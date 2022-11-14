This year, Junior Auxiliary of Warren has over 100 children that qualify for the Angel Tree Project! The Angel Tree Project helps to ensure that children in need throughout the Warren community have Christmas gifts to open and enjoy during the holiday season. The number of children selected will depend completely on the wonderful citizens in the community that are willing to sponsor an Angel. The joy it brings to families, and the excitement it brings to the children, makes a lasting impact throughout this holiday season.

