Warren, AR

ASP special agent “seriously injured” after attack by Union County football player

RECTOR, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–An Arkansas State Police special agent “sustained serious injuries” after being attacked by a Union County football player during a game Friday night. According to Arkansas State Police Public Information Officer Bill Sadler, Special Agent Mark Vavak was allegedly attacked by a Strong-Huttig football team member. He had been assisting the Rector school […]
Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office requesting help locating Bastrop woman

WILMOT, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Cecile Storment. Cecile was last seen in Wilmot, Arkansas, driving a 2006 white Toyota Avalon with retired Air Force tags. The vehicle resembles the one pictured below.  The Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance […]
Sponsors need for this year’s JA Angel Tree

This year, Junior Auxiliary of Warren has over 100 children that qualify for the Angel Tree Project! The Angel Tree Project helps to ensure that children in need throughout the Warren community have Christmas gifts to open and enjoy during the holiday season. The number of children selected will depend completely on the wonderful citizens in the community that are willing to sponsor an Angel. The joy it brings to families, and the excitement it brings to the children, makes a lasting impact throughout this holiday season.
City Council discussing 2023 budget

The Warren City Council met Monday evening, November 14, 2022 to conduct the City’s regular monthly business. All but one City Council member was in attendance, that being Council Member Zack Burks not present. A few minutes after the meeting was opened, Patrick Smith addressed the Council during the...
Bradley County pesticide applicator training set for November 29

The Bradley County Cooperative Extension Service will be conducting a Private Applicator Training for agricultural producers on Tuesday, November 29th, at 6:00 p.m. at the Bradley County Extension Office, located at 201 N. Bragg Street in Warren. Agricultural producers must be certified by training to be eligible for a Restricted Pesticide License in order to purchase and apply restricted-use pesticides.
ASC’s Holiday variety show ‘Miracle on Main’ set for December 17

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas (ASC) is gearing up for its first-ever holiday variety show, “Miracle on Main: A Holiday Special.”. The one-night-only production will take place at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in the Catherine M. Bellamy Theater at ASC’s main building, 701 S. Main St.
Hembree: Stuttgart vs. Warren ‘Always a great high school football game’-Johnny’s Radiator Shop Bo Show

Ahead of Warren’s second round game of the 2022 4A State Playoffs where the Warren Lumberjacks will face-off against Stuttgart, Saline River Chronicle is once again proud to present the weekly interview with head Lumberjack Football Coach Bo Hembree. Each week we sit down and chat with Hembree about the past week’s game and preview the coming Friday night matchup. This program is sponsored by the longtime supporter of the program, Johnny’s Radiator Shop.
