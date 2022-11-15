ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pottstown, PA

Norristown Times Herald

Norristown council authorizes regulation of fireworks in town

NORRISTOWN — Anyone looking to set off fireworks will need a permit to do so after municipal officials authorized the regulation of fireworks in Norristown. Members of the Norristown Municipal Council permitted the regulatory action during a work session, Tuesday. The ordinance took effect following the Tuesday evening vote.
NORRISTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Montgomery County's 2023 budget includes tax increase

NORRISTOWN, Pa. – A tax increase and a “tripledemic” could be in store for Montgomery County residents in the upcoming year. The 2023 General Fund budget and Capital Fund budgets were presented to the Montgomery County Commissioners Thursday as the first step in the budget process and it includes a real estate tax increase of 8%.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Funding secured for Lehigh Valley Health Network's emergency department

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - $6.5 million from the state's Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program will go to the Lehigh Valley Health Network's 17th St. Emergency Department in Allentown. The money will be used to relocate and expand the city's emergency department which has not been renovated in over 30 years. The proposed...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

LVPC takes dim view of Lower Saucon landfill expansion

The proposed expansion of the Bethlehem Landfill in Lower Saucon Township is probably going to move forward. Even opponents of the plan say that, after a 4-1 preliminary vote by township council. That did not stop township Councilwoman Priscilla deLeon from taking her case against expansion to the Lehigh Valley...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Democrats win majority in Pa. House

HARRISBURG, Pa. - We now know which party will control the Pennsylvania House of Representatives in 2023. Republican State Rep. Todd Stephens of Montgomery County conceded to Democratic challenger Melissa Cerrato in the tight race for the 151st District Thursday. The win means Democrats have secured the 102 seats needed...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Eat, Sip, Shop: Non-profit coffee company, employing individuals with special needs, opening 2 more Lehigh Valley locations

EASTON, Pa. - More locations are brewing for a Lehigh Valley-based, non-profit coffee company. Seth & Co. Special Brew, which aims to create valued work opportunities for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, is planning to open two more outposts in Easton and Hanover Township, Lehigh County in the coming months.
EASTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Food drive at the Westgate Mall in Bethlehem

BETHLEHEM, Pa. -- Energy provider NRG is making a $10,000 contribution to kick off its annual food drive today. The food drive will take place at the Weis Markets at the Westgate Mall between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. The company is asking for donations of non-perishable food items and...
BETHLEHEM, PA

