PINE BLUFF, Ark. — The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas (ASC) is gearing up for its first-ever holiday variety show, “Miracle on Main: A Holiday Special.”. The one-night-only production will take place at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in the Catherine M. Bellamy Theater at ASC’s main building, 701 S. Main St.
The Rotary Club of Warren met for its weekly meeting Tuesday inside the Fellowship Hall at First United Methodist Church. The group heard from Junior Rotarian Rylee Bradley to begin the meeting. Rotarian Carla Wardlaw then introduced Devin McDiarmid, SEACBEC Director, who had a few words before welcoming the main program from Zach Sloan. Sloan is the Deputy Director of Arkansas Construction Education Foundation. He gave an overview of what the Arkansas Construction Education Foundation does and talked about the Pre-Apprenticeship Program that SEACBEC is utilizing. A native of McGehee, Sloan spoke about how important it is for students to have options that don’t include a four-year school. Sloan played college football, but mentioned he really had no idea what he wanted to do and had little guidance before college on what was available to him so the ACEF is able to provide that for students. The program for high school seniors allows for a years worth of registered apprenticeship credit in one of ACEF’s offered programs. Sloan was very passionate about providing opportunities to students and showing them what options there are for trade jobs that don’t require college or ones that you can go to a two-year school for. He was very appreciative of Warren Superintendent Bryan Cornish, Assistant Superintendent Wardlaw, and McDiarmid for allowing him to partner with the school and also thanked Construction Instructor Jeremy Groves for his role. There were also a number of construction internship students in attendance for the program.
MAGNOLIA, Ark. (KSLA) - The Magnolia Police Department is investigating after someone was found dead from a gunshot wound. Police say on Nov. 12 around 11:40 p.m., officers responded to the 600 block of Smith Street about shots being fired. When officers got there, they found one person dead. The victim has been identified as Demontray Hall, 32, of Little Rock.
The following is a direct re-print of the Warren Arrest & Confinement Record from the Warren, Arkansas Police Department. All people listed are innocent until proven guilty. Ruperto Rodriguez / 1100 S Martin St, Lot 32, Warren, AR / DOB 9-28-78 / warrant on 11-10-22 Samuel Durden / Monticello, AR...
Leshia Hayes Sowrheaver, age 59, of Rison, Arkansas passed away November 4, 2022 in Bradley County, Arkansas. She was born November 15, 1962 in Monticello, Arkansas to the late Leon Junior Hayes and Annie Lee Johnson Thomason. Other than her parents she is preceded in death by her brother, Ralph...
RECTOR, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–An Arkansas State Police special agent “sustained serious injuries” after being attacked by a Union County football player during a game Friday night. According to Arkansas State Police Public Information Officer Bill Sadler, Special Agent Mark Vavak was allegedly attacked by a Strong-Huttig football team member. He had been assisting the Rector school […]
Changes could be coming to Monticello roadways after a deadly crash involving a teenager last month.
Ahead of Warren’s second round game of the 2022 4A State Playoffs where the Warren Lumberjacks will face-off against Stuttgart, Saline River Chronicle is once again proud to present the weekly interview with head Lumberjack Football Coach Bo Hembree. Each week we sit down and chat with Hembree about the past week’s game and preview the coming Friday night matchup. This program is sponsored by the longtime supporter of the program, Johnny’s Radiator Shop.
Warren School Superintendent Bryan Cornish explained to School Board members Monday night that the recent failure of the millage question in the general election does not mean the millage will decrease. The ballot question for a 41.5 millage rate failed with 812 for and 1,099 against. However, the district was...
The Drew Central Lady Pirates became the first team to play under the newly installed shot clock at Drew Central Gymnasium on Tuesday night against Crossett. The 35-second shot clock was approved for use by the Arkansas Activities Association in 2020 to be implemented in the 2022-23 season. The shot...
