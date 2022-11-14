Read full article on original website
Related
lawstreetmedia.com
Consumers Ask for Court to Order Meta to Produce FTC Antitrust Case Docs
On Monday, the consumer plaintiffs suing Meta Platforms for antitrust abuses relating to its collection and use of user data wrote a letter brief to the court overseeing the consolidated case asking for it to intervene in a discovery dispute. The plaintiffs claim that though Judge James Donato already deemed their request for Facebook deposition transcripts and lists of future deponents from the FTC’s antitrust action reasonable, Meta is conditioning their release on certain demands.
lawstreetmedia.com
Court Rules on Discrimination and Translation Case Against DISH Network
On Tuesday, Judge Jeffrey S. White issued an opinion on cross-motions for summary judgment filed by plaintiff and Spanish speaker Narciso Fuentes and defendant Dish Network L.L.C. Fuentes alleged that Dish violated four California laws by failing to provide him with the requisite information in Spanish and forcing him to sign an English-language contract he could not understand.
lawstreetmedia.com
Mixed Dismissal Opinion Issues in Robocast-Netflix Patent Infringement Case
An opinion from the District of Delaware dismissed some claims and kept others alive in a web technology patent infringement suit on Monday. Judge Richard G. Andrews opined that plaintiff Robocast Inc.’s claims for vicarious liability for direct infringement, indirect infringement, and willful infringement lacked underlying facts. The court granted the plaintiff three weeks to amend its complaint.
lawstreetmedia.com
Court OKs $415K Settlement with Maker of ‘DoubleDown’ Online Casino
On Monday, the Western District of Washington granted approval to a $415,000 settlement in a case brought by Washington consumers against DoubleDown Interactive LLC, a social casino game developer headquartered in Seattle, Wash., and its former parent company International Game Technology (together, IGT). As the plaintiffs noted in their motion...
lawstreetmedia.com
Aroma King Sued for ‘Egregious’ TM Infringement of Dietary Supplements
Nature’s Answer Inc. filed a complaint against Aroma King Inc., Healthy Results Inc., and Shaya Iskowitz in New York federal court, alleging the defendants of “egregious” trademark counterfeiting, infringement, dilution, false designation and unfair competition. According to the complaint, the defendant’s trademark counterfeiting could not only cause...
lawstreetmedia.com
Google Opposes Amendment of Complaint in Online Tracking Suit
In an ongoing data privacy case, Google LLC has responded to the plaintiffs’ motion to amend their complaint. Google believes this motion should be rejected with prejudice, arguing the plaintiffs are fishing for charges to bring against them. As previously covered in Law Street, Anibal Rodriguez, Sal Cataldo, Julian...
lawstreetmedia.com
Kimberly-Clark Sued for “Greenwashed” Baby Wipes
Summer Whiteside has filed a class action complaint against Kimberly-Clark Corporation, manufacturer of Huggies, for allegedly deceptive advertising.. She argues that while Huggies markets so-called “natural” and “plant-based” wet wipes, they contain numerous artificial ingredients, which, the complaint says, violates California advertising statutes as well as the common law doctrines of breach of warranty and unjust enrichment.
Theranos sentencing – latest: Lawyers say jailing Elizabeth Homes would be ‘unnecessary’
The founder of Theranos, Elizabeth Homes, is set to appear for sentencing tomorrow in federal court in San Jose, California.Prosecutors are demanding that she be sentenced to 15 years in prison for her role in the company’s fraudulant claims.Calling the case “one of the most substantial white collar offences Silicon Valley or any other district has seen,” prosecutors vehemently rejected defence attorneys’ characterisation that Holmes had been unfairly victimised, in part by media coverage. She was convicted last year of three felony counts of wire fraud and one felony count of conspiracy to commit fraud. She faces up to...
Comments / 0