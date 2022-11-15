ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Love Island Australia star Natasha Webster announces her engagement to boyfriend Dan Bulley as she shows off her stunning diamond ring

 5 days ago

Love Island Australia star Natasha Webster has announced her engagement to boyfriend Dan Bulley.

The 28-year-old, from season one of the Channel Nine dating show, shared the exciting news on Tuesday after Dan proposed during a romantic trip to Singapore.

'14/11/22 We are engaged. The most special day that I will remember forever. My best friend asked me to marry him. I'm on could nine!' Natasha wrote on Instagram.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ca15S_0jB69nxV00
Love Island Australia star Natasha Webster (right) has announced her engagement to boyfriend Dan Bulley (left)

'I love you so much @dan_bulley,' she added.

Natasha also shared a series of photos of the moment Dan popped the question.

In one photo, she held her hand out in front of the camera to reveal her stunning oval diamond ring.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZuuYu_0jB69nxV00
The 28-year-old, from season one of the Channel Nine dating show, shared the exciting news on Tuesday after Dan proposed during a romantic trip to Singapore 

Dan was also pictured getting down on one knee while a shocked Natasha covered her face with her hands.

The couple also posed for a photo with their one-year-old son Atlas.

Natasha was eliminated from Love Island Australia early on in the first season, after failing to form a connection with any of the male contestants.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H0v0g_0jB69nxV00
Natasha held her hand out in front of the camera to reveal her stunning oval diamond ring
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XHZ3T_0jB69nxV00
'14/11/22 We are engaged. The most special day that I will remember forever. My best friend asked me to marry him. I'm on could nine!' she wrote on Instagram 

At the start of the series, Natasha had openly expressed her desire to find a man who owns a boat, and also hinted at 'spending two nights' with pop star Justin Bieber.

'I was lucky enough to party with Justin. I'm not allowed to say anything. A girl doesn't kiss or tell,' she said in her introductory video.

While she has 179,000 followers on Instagram, she has mostly kept her love life out of the public eye, with the exception of her relationship with Dan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H9m4H_0jB69nxV00
Natasha and Dan welcomed a son together in October last year

