-up published by Dashwood Books, covers similar territory as the previous book, with the introduction of the Jamaican sea.
See the face of an 18th century 'vampire' buried in Connecticut
Using DNA evidence, forensic scientists created a facial reconstruction of a "vampire" who lived during the 18th century.
5 new books to read this week
This week’s new books take us from the world of ballet to an Edwardian ship…Fiction1. They’re Going To Love You by Meg Howrey is published in hardback by Bloomsbury Publishing, priced £16.99 (ebook £11.89). Available now🩰 They’re Going to Love You – @MegHowreyA gripping and gorgeously written novel of heartbreaking intensity. With psychological precision and a masterfully revealed secret at its heart, this book asks what it takes to be an artist.Read more: https://t.co/Ulkluo0MLZ pic.twitter.com/LWNqH5Fove— Bloomsbury Books UK (@BloomsburyBooks) November 10, 2022Set in the rarefied world of ballet, this is an intense, thoughtful novel about troubled family relationships and what...
thedigitalfix.com
The man who inspired a Steven Spielberg classic has died
Mehran Karimi Nasseri, the man behind the inspiration for Steven Spielberg‘s The Terminal, has died. The Terminal, a drama movie about a man who ends up living in an airport, released in 2004. The movie starred Tom Hanks and Catherine Zeta-Jones in the leading roles, alongside Star Wars series star Diego Luna and MCU movie star Zoe Saldaña in the supporting cast.
bookriot.com
New Releases Tuesday: The Best Books Out This Week
It’s Tuesday, which means it’s time for new books! Here are a few of the books out today you should add to your TBR. This is a very small percentage of the new releases this week, as well as a few others you may have missed from recent weeks. Make sure to stick around until the end for some more Book Riot resources for keeping up with new books. The book descriptions listed are the publisher’s, unless otherwise noted.
Writer Joan Didion's possessions sell for eye-popping prices at auction
A pair of faux tortoiseshell sunglasses worn by Joan Didion in a Celine ad sold for $27,000 Wednesday, one of a number of items fetching eye-popping prices at an auction of the late author's furniture, books and household items. The auction, at Stair Galleries in Hudson, N.Y., netted nearly $2...
Kirkus Reviews
Best Fiction of 2022: Adriana Herrera
“In a word, marvelous,” said Kirkus of Adriana Herrera’s A Caribbean Heiress in Paris (HQN, May 31), a historical romance novel featuring a female rum tycoon—the heiress of the title—who meets a Scottish earl in the whisky business while attending the Exposition Universelle in Paris in 1889. Now, the novel is one of our 100 best fiction books of the year. Herrera, a New York–based trauma therapist who works with survivors of domestic and sexual violence, is the author of 15 books and a co-founder of the Queer Romance PoC Collective, which advocates for greater diversity in the genre. She answered our questions—about romance and rum—by email.
crimereads.com
14 New and Upcoming Books Featuring Witches
Witches in novels, and in real life, are having a moment. While last summer was defined by the nap dress and Cottagecore, this year’s end to Roe V. Wade makes “goth witch” the only reasonable aesthetic to embrace. After all, the original witch crazes, according to Silvia Federici’s essential theory book Caliban and the Witch, were meant as methods of reproductive control—village women steeped in herblore understood how to terminate a pregnancy, and the capitalist need for new workers, soldiers, and prisoners, (or as Amy Comey-Barrett calls it, the “production of infants”) demands that women with enough knowledge to end a pregnancy be themselves terminated. Paradoxically, as our rights are taken away, witchcraft becomes ever more important for the power of magical thinking alone—sometimes, the only power in an increasingly disenfranchised nation.
Ghost Stories for Nonbelievers
This is an edition of The Wonder Reader, a newsletter in which our editors recommend a set of stories to spark your curiosity and fill you with delight. Sign up here to get it every Saturday morning. In December of 1908, the writer and Presbyterian minister Frank Crane published an...
crimereads.com
From Literature Professor to Crime Novelist
In my literature classes, I often asked students to investigate literary texts for their representation of contemporary social issues. What, for example, does Franz Kafka’s The Trial say about the absurdity of life and the legal system in the early twentieth century? Or, how does a natural disaster reveal a crisis of the social order in Heinrich von Kleist’s 1807 “The Earthquake in Chile”? This probing of human truths is an exercise often applied to literary fiction, but less so to genre. And yet, crime, like other examples of literature, holds a magnifying glass to the vices and virtues of the human condition.
Secrets of the Dick Francis mysteries: One family kept the "greatest fiction factory" under wraps
Felix Francis was eight years old when his father's first novel "Dead Cert" was published in 1962. Felix is now 69, and his latest novel "Hands Down" is the new book in the canon of "Dick Francis" novels, the 55th book in the family's 60-year history of horse racing-themed thrillers.
Amazon's The English Is a Stunning Western That Reimagines America's Founding Fantasy
The new miniseries starring Emily Blunt reimagines the founding fantasies of the American West
Kirkus Reviews
Picture Books for Readers of (Almost) All Ages
While editing a review of Yellow Butterfly: A Story From Ukraine (Red Comet Press, Jan. 31, 2023) by Oleksandr Shatokhin, I found myself wondering: Who is this book for? It’s a wordless picture book—is it for kids still mastering reading? But given that it explores the impact of war, is it better suited for older elementary schoolers? After the reviewer and I conferred, we concluded that this one is for everybody. Well, perhaps not literally everyone, but this child’s-eye perspective of the Russian-Ukraine war works on many levels (we ultimately recommended it for ages 5-12). Avoiding overt violence, Shatokhin offers abstract imagery that may stir readers but won’t disturb them. While educators using the book to introduce discussions of military conflict will need to tailor their discussions depending on the age and sensitivity of students, it’s nevertheless a potent story for readers of almost all ages. (Artistically minded teens and adults might even find some inspiration here.)
CNBC
'South to America' won the National Book Award for nonfiction—here are the past 10 winners of the literary prize
Imani Perry's "South to America: A Journey Below the Mason-Dixon to Understand the Soul of a Nation" has been named the National Book Award winner for nonfiction. The book chronicles the Princeton professor's journey to her native Alabama, putting forth the idea that to better understand America, one must first understand the history and culture of the American South.
