Nacogdoches, TX

Daingerfield Bee

Tigers overcome sluggish start to earn Bi-District Championship

, , The Daingerfield Tigers overcame a sluggish start and multiple penalties to become Bi-District Champions as they defeated Anderson-Shiro on Nov. 11 at the Historic Tomato Bowl in Jacksonville. The Tigers and Owls were scoreless after the first quarter, with both teams unable to punch the ball into the endzone. Daingerfield broke the stalemate in the second period, as Chase Johnson hit Amarion Simon-Jones for a 97-yard touchdown pass. A Jonathan Solis extra-point gave the Tigers a 7-0 lead, which was a lead they would not relinquish for the remainder of the contest. Johnson then added a 13-yard touchdown run...
DAINGERFIELD, TX
107-3 KISS-FM

Some Not Happy Kilgore ISD is Canceling School This Friday

Your Kilgore, TX Bulldogs playoff run is alive and well. However some people in East Texas aren't happy that this week's game will be affecting every student in the entire school district. Yesterday Kilgore ISD announced that due to logistical complications of transporting students to the game as well as...
KILGORE, TX
KICKS 105

Is Snow Really in the Friday Forecast for East Texas?

We have had quite a mixed bag of weather in East Texas over the past several months. This past summer was marked by drought and heat and the subsequent burn bans. Then we saw some flooding and severe storms on Labor Day Weekend. We followed that up with over a month of no rain and the re-issuing of burn bans.
LUFKIN, TX
101.5 KNUE

Game Wardens Need Your Help with Who Abused and Killed East Texas Wildlife

There are a select few people who just really make us want to hate the human race. The things that these select few people do always make us scratch our heads. We wonder why on Earth they would want to do something like this. Two incidents have occurred in East Texas that are making us wonder what is wrong with people. These incidents come from Nacogdoches and Henderson counties involving the abuse and killing of wildlife.
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Water line break in Kilgore leads to traffic advisory

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – Due to a break in a water line, Kilgore Police Department announced a traffic advisory for drivers to seek alternate routes if you travel Woodlawn Street between US 259 S and Commerce Street. City crews are currently working on the water line break on Woodlawn near S Martin Street. To get […]
KILGORE, TX
ketk.com

Kilgore Police investigating apartment hit by gunfire

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – The Kilgore Police Department announced that they are looking for information about Meadow Green apartment complex being hit by gunfire. Officials said the apartment, located in the 1800 block of Meadow Green Drive, was hit by gunfire around 8:45 p.m. and 9 p.m. on the evening of Nov. 12.
KILGORE, TX
KICKS 105

Lufkin Family in Top 5 in Global Contest to Get Adoption Funding

It is estimated that more than 2 billion t-shirts are sold every year worldwide. I believe Deep East Texas does its fair share of contributing to that total. If there's a school event, team, or fundraiser, chances are there's a t-shirt for that. A big family reunion is coming up, hey, let's get some t-shirts made to commemorate it. We buy t-shirts to show we were at a festival, participated in a fun run, saw a concert, or helped raise funds for someone in need.
LUFKIN, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texas couple turn themselves in after shooting incident leaves 2 children injured

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas couple turned themselves in on Monday for felony child endangerment in connection to an “accidental firearm discharge” that injured two young children. Officials said James and Sandy Stewart surrendered themselves to the sheriff’s office and were booked into the jail based on indictments related to the May […]
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, TX
CBS19

Parents bonded out after child endangerment charges

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas — Two parents accused of child endangerment back in May surrendered themselves to deputies at the Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office. On May 25, officials responded to a dispatch at the 3700 block of FM 95 North of a shooting that involved two children. The 3-year-old child...
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Juvenile charged with felony after terroristic threat made against Carlisle ISD

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A juvenile was arrested on Thursday after a terroristic threat was made against the Carlisle Independent School District, said the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they received a call from the school district, and after their investigation, the juvenile was taken into custody and charged with felony 3 terroristic […]
RUSK COUNTY, TX

