Best wishes to all for a wonderful Thanksgiving. Even with all the folderol and brouhaha, most of us in the USA have a lot to be thankful for. I was asked about smoked turkey and wine. I got my start in the “cookin’ and wino” business as an apprentice in a German restaurant. Chef Juergen Darstein was my mentor. He told me toward the end of my training, “Yahnny, all who gain the toque must learn to make Vurst und the schmokehaus.” This is not Deutsch but kitchen pidgin Germglish. We then proceeded to clean, brine and smoke 82, 30-lb. dressed gobblers in a rotary smoker that did 30 at a time. While waiting for the slow-smoked turkeys, we made wurst, and Herr Darstein taught me about wine. Smoked turkey requires a smoky wine. I suggest Marietta Old Vine Red, $15; Hahn Central Coast Syrah, $18; Charles Smith Boom Boom Syrah, $18; or Murphy-Goode Syrah, $18. Some Napa Cabs work also; check out Recoltant 2018s. The 90-point Napa Valley Cab under $38 is good value. Dark fruit, pie spice and vanilla aromas; fruit flavors continue on a bright mineral acidity/tannin frame leading to a long finish with chocolate, cola and black pepper notes. Go upscale to Recoltant Coombsville label for a more complex Cab around $70, 93 McD. Dark purple with ruby rim, opens with a swirl to cassis and blackberry aromas, with graphite, tobacco, violet and chocolate back notes. Considering its color, I was surprised how approachable it was. Crushed gravel and earth flavors ride a balanced mineral frame with supporting, nearly integrated dusty tannins. I was expecting more grippy tannins. Finished long and clean with subdued floral notes. Approachable now and will improve for several years. Many Malbecs are a good choice also.

22 HOURS AGO