ASP special agent “seriously injured” after attack by Union County football player
RECTOR, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–An Arkansas State Police special agent “sustained serious injuries” after being attacked by a Union County football player during a game Friday night. According to Arkansas State Police Public Information Officer Bill Sadler, Special Agent Mark Vavak was allegedly attacked by a Strong-Huttig football team member. He had been assisting the Rector school […]
Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office requesting help locating Bastrop woman
WILMOT, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Cecile Storment. Cecile was last seen in Wilmot, Arkansas, driving a 2006 white Toyota Avalon with retired Air Force tags. The vehicle resembles the one pictured below. The Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance […]
Deadly crash starts speed bumps study in Monticello
Changes could be coming to Monticello roadways after a deadly crash involving a teenager last month.
80 individuals indicted between Pine Bluff, Little Rock for drugs, firearms pipeline
LITTLE ROCK — Three federal investigations culminated in 45 arrests Wednesday morning. An investigative focus on the pipeline of drugs and firearms between Pine Bluff and Little Rock resulted in the indictment of 80 individuals, all charged with various federal firearms and drug trafficking charges in multiple indictments that were unsealed.
Mass arrests made in Little Rock, Pine Bluff linked to federal operations
The U.S. Attorney's office announced a mass of federal drug and firearm arrests in Little Rock and Pine Bluff as a result of three operations focused on the pipeline of crime between the two areas.
Sponsors need for this year’s JA Angel Tree
This year, Junior Auxiliary of Warren has over 100 children that qualify for the Angel Tree Project! The Angel Tree Project helps to ensure that children in need throughout the Warren community have Christmas gifts to open and enjoy during the holiday season. The number of children selected will depend completely on the wonderful citizens in the community that are willing to sponsor an Angel. The joy it brings to families, and the excitement it brings to the children, makes a lasting impact throughout this holiday season.
City Council discussing 2023 budget
The Warren City Council met Monday evening, November 14, 2022 to conduct the City’s regular monthly business. All but one City Council member was in attendance, that being Council Member Zack Burks not present. A few minutes after the meeting was opened, Patrick Smith addressed the Council during the...
Nearly 50 people arrested in Arkansas for federal drug, gun crimes
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On November 9, 2022, three federal operations led to 45 arrests following an investigative focus on the pipeline of drugs and firearms between Pine Bluff and Little Rock. Additionally, 80 individuals were indicted and charged with various federal firearms and drug trafficking charges. Two FBI...
Bradley County pesticide applicator training set for November 29
The Bradley County Cooperative Extension Service will be conducting a Private Applicator Training for agricultural producers on Tuesday, November 29th, at 6:00 p.m. at the Bradley County Extension Office, located at 201 N. Bragg Street in Warren. Agricultural producers must be certified by training to be eligible for a Restricted Pesticide License in order to purchase and apply restricted-use pesticides.
ASC’s Holiday variety show ‘Miracle on Main’ set for December 17
PINE BLUFF, Ark. — The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas (ASC) is gearing up for its first-ever holiday variety show, “Miracle on Main: A Holiday Special.”. The one-night-only production will take place at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in the Catherine M. Bellamy Theater at ASC’s main building, 701 S. Main St.
Hembree: Stuttgart vs. Warren ‘Always a great high school football game’-Johnny’s Radiator Shop Bo Show
Ahead of Warren’s second round game of the 2022 4A State Playoffs where the Warren Lumberjacks will face-off against Stuttgart, Saline River Chronicle is once again proud to present the weekly interview with head Lumberjack Football Coach Bo Hembree. Each week we sit down and chat with Hembree about the past week’s game and preview the coming Friday night matchup. This program is sponsored by the longtime supporter of the program, Johnny’s Radiator Shop.
