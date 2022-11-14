FTC Joins DOJ’s Amicus Brief Supporting Workers’ Challenge to McDonald’s “No Hire” Franchise Restrictions

On Monday, the plaintiffs in Crowl et al v. Strongblock et al filed an opposition to the crypto platform defendants’ motion to dismiss and compel arbitration. The plaintiffs’ complaint states that StrongBlock is an unincorporated general partnership operating in the United States that sells digital assets called tokens and nodes. Further, it states that StrongBlock purported to be a “Blockchain Revolution” because it was the first working platform that incentivized the purchase of nodes which store, distribute and maintain blockchain data and are vital to a blockchain’s infrastructure.

14 HOURS AGO