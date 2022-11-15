Read full article on original website
Popular discount grocery store chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
The Pullman Restaurant & Bar finally opens in Bryn MawrMarilyn JohnsonBryn Mawr, PA
PA witness photographs two hovering objects near roadway intersectionRoger MarshGlenmoore, PA
Teen Musician Dies After Being Compressed by Recycling TruckAMY KAPLANBirdsboro, PA
The richest person in PhiladelphiaLuay RahilPhiladelphia, PA
WFMZ-TV Online
Northampton County Council considers ordinance to block health center plan
EASTON, Pa. – Northampton County Council is considering an ordinance that would block the creation of an employee health center that County Executive Lamont McClure said would provide good care and save taxpayers' money. McClure has said the center would provide primary care to 2,000 employees and their dependents....
WFMZ-TV Online
State grant will be used to build apartments in the Schuylkill Trust building
POTTSVILLE, Pa. - The upper six floors of the Schuykill Trust Company building in Pottsville are to be turned into apartments. Thanks to a $3 million state grant, Pottsville Centre, LLC will transform the floors into 60 market-rate apartments. The owner of the building will match the grant with a...
WFMZ-TV Online
Some homeowners, landlords to be eligible for 'Whole Home Repair Program'
HARRISBURG, Pa. - There's a program on the way to help some homeowners and landlords fix up homes in Pennsylvania. Local officials and politicians talked about the Whole Home Repair Program Friday in Allentown. It will offer $125 million in grants and loans. Some low-income homeowners and landlords who own...
This Bucks County Township Just Approved Over 100 New Townhomes to be Built
The township's planning commission has approved of the new development of houses in the area. A Bucks County township has just approved the construction of over 100 new houses in a nearby development, as well as other building plans. Kari Dimmick wrote about the recent housing development for WFMZ 69 News.
Norristown Times Herald
Norristown council authorizes regulation of fireworks in town
NORRISTOWN — Anyone looking to set off fireworks will need a permit to do so after municipal officials authorized the regulation of fireworks in Norristown. Members of the Norristown Municipal Council permitted the regulatory action during a work session, Tuesday. The ordinance took effect following the Tuesday evening vote.
WFMZ-TV Online
Montgomery County's 2023 budget includes tax increase
NORRISTOWN, Pa. – A tax increase and a “tripledemic” could be in store for Montgomery County residents in the upcoming year. The 2023 General Fund budget and Capital Fund budgets were presented to the Montgomery County Commissioners Thursday as the first step in the budget process and it includes a real estate tax increase of 8%.
WFMZ-TV Online
Funding secured for Lehigh Valley Health Network's emergency department
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - $6.5 million from the state's Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program will go to the Lehigh Valley Health Network's 17th St. Emergency Department in Allentown. The money will be used to relocate and expand the city's emergency department which has not been renovated in over 30 years. The proposed...
WFMZ-TV Online
LVPC takes dim view of Lower Saucon landfill expansion
The proposed expansion of the Bethlehem Landfill in Lower Saucon Township is probably going to move forward. Even opponents of the plan say that, after a 4-1 preliminary vote by township council. That did not stop township Councilwoman Priscilla deLeon from taking her case against expansion to the Lehigh Valley...
It’s Electric! This Bucks County Township Might Become the Next Location of a Tesla Dealership
The township is in talks to build a new dealership for a major electric vehicle company. As electric vehicles continue to be a huge hit amongst Bucks County drivers, one township may soon be the next location of a major dealership. Dino Ciliberti wrote about the plans in the Warminster Patch.
The Closest Race of the Bucks County Elections Has Come to an End, With One Candidate Conceding
In one of the closest races in recent Bucks County history, one candidate has conceded, leaving the other to fullfill his new position. Emily Rizzo wrote about the close race for WHYY. Democrat Mark Moffa has conceded the long drawn out race to Republican Joe Hogan, both of whom are...
Scrapyard firefight stokes plumes of smoke and steam in Allentown (PHOTOS)
The Allentown Fire Department was battling a fire in an outdoor scrapyard at a metal recycler Saturday morning in the city, and monitoring runoff to area storm drains. It was reported about 8:40 a.m. as a piece of machinery called a baler on fire at EMR Metal Recycling, 802 N. 13th St. at Sumner Avenue, according to emergency radio broadcasts.
Chester County Boasts One of the 100 Most-Loved Restaurants in America
Damas Mediterranean Grill in Exton has made DoorDash’s inaugural list of the 100 most-loved restaurants in the U.S., writes Isabel Tehan for the Philadelphia Business Journal. The list is based on user ratings left on the online food ordering and delivery platform for food taste and quality and efficiency...
WFMZ-TV Online
Democrats win majority in Pa. House
HARRISBURG, Pa. - We now know which party will control the Pennsylvania House of Representatives in 2023. Republican State Rep. Todd Stephens of Montgomery County conceded to Democratic challenger Melissa Cerrato in the tight race for the 151st District Thursday. The win means Democrats have secured the 102 seats needed...
WFMZ-TV Online
Eat, Sip, Shop: Non-profit coffee company, employing individuals with special needs, opening 2 more Lehigh Valley locations
EASTON, Pa. - More locations are brewing for a Lehigh Valley-based, non-profit coffee company. Seth & Co. Special Brew, which aims to create valued work opportunities for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, is planning to open two more outposts in Easton and Hanover Township, Lehigh County in the coming months.
WFMZ-TV Online
Food drive at the Westgate Mall in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. -- Energy provider NRG is making a $10,000 contribution to kick off its annual food drive today. The food drive will take place at the Weis Markets at the Westgate Mall between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. The company is asking for donations of non-perishable food items and...
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown becomes 2nd city in Pa. to make declawing cats illegal
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Declawing cats is now illegal in the City of Allentown. If you have a cat, you may already feel strongly about what experts call a painful procedure, or maybe you're not sure why it's a big deal. "I don't think very many vets enjoy doing the procedure...
WFMZ-TV Online
New energy, businesses coming to Flemington, on heels of Courthouse Square, Liberty Village projects
FLEMINGTON, N.J. - New energy and new businesses are making their way to downtown Flemington. It comes as many eagerly await the completion of huge projects, like Courthouse Square and Liberty Village. Some businesses secured their spots in downtown Flemington before the action. "We found a beautiful space and just...
Pa. Attorney General intervenes in Delaware County Memorial Hospital dispute
On Tuesday, the AG's office asked a judge to hold the hospital's owner-- Prospect Media Holdings-- in contempt in connection with the recent closure of the hospital.
WFMZ-TV Online
Ribbon cut at new Jordan Creek Greenway Trail in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A local trail system is expanding. Allentown Mayor Matt Tuerk cut the ribbon Thursday on the Jordan Creek Greenway Trail, a new addition to Allentown's trail network. The greenway is 1.7 miles long.
glensidelocal.com
MontCo officials issue “Code Blue” weather declaration Nov. 17-21
The Montgomery County Commissioners have declared a “Code Blue” Cold Weather Emergency for Montgomery County based on a review of forecasts from the National Weather Service. The “Code Blue” goes into effect on Thursday, November 17th at 9:00 p.m. and is set to end on Monday, November 21st...
