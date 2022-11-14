FTC Joins DOJ’s Amicus Brief Supporting Workers’ Challenge to McDonald’s “No Hire” Franchise Restrictions

Read full article on original website
DOJ Taps Former Scalia Clerk to Help in Mar-a-Lago Document Dispute as Case Heads to Court of Appeals
As former president Donald Trump‘s legal battle with prosecutors over documents seized during an FBI raid on his Mar-a-Lago estate intensifies, the U.S. Department of Justice is lawyering up with an eyebrow-raising new hire in the form of a former law clerk for late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia.
lawstreetmedia.com
FTC Settles Consumer Deception Allegations with Amazon Business Program Seller DK Automation
With a simultaneously filed complaint and proposed settlement, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) announced an enforcement action against DK Automation and its owners, Kevin David Hulse and David Shawn Arnett over unfounded claims that induced customers to invest in money-making schemes involving Amazon business packages, business coaching, and cryptocurrency. Under the terms of the proposed agreement, the defendants will return $2.6 million to customers and refrain from certain deceptive business practices.
Missouri judge rules AG’s office under Josh Hawley ‘knowingly’ violated transparency laws
A Missouri judge on Monday ruled staff in the attorney general’s office, while it was being run by now-U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley, used private email accounts to “knowingly and purposefully” subvert the state’s open records law. Cole County Judge Jon Beetem determined the attorney general’s office violated the Sunshine Law by taking steps to conceal […] The post Missouri judge rules AG’s office under Josh Hawley ‘knowingly’ violated transparency laws appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Washington Examiner
Top Biden DOJ official going to work for law firm that defends Hunter Biden
A top Biden DOJ criminal division official is going to work for the law firm that is defending Hunter Biden amid the Justice Department’s investigation into him. Nicholas McQuaid was appointed acting chief of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division for the Biden administration. McQuaid had been a partner at Latham & Watkins with Hunter Biden defense lawyer Christopher Clark and worked on cases with him until McQuaid took the job at the Justice Department, according to court filings reviewed by the Washington Examiner.
Sam Bankman-Fried's professor mother penned 2013 essay shredding 'philosophy of personal responsibility'
The mother of disgraced former-FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried penned a 2013 essay saying "it’s time to move past" the "philosophy of personal responsibility."
Washington Examiner
Sotomayor urges Supreme Court colleagues to use 'a great deal of caution'
Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor said Tuesday that "caution" is a quintessential component of the federal judiciary, warning that overriding previous precedents risks undermining faith in the legal system. Sotomayor, one of three current justices appointed by a Democratic president to the high court, referenced the June 24 decision that...
newsnationnow.com
‘Wait for the s— show:’ CBP union slams border ruling
(NewsNation) — A federal judge on Tuesday vacated a COVID-19 pandemic-era public health policy, Title 42, that allowed U.S. officials to turn away migrants at the border. In his 49-page opinion, Judge Emmet G. Sullivan said the policy — first instituted by former President Donald Trump’s administration and continued by President Joe Biden — was “arbitrary and capricious.”
lawstreetmedia.com
Plaintiffs Fight Blockchain Co.’s Arbitration Bid
On Monday, the plaintiffs in Crowl et al v. Strongblock et al filed an opposition to the crypto platform defendants’ motion to dismiss and compel arbitration. The plaintiffs’ complaint states that StrongBlock is an unincorporated general partnership operating in the United States that sells digital assets called tokens and nodes. Further, it states that StrongBlock purported to be a “Blockchain Revolution” because it was the first working platform that incentivized the purchase of nodes which store, distribute and maintain blockchain data and are vital to a blockchain’s infrastructure.
lawstreetmedia.com
Reprint: Court Directs Plaintiffs to Replead Most Claims in HP Printer Ink Cartridge Consumer Suit
An opinion issued Monday by the Northern District of California found mostly in favor of HP Inc. in a consumer plaintiff’s suit alleging that the printer maker purposefully pushed out firmware updates that rendered third-party ink cartridges incompatible with certain HP printers. The court granted leave to amend most causes of action, but said the plaintiff could not pursue those stated by non-California law claim classes because he lacked standing.
Seditious conspiracy defendant wrangles with prosecutor over violent messages in Oath Keepers Jan. 6 case
Washington – A defendant in the high-profile Oath Keepers seditious conspiracy trial dismissed incendiary communications prosecutors say he sent in the days surrounding the Jan. 6 Capitol attack doubt as "goofy" and told jurors he played no role in the riot, attempting to refute the government's evidence that was displayed in court on Tuesday.
Oath Keeper Snaps at Prosecutor in Testy Cross-Examination, Concedes Testimony Invites ‘Criminal Liability’
Growing visibly angry and indignant during her cross-examination, Oath Keepers member Jessica Watkins told a prosecutor that she regrets joining a mob that pushed against law enforcement in a hallway of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. She added on Thursday that she realized that those admissions and apologies would open her up to “criminal liability.”
lawstreetmedia.com
Plaintiffs Resist Dismissal of Antitrust Class Action Against Amazon Over ‘Minimum Margin Agreements’
An opposition brief filed on Monday by California and Maryland consumer plaintiffs argues that Amazon’s minimum margin guarantee agreements (MMAs) have illegally increased the prices of a huge swath of goods bought online. The filing urges the Seattle, Wash. court to reject Amazon’s arguments to the contrary and let the class action proceed.
lawstreetmedia.com
Court Rules on Discrimination and Translation Case Against DISH Network
On Tuesday, Judge Jeffrey S. White issued an opinion on cross-motions for summary judgment filed by plaintiff and Spanish speaker Narciso Fuentes and defendant Dish Network L.L.C. Fuentes alleged that Dish violated four California laws by failing to provide him with the requisite information in Spanish and forcing him to sign an English-language contract he could not understand.
abovethelaw.com
Trump Argues New Theory Of Declassification By Theft
We at ATL love a good joke as much as anyone. We had some belly laughs when it emerged that Donald Trump had been taking legal advice from Judicial Watch’s Tom Fitton, a non-lawyer who heads up a wingnut activist group founded by the OG vexatious litigant Larry Klayman to sue Democrats and stoke culture war.
lawstreetmedia.com
Court OKs $415K Settlement with Maker of ‘DoubleDown’ Online Casino
On Monday, the Western District of Washington granted approval to a $415,000 settlement in a case brought by Washington consumers against DoubleDown Interactive LLC, a social casino game developer headquartered in Seattle, Wash., and its former parent company International Game Technology (together, IGT). As the plaintiffs noted in their motion...
Trump Launches a Presidential campaign in the United States in 2024, gaining an advantage over rivals
Donald Trump, who has been relentless in his attacks on the integrity of U.S. voting since his 2020 election defeat, launched a bid to reclaim the presidency in 2024 on Tuesday, aiming to outpace potential Republican rivals.
Judge rules in favor of retired deputies in benefits case against Wicomico County
A Wicomico County Circuit Court judge has ruled in favor of two former county sheriff’s deputies, both injured in the line of duty, who claimed the county violated a union agreement. “The agreement is very specific. It’s very clear and the county didn’t do it that way, so we had to sue them,” said lawyer Robin Cockey. ...
lawstreetmedia.com
Metroplex Resists Arbitration in Antitrust Action Against Meta Platforms
A Wednesday opposition leveled multiple arguments at Meta Platforms Inc. with the hope of curtailing its bid to shift Metroplex Communications Inc.’s case to arbitration. The unfair competition class action concerns false statements Meta allegedly made in the promotion of its advertising products’ “reach,” among other things.
lawstreetmedia.com
Aroma King Sued for ‘Egregious’ TM Infringement of Dietary Supplements
Nature’s Answer Inc. filed a complaint against Aroma King Inc., Healthy Results Inc., and Shaya Iskowitz in New York federal court, alleging the defendants of “egregious” trademark counterfeiting, infringement, dilution, false designation and unfair competition. According to the complaint, the defendant’s trademark counterfeiting could not only cause...
Oath Keepers Member Accused of Organizing Armed Group Claims ‘Storming the Castle’ Facebook Post Was Only a Reference to ‘The Princess Bride’
An Oath Keepers member charged with seditious conspiracy to overthrow the government or the execution of its laws told a federal jury that his remark about “storming the castle” on Jan. 6th was merely a reference to The Princess Bride. Thomas Caldwell, a 68-year-old Virginia resident now entering...
