Gwen Stefani rocks sixties flip inspired by Bewitched and Casino with a golden Dolce & Gabbana outfit for NBC's The Voice

By Cassie Carpenter For Dailymail.Com
 5 days ago

The Voice coach Gwen Stefani showcased her signature over-the-top glam while taping Monday's 'Live Top 16 Performances' episode of the NBC singing competition, now in its 22nd season.

The 53-year-year-old mother-of-three gave her natural platinum-blonde short hair a big boost with a sixties bouffant flip.

Emmy-nominated hairstylist Suzette Boozer coiffed Gwen's flip while make-up artist Ernesto Casillas fully contoured her suspiciously unlined complexion.

Now in its 22nd season! The Voice coach Gwen Stefani showcased her signature over-the-top glam while taping Monday's 'Live Top 16 Performances' episode of the NBC singing competition

Stefani wore a sequin Oof Wear jacket 'right out of my closet' with head-to-toe gold Dolce & Gabbana - a checkered halter top, embellished mini-skirt, and gaudy knee-high boots.

'Do [you] find my fit bewitching?' the three-time Grammy winner - who boasts 32.4M social media followers - asked on Instagram.

'I was inspired by what's-her-name, Samantha [Elizabeth Montgomery] from Bewitched. Yeah, Sharon Stone from Casino. What do you think? Did I do it?'

Gwen - whose team won the 19th season - proceeded to give behind-the-scenes shout-outs to her 'incredible' team members Justin Aaron, Alyssa Witrado, Daysia, and Kevin Hawkins vying for a spot in the top 13.

Compared to her real hair: The 53-year-year-old mother-of-three gave her natural platinum-blonde short hair (R) a big boost with a sixties bouffant flip
'Luv my team!' Emmy-nominated hairstylist Suzette Boozer (R) coiffed Gwen's flip while make-up artist Ernesto Casillas (L) fully contoured her suspiciously unlined complexion
What do you think? Stefani wore a sequin Oof Wear jacket 'right out of my closet' with head-to-toe gold Dolce & Gabbana - a checkered halter top, embellished mini-skirt, and gaudy knee-high boots
The three-time Grammy winner - who boasts 32.4M social media followers - asked on Instagram: 'Do [you] find my fit bewitching?'
Gwen explained: 'I was inspired by whats-her-name, Samantha [Elizabeth Montgomery] from Bewitched. Yeah, Sharon Stone from Casino. What do you think? Did I do it?'
'I'm so proud of everybody!' Stefani - whose team won the 19th season - proceeded to give behind-the-scenes shout-outs to her 'incredible' team members Justin Aaron, Alyssa Witrado, Daysia, and Kevin Hawkins vying for a spot in the top 13

'I'm so proud of everybody,' Stefani gushed.

The Orange County Girl kissed her second husband Blake Shelton, whom she began dating during season nine of The Voice back in 2015 - the same year they split with their respective spouses.

The 46-year-old eight-time Voice champ - wearing an all-black suit sans necktie - said his favorite thing about the live episodes was 'getting a chance to meet the fans out here. It's awesome.'

But Blake being Blake, he bragged about 'doing some homework on my team' while Gwen 'got ready,' coach Camila Cabello 'looked at Instagram,' and coach John Legend 'watched football' during the commercial break.

Crossing enemy lines: The Orange County Girl kissed her second husband Blake Shelton, whom she began dating during season nine of The Voice back in 2015 - the same year they split with their respective spouses
'It's awesome!' The 46-year-old eight-time Voice champ - wearing an all-black suit sans necktie - said his favorite thing about the live episodes was 'getting a chance to meet the fans out here'
Naughty schoolgirl: The Cuban 25-year-old (born Karla Estrabao) wore a woven beret, Yvy leather harness over a white blouse, grey tweed blazer with corseted sleeves, black pleated mini-skirt, and platform boots
Gal pals: Cabello and Stefani just so happen to rely on the same exact styling duo, Rob Zangardi & Mariel Haenn
Dapper: Meanwhile, the 43-year-old EGOT champ (born John Stephens) stood out in a bright pink tuxedo sans necktie and white sneakers selected by stylist David Thomas

The Cuban 25-year-old (born Karla Estrabao) wore a woven beret, Yvy leather harness over a white blouse, grey tweed blazer with corseted sleeves, black pleated mini-skirt, and platform boots.

Cabello and Stefani just so happen to rely on the same exact styling duo, Rob Zangardi & Mariel Haenn.

Meanwhile, the 43-year-old EGOT champ (born John Stephens) stood out in a bright pink tuxedo sans necktie and white sneakers selected by stylist David Thomas.

Tickets went on sale Monday for the GXVE Beauty founder's New Year's Eve weekend concerts taking place December 30-31 at The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas.

But first, audiences can catch Gwen making an appearance in Shelton and Carson Daly's eight-episode celebrity game show Barmageddon, which premieres December 5 on USA Network.

