Lewisburg, PA

bucknellbison.com

Football Hosts Marist for Senior Day, Season Finale Saturday

LEWISBURG, Pa. – Bucknell is looking to end the season on a high note when it hosts Marist at Christy Mathewson-Memorial Stadium on Saturday. The Bison are seeking their second straight victory following a dramatic overtime win at Georgetown last weekend. Bucknell will also look to make it eight straight wins against the Red Foxes.
LEWISBURG, PA
bucknellbison.com

Bucknell Men's Water Polo Begins Postseason Play on Friday Evening

LEWISBURG, Pa. – The Bucknell University men's water polo team is set to get its postseason underway on Friday evening when it takes on the winner of Navy and Mercyhurst at 7 p.m. at Fordham's Francis B. Messmore Aquatic Center. Friday's game, as well as every other game in...
LEWISBURG, PA
bucknellbison.com

Women's Basketball Falls in Home Opener to Fairleigh Dickinson, 62-49

LEWISBURG, Pa. - The Bucknell women's basketball team couldn't overcome a slow start and lost its home opener to Fairleigh Dickinson 62-49 Wednesday evening at Sojka Pavilion. The Knights led by a 27-5 score at the end of the first quarter thanks to a perfect 5-for-5 shooting from 3-point range and 75.0 percent shooting overall in the period.
LEWISBURG, PA
bucknellbison.com

Men’s Basketball Falls on Road, 82-71 at Saint Peter’s

JERSEY CITY, N.J. – Jaylen Murray, one of the holdovers from the Saint Peter's team that made a run to the Elite Eight last March, recorded 22 points and seven assists to lead the Peacocks to an 82-71 win over visiting Bucknell on Tuesday night at the Yanicelli Center. Xander Rice paced the Bison with 19 points and six assists, and the frontcourt pair of Andre Screen (18) and Alex Timmerman (14) also scored in double figures.
LEWISBURG, PA
bucknellbison.com

Men’s Soccer Places Four on Academic All-District Team

LEWISBURG, Pa. – Four members of the Bucknell men's soccer team have earned spots on the College Sports Communicators Academic All-District Team. Junior co-captains MJ Kuczura and Collin Murphy, senior Jameson Railey, and sophomore Jack Roberto were all honored, and all four now advance to the national Academic All-America ballot, with those honorees slated to be announced in early December.
LEWISBURG, PA
bucknellbison.com

Volleyball Falls 3-1 at Loyola in Patriot League Quarterfinal Round

LEWISBURG, Pa. – The Bucknell volleyball team's memorable 2022 season came to an end Tuesday night with a 3-1 loss at Loyola in the Patriot League Tournament quarterfinal round. The Bison pulled out a gritty 25-23 win in the opening set to take a 1-0 lead in the match, but the Greyhounds caught fire and limited Bucknell to just 22 kills over the final three sets.
LEWISBURG, PA
bucknellbison.com

Bucknell Athletics Has One of its Best Performances in Annual NCAA Graduation Rate Study

LEWISBURG, Pa. – The NCAA issued its latest graduation rates report this week, and Bucknell Athletics once again produced some of the highest figures in the nation. Under the NCAA's Graduation Success Rate (GSR) formula, 24 of Bucknell's 27 varsity programs, including all 14 women's programs, maintained perfect scores of 100 for student-athletes entering between 2012-13 and 2015-16, which led to an overall GSR of 99 percent that ranks second among all Division I institutions. Additionally, according to the U.S. Department of Education's more-restrictive graduation-rate standards, Bucknell ranks third nationally with a four-class average of 91 percent, which is up two points from last year's report.
LEWISBURG, PA
bucknellbison.com

Six Members of Women’s Soccer Championship Team Earn Academic All-District Honors

LEWISBURG, Pa. – Six student-athletes on the Patriot League champion Bucknell women's soccer team have been recognized for their academic prowess with spots on the College Sports Communicators Academic All-District Team. Seniors Rylee Donaldson and Abby Gearhart, juniors Lea Tarzy and Brooke Tracey, and sophomores Teresa Deda and Katie Schiano were all recognized, and all six now advance to the national Academic All-America ballot. Those national honorees will be revealed in early December.
LEWISBURG, PA
