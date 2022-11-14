Read full article on original website
KTRE
Carthage Bulldogs Head Coach Scott Surratt on playoff game at Texas High
CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - The Carthage Bulldogs will be taking on Van Alstyne this week in the area playoff. Head Coach Scott Surratt, who previously coached at Texas High, spoke out about his return. He said, “Yeah, you know, I coached at Texas High for eight years and you know,...
Tigers overcome sluggish start to earn Bi-District Championship
, , The Daingerfield Tigers overcame a sluggish start and multiple penalties to become Bi-District Champions as they defeated Anderson-Shiro on Nov. 11 at the Historic Tomato Bowl in Jacksonville. The Tigers and Owls were scoreless after the first quarter, with both teams unable to punch the ball into the endzone. Daingerfield broke the stalemate in the second period, as Chase Johnson hit Amarion Simon-Jones for a 97-yard touchdown pass. A Jonathan Solis extra-point gave the Tigers a 7-0 lead, which was a lead they would not relinquish for the remainder of the contest. Johnson then added a 13-yard touchdown run...
Some Not Happy Kilgore ISD is Canceling School This Friday
Your Kilgore, TX Bulldogs playoff run is alive and well. However some people in East Texas aren't happy that this week's game will be affecting every student in the entire school district. Yesterday Kilgore ISD announced that due to logistical complications of transporting students to the game as well as...
Is Snow Really in the Friday Forecast for East Texas?
We have had quite a mixed bag of weather in East Texas over the past several months. This past summer was marked by drought and heat and the subsequent burn bans. Then we saw some flooding and severe storms on Labor Day Weekend. We followed that up with over a month of no rain and the re-issuing of burn bans.
cbs19.tv
35 YEARS LATER: Residents remember deadly tornado outbreak that ripped through East Texas on Nov. 15, 1987
TYLER, Texas — Nov. 15 is the anniversary of one of worst tornado outbreaks in East Texas history. On a windy and warm Sunday afternoon, two supercells began their march from the southwest to the northeast across East Texas. When that stormy Sunday afternoon was over, five people were...
Game Wardens Need Your Help with Who Abused and Killed East Texas Wildlife
There are a select few people who just really make us want to hate the human race. The things that these select few people do always make us scratch our heads. We wonder why on Earth they would want to do something like this. Two incidents have occurred in East Texas that are making us wonder what is wrong with people. These incidents come from Nacogdoches and Henderson counties involving the abuse and killing of wildlife.
Water line break in Kilgore leads to traffic advisory
KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – Due to a break in a water line, Kilgore Police Department announced a traffic advisory for drivers to seek alternate routes if you travel Woodlawn Street between US 259 S and Commerce Street. City crews are currently working on the water line break on Woodlawn near S Martin Street. To get […]
Two people hit, killed by 18-wheeler along Interstate 10 west of Beaumont Sunday night
BEAUMONT, Texas — A man and a woman were killed Sunday night after they were struck by an 18-wheeler along Interstate 10 just west of Beaumont. Deandre Wall, 25 of Paige, Tx and Brandy Epps, 25, of Henderson, Tx, were killed near the 843 mile marker of Interstate 10 just west of Smith Road according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.
KTRE
Nacogdoches ISD to ask school board to add incentives for all employees
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Texas schools are nearly halfway through the school year and Nacogdoches ISD still has many positions vacant across it’s campuses. “The incentive is an acknowledgement… people have been having to do a lot of work to make sure everything is taken care of and covered.”
ketk.com
Kilgore Police investigating apartment hit by gunfire
KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – The Kilgore Police Department announced that they are looking for information about Meadow Green apartment complex being hit by gunfire. Officials said the apartment, located in the 1800 block of Meadow Green Drive, was hit by gunfire around 8:45 p.m. and 9 p.m. on the evening of Nov. 12.
Lufkin Family in Top 5 in Global Contest to Get Adoption Funding
It is estimated that more than 2 billion t-shirts are sold every year worldwide. I believe Deep East Texas does its fair share of contributing to that total. If there's a school event, team, or fundraiser, chances are there's a t-shirt for that. A big family reunion is coming up, hey, let's get some t-shirts made to commemorate it. We buy t-shirts to show we were at a festival, participated in a fun run, saw a concert, or helped raise funds for someone in need.
2 East Texas men arrested, charged with robbery outside store
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two East Texas men were arrested and accused in a robbery outside of a store on Monday afternoon, said law enforcement. The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office arrested Kadarius Martez Neal, 27, and Daron Latray Neal, 24, both of Rusk for allegedly robbing a man. They were taken to jail and […]
East Texas couple turn themselves in after shooting incident leaves 2 children injured
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas couple turned themselves in on Monday for felony child endangerment in connection to an “accidental firearm discharge” that injured two young children. Officials said James and Sandy Stewart surrendered themselves to the sheriff’s office and were booked into the jail based on indictments related to the May […]
Palestine woman arrested for burglary, accomplice still on the loose
PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – On Nov. 4, at 11:20 am, Anderson County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a Burglary in progress at a residence in the 800 block of Range Road in Palestine. The homeowner reported the crime after a surveillance camera captured images of two individuals inside the home. As Deputy B. Cook arrived, he […]
Parents bonded out after child endangerment charges
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas — Two parents accused of child endangerment back in May surrendered themselves to deputies at the Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office. On May 25, officials responded to a dispatch at the 3700 block of FM 95 North of a shooting that involved two children. The 3-year-old child...
Juvenile charged with felony after terroristic threat made against Carlisle ISD
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A juvenile was arrested on Thursday after a terroristic threat was made against the Carlisle Independent School District, said the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they received a call from the school district, and after their investigation, the juvenile was taken into custody and charged with felony 3 terroristic […]
