This Pennsylvania Christmas Market is a Must-VisitTravel MavenMifflinburg, PA
Women’s Soccer: Sears scores 107th-minute winner as No. 6 Buckeyes beat Bucknell 1-0, advance to the second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Buckeyes to face Bucknell in first round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Visit the Largest Thrift Store in the Country Right Here in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenSelinsgrove, PA
bucknellbison.com
Football Hosts Marist for Senior Day, Season Finale Saturday
LEWISBURG, Pa. – Bucknell is looking to end the season on a high note when it hosts Marist at Christy Mathewson-Memorial Stadium on Saturday. The Bison are seeking their second straight victory following a dramatic overtime win at Georgetown last weekend. Bucknell will also look to make it eight straight wins against the Red Foxes.
bucknellbison.com
Bucknell Men's Water Polo Begins Postseason Play on Friday Evening
LEWISBURG, Pa. – The Bucknell University men's water polo team is set to get its postseason underway on Friday evening when it takes on the winner of Navy and Mercyhurst at 7 p.m. at Fordham's Francis B. Messmore Aquatic Center. Friday's game, as well as every other game in...
bucknellbison.com
Women's Basketball Falls in Home Opener to Fairleigh Dickinson, 62-49
LEWISBURG, Pa. - The Bucknell women's basketball team couldn't overcome a slow start and lost its home opener to Fairleigh Dickinson 62-49 Wednesday evening at Sojka Pavilion. The Knights led by a 27-5 score at the end of the first quarter thanks to a perfect 5-for-5 shooting from 3-point range and 75.0 percent shooting overall in the period.
bucknellbison.com
Men’s Basketball Falls on Road, 82-71 at Saint Peter’s
JERSEY CITY, N.J. – Jaylen Murray, one of the holdovers from the Saint Peter's team that made a run to the Elite Eight last March, recorded 22 points and seven assists to lead the Peacocks to an 82-71 win over visiting Bucknell on Tuesday night at the Yanicelli Center. Xander Rice paced the Bison with 19 points and six assists, and the frontcourt pair of Andre Screen (18) and Alex Timmerman (14) also scored in double figures.
bucknellbison.com
Men’s Soccer Places Four on Academic All-District Team
LEWISBURG, Pa. – Four members of the Bucknell men's soccer team have earned spots on the College Sports Communicators Academic All-District Team. Junior co-captains MJ Kuczura and Collin Murphy, senior Jameson Railey, and sophomore Jack Roberto were all honored, and all four now advance to the national Academic All-America ballot, with those honorees slated to be announced in early December.
bucknellbison.com
Volleyball Falls 3-1 at Loyola in Patriot League Quarterfinal Round
LEWISBURG, Pa. – The Bucknell volleyball team's memorable 2022 season came to an end Tuesday night with a 3-1 loss at Loyola in the Patriot League Tournament quarterfinal round. The Bison pulled out a gritty 25-23 win in the opening set to take a 1-0 lead in the match, but the Greyhounds caught fire and limited Bucknell to just 22 kills over the final three sets.
bucknellbison.com
Bucknell Athletics Has One of its Best Performances in Annual NCAA Graduation Rate Study
LEWISBURG, Pa. – The NCAA issued its latest graduation rates report this week, and Bucknell Athletics once again produced some of the highest figures in the nation. Under the NCAA's Graduation Success Rate (GSR) formula, 24 of Bucknell's 27 varsity programs, including all 14 women's programs, maintained perfect scores of 100 for student-athletes entering between 2012-13 and 2015-16, which led to an overall GSR of 99 percent that ranks second among all Division I institutions. Additionally, according to the U.S. Department of Education's more-restrictive graduation-rate standards, Bucknell ranks third nationally with a four-class average of 91 percent, which is up two points from last year's report.
bucknellbison.com
Six Members of Women’s Soccer Championship Team Earn Academic All-District Honors
LEWISBURG, Pa. – Six student-athletes on the Patriot League champion Bucknell women's soccer team have been recognized for their academic prowess with spots on the College Sports Communicators Academic All-District Team. Seniors Rylee Donaldson and Abby Gearhart, juniors Lea Tarzy and Brooke Tracey, and sophomores Teresa Deda and Katie Schiano were all recognized, and all six now advance to the national Academic All-America ballot. Those national honorees will be revealed in early December.
How Rutgers crashed the Big Ten
The four officials from Rutgers boarded an eight-seat Cessna jet at Morristown Airport for a business trip that, if successful, would transform the university in ways that even they could not fully comprehend. And if it wasn’t?
essexnewsdaily.com
Former Irvington HS coach and IHS alum Darnell Grant leads West Orange HS football team to sectional title
IRVINGTON, NJ — Darnell Grant, a 1991 Irvington High School graduate and former IHS head football coach, guided the West Orange High School football team to its first-ever state sectional championship. West Orange, the No. 6 seed, defeated top-seeded and previously undefeated Phillipsburg, 28-7, in the New Jersey State...
thesetonian.com
Seton Hall accused of contributing to flooding in local neighborhoods
Libre Jones and her husband moved to the Ivy Hill neighborhood in Newark — just steps from Seton Hall’s campus — in early 2021. While they couldn’t afford a home in South Orange, Ivy Hill offered proximity to the suburbs, a good school system, and a quiet, neighborly community.
thesetonian.com
Seton Hall Law dean stepping down amid embezzlement investigation
The dean of Seton Hall Law will step down on Jan. 1, 2023, the University announced last week. Dr. Kathleen Boozang will return to a faculty position after more than seven years in charge of the law school. The resignation comes amid an ongoing investigation into embezzlement at the school.
3 students with N.J. ties named Rhodes scholars
A Princeton University student and a West Point cadet from Morris County are among the 32 U.S. residents chosen for arguably the world’s most prestigious, post-graduate scholarship. Marie-Rose Sheinerman and Kai Youngren have been named Rhodes Scholars for 2023, the Rhodes Trust announced Saturday.
shsnews.org
SHS Marching Band concludes season with outstanding performance at MetLife Stadium
Every year, the SHS Marching Band is invited to perform as an exhibition band at the US Bands competition. Bands from all over the country travel to MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ, to compete against other schools to be the top band. This night makes a memorable performance for...
New York Post
The Temptations and Four Tops are on tour. We found tickets for shows.
It’s not “Just Your Imagination (Running Away With You).”. The Temptations, now in their 62nd year (!) of existence and featuring original member Otis Williams, are heading out on a nationwide 24-concert tour from December 2022 through May 2023. As an added bonus, they’ll bring along fellow legendary...
Hochul declares emergency as 6 feet of snow threatens upstate; NYC cold to continue
Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency effective Thursday as upstate New York faces a potentially historic snowstorm that may dump 6 feet of snow.
cityandstateny.com
Republican Brooklyn Assembly member-elect voted in Manhattan last year
Assembly Member-elect Lester Chang’s voting record is raising questions about his eligibility to hold office in Brooklyn. The Republican, who won election to Brooklyn’s Assembly District 49 last week, beating 36-year incumbent Peter Abbate Jr., voted in Manhattan in last year’s general election, records show. That gives...
Montclair Principal Removed Over Controversial Video Reinstated, Lawyer Says
A state arbitrator has ruled that a Montclair middle school principal fired over a Zoom video he played for teachers can return to his job, his lawyer tells various news outlets. Joseph Putrino, the former Renaissance at Rand principal, was put on administrative leave in 2020 when he apparently played...
Newark man is charged with Marion Gardens murder of Bergen County man
A Newark man has been charged in the fatal shooting of a Bergen County man at a Jersey City public housing complex earlier this month, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. Roger Pickett Jr., 22, of Newark, was arrested Thursday by members of the United States Marshals Service of New...
What is going on in Bayonne?
The other day, while leaving the Main Post Office, I had a very unpleasant experience. We know parking is not good to say the least in in Bayonne and has been the main cause of the demise of many small businesses. I was parked at the corner which I thought...
