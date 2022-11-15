ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entrepreneur

FTX Collapse Has Nervous Crypto Investors Draining Bitcoin From Exchanges at Near-Record Rates

By Steve Huff
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0juDTp_0jB674sH00

Bitcoin holders are skittish following the dramatic collapse of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange, according to blockchain analysts at Glassnode . Bitcoin (BTC) withdrawals have hit a record rate of 106,000 monthly, indicating that customers may be losing trust in third-party services.

Glassnode tweeted that there had been three other periods in recent years with similar withdrawal patterns, April and November 2020 and June to July 2022, when combined factors — including the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the failure of the Terra LUNA stablecoin — caused the crypto market to nose-dive.

In the past, similar outflows have sometimes signaled a bull run. In this case, it's much more likely to be a sign that investors have lost faith in big-name exchanges. As Markets Insider noted, these actions "suggest crypto investors are reconsidering how to manage their digital assets now that the once third-largest crypto exchange in the world has faltered and the value of the fortune built up by FTX's founder Sam Bankman-Fried [has] now been wiped to $1."

CoinEdition quoted Hong Kong Digital Asset Operations Manager Alan Wong, who said that after FTX, "things will continue to simmer" and that with an $8 billion gap "between liabilities and assets, when FTX is insolvent, it will trigger a domino effect, which will lead to a series of investors related to FTX going bankrupt or being forced to sell assets."

Reuters reported Monday that FTX is under investigation by an alphabet soup of agencies, including the U.S. Justice Department and the Securities and Exchange Commission. As of 11:30 Monday night, Bitcoin was trading at $16,770 after dipping below the $16,000 mark earlier in the day.

Comments / 0

Related
Entrepreneur

9 Trades to Tame the Bear Market

More economists are pointing out the recessionary storm clouds that do not portend well for stock prices. Gladly the stock market (SPY) offers the opportunity to make profits no matter...
Entrepreneur

Is Microsoft Stock Worth the Price?

Microsoft (MSFT) closed its last trading session at around $242, which is a premium to its peers in terms of valuation. However, the company has a record of beating analyst...
Entrepreneur

The 2 Best Stocks to Buy When the Market Falls

Signs of cooling inflation have buoyed the stock market recently. However, elevated interest rates could create a recessionary backdrop and keep the market under pressure. Amid this uncertain environment, quality...
Entrepreneur

Use The Airbnb Stock Implosion to Your Advantage

Digital lodging platform Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) shares took a plunge on its Q3 2022 earnings release as the forward guidance was tepid. The Company was “born” in 2007, as a digital booking and home rental platform connecting hosts with guests to rent out their property for days to weeks at a time. It’s an asset-light business model very much like Uber (NYSE: UBER), Door Dash (NYSE: DASH), and Lyft (NASDAQ: LYFT) where Airbnb plays the role of the middleman connecting both sides and taking a commission on the transaction. Unlike Uber and LYFT, Airbnb is actually profitable on a GAAP basis. It joins the ranks of other travel hosting services including Booking.com (NASDAQ: BKNG), Expedia (NYSE: EXPE), and TripAdvisor (NASDAQ: TRIP). Airbnb has made a stunning recovery into the black and in GAAP form since 2021. The Company felt the sting of a strong U.S. dollar, but still remained firmly profitable. However, the U.S. dollar impacts are expected to continue to be a headwind in the near-term future with impacts to its ADR starting in Q4. So far, the effects of higher inflation and waning consumer discretionary spending haven’t had an impact on earnings.
Entrepreneur

Jack in the Box Stock and Dividend History

By the time you get through this article, you'll know what you need to know about the stock, the Jack in the Box share price and its dividend. The key takeaway: Jack in the Box can offer a turnaround story and a growth story as well as a Jack in the Box stock price that comes with an established dividend. The company is not yet well known as a dividend grower but that may change down the road. Until then, as an investor, you can look forward to growth and an attractive payout.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

74K+
Followers
22K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy