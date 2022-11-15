ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Kumail Nanjiani and wife Emily V. Gordon hit the red carpet with stylish ensembles at the premiere for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

By Brian Gallagher For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon rocked very different and stylish ensembles at the premiere for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

The 44-year-old actor-writer and his 43-year-old writer wife hit the red carpet arm-in-arm at the premiere event, held at the Academy Museum in Los Angeles.

The new film - a follow-up of 2019's Knives Out with Daniel Craig returning as Detective Benoit Blanc - will arrive on the big screen November 23 for a one-week theatrical run before it debuts on Netflix December 23.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=088O9f_0jB63MXG00
Emily and Kumail: Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon rocked very different and stylish ensembles at the premiere for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Nanjiani hit the red carpet in a unique two-tone grey suit - with the outer half of the coat and pants dark grey and the middle half a lighter grey.

He rocked the early makings of a beard with a bit of a five-o'clock shadow as he walked the red carpet with his unique suit.

The Eternals star completed his look with a pair of black boots.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31ZVcC_0jB63MXG00
Kumail's look: Nanjiani hit the red carpet in a unique two-tone grey suit - with the outer half of the coat and pants dark grey and the middle half a lighter grey

Nanjiani's wife of 15 years Gordon opted for a hot pink dress with a plunging neckline which has black floral accents.

She accessorized with black studded earrings and a black ring on her right hand with a small black bag.

The writer completed her look with black platform heels for the event.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ppvt7_0jB63MXG00
Emily's look: Nanjiani's wife of 15 years Gordon opted for a hot pink dress with a plunging neckline which has black floral accents

Nanjiani is getting ready to debut his new Hulu series Welcome to Chippendales, where he plays Chippendales founder Somen "Steve" Banerjee.

Banerjee purchased a Los Angeles bar then dubbed Destiny II and turned it into a female mud wrestling and female exotic dancer night.

Though it was their addition of a male exotic dancer night in 1979 - the first of its kind in America at the time - that propelled the club to new heights with its new name Chippendales.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZCEiT_0jB63MXG00
Chippendales: Nanjiani is getting ready to debut his new Hulu series Welcome to Chippendales, where he plays Chippendales founder Somen "Steve" Banerjee

Nanjiani also played Haja Estree in the Star Wars series Obi-Wan Kenobi and he also played himself in an episode of Amazon's The Boys.

He and Gordon earned Oscar nominations for co-writing the script for The Big Sick, based on the early days of their relationship.

Gordon is also writing the upcoming feature film Your Name and developing an untitled TV series with Sarah Hyland.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SnXXt_0jB63MXG00
Recent roles: Nanjiani also played Haja Estree in the Star Wars series Obi-Wan Kenobi and he also played himself in an episode of Amazon's The Boys
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dgobI_0jB63MXG00
Coming soon: Gordon is also writing the upcoming feature film Your Name and developing an untitled TV series with Sarah Hyland

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RadarOnline

Where Was Daniel Craig? Actor's No-Show Explained After 'Knives Out' Co-Star Kate Hudson Hits The Red Carpet Without Him

Daniel Craig was noticeably MIA from the Los Angeles premiere of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery on Monday evening, with lead co-star Kate Hudson hitting the red carpet alongside her famous mom, Goldie Hawn, and other members of the movie's cast.RadarOnline.com has learned the film's leading man was feeling under the weather.During the intro last night, director Rian Johnson mentioned that Craig came down with a bug and unfortunately couldn't make it for the special occasion at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. Kate was dressed to impress, clad in a sparkling gold gown while her mother looked chic...
LOS ANGELES, CA
GoldDerby

Niecy Nash (‘Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’) could become first Black actress to win Golden Globe for any limited series

The 1971 Golden Globes marked the first instance of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association bestowing awards for supporting TV performances. The inaugural male and female recipients of these two prizes were James Brolin (“Marcus Welby, M.D.”) and Gail Fisher (“Mannix”), both of whom had won Emmys for the same roles eight months earlier. Fisher followed Diahann Carroll (Best TV Actress, “Julia,” 1969) as the second Black woman to win a Golden Globe in any acting category, and, five decades later, remains the only Black Best TV Supporting Actress champ. She could, however, finally have company if Niecy Nash (“Monster: The...
Popculture

2023 Oscars Name Their Host, Who Is No Stranger to the Job

The Oscars have a single host once again this year, and he is no stranger to the award show. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jimmy Kimmel has agreed to host the 95th Academy Awards Ceremony on his own. The award show is scheduled for March 12, 2023. Kimmel joins an...
Daily Mail

Marc Anthony, 54, looks suave in all-black while fiancée Nadia Ferreira, 23, goes full bombshell in a sexy red satin gown at the 23rd Annual Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas

Marc Anthony and his fiancee Nadia Ferreira had all eyes on them as they arrived at the 23rd Annual Latin Grammy Awards, which were held at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday. The 54-year-old entertainer couldn't keep his hands off the 23-year-old brunette beauty during their red...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Daily Mail

Taylor Swift's boyfriend Joe Alwyn to reunite with his The Favourite co-star Emma Stone and director Yorgos Lanthimos for new movie And

Cannes Chopard Trophy winner Joe Alwyn just signed on to star in Fox Searchlight Pictures' mysterious new movie titled And, which begins production this month in New Orleans. The film reunites the 31-year-old Englishman with his The Favourite co-star Emma Stone and director Yorgos Lanthimos, whom he worked with on the critically-acclaimed period black comedy that amassed $95.9M at the box office in 2018.
Variety

Oscar Predictions: Best Actor – Brendan Fraser Is Still the Frontrunner for ‘The Whale,’ but Contenders are Gaining Momentum

Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and Tony awards ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis. The prediction pages are Davis’ assessment of the current standings of the race and do not reflect personal preferences for any film or performance. Like any organization or body that votes, each individual category is fluid and subject to change. Predictions are updated every Thursday. LAST UPDATED: Nov. 10, 2022 2023 Oscars Predictions: Best Actor CATEGORY COMMENTARY: A24 finally dropped the...
LOUISIANA STATE
Deadline

‘The Way Home’: Hallmark Announces Premiere Date, Drops Trailer For New Series Starring Andie McDowell, Chyler Leigh

EXCLUSIVE: The Way Home has a debut date. Hallmark Channel’s new, original primetime series that stars Andie MacDowell (Maid) and Chyler Leigh (Grey’s Anatomy) will premiere Sunday, January 15 at 9 p.m. ET. Evan Williams (Blonde) and Sadie Laflamme-Snow (The Apprentice) also star in the multigenerational drama, along with Alex Hook (I Am Frankie), Al Mukadam (Pretty Hard Cases), Jefferson Brown (Masters of Romance), David Webster (Luckiest Girl Alive) and Siddarth Sharma (Homeschooled). The Way Home follows the lives of three generations of women – Kat Landry (Leigh), her 15-year-old daughter Alice (Laflamme-Snow) and Kat’s mother Del (MacDowell), who are all strong,...
IndieWire

Luke Hemsworth: ‘Westworld’ Shocking Cancellation Was ‘Disappointing’

Luke Hemsworth is choosing to see the beauty in the cancellation of the critically acclaimed HBO series “Westworld.” Since its premiere in 2016, “Westworld” has garnered 54 Emmy nominations and boasted a star-studded ensemble cast including Evan Rachel Wood, Thandiwe Newton, Ed Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Tessa Thompson, Anthony Hopkins, Aaron Paul, Angela Sarafyan, James Marsden, Ariana DeBose, Aurora Perrineau, and Daniel Wu. HBO announced “Westworld” was given the ax in November 2022 after its fourth season concluded in August. “You hope these things go forever, but everyone’s got their own reasons,” Hemsworth told Entertainment Tonight. “I’m very thankful for my part in that...
GoldDerby

Why you shouldn’t underestimate ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’s’ Elisabeth Moss at the Golden Globes after her surprising comeback last year

Christine Baranski‘s surprise inclusion for “The Good Fight” wasn’t the only shocker that last year’s Best Drama TV Actress Golden Globe lineup delivered. After being left out for the third season of “The Handmaid’s Tale” two years earlier, Elisabeth Moss returned to the category for its fourth installment. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which had shut out Season 3 of the Hulu drama across the board, had seemingly moved on from the show and rarely invites people back to the party after dropping them for a regular series. The fact that Moss was able to overcome all these hurdles is...
Mental_Floss

Snubbed: 10 Classic TV Shows That Never Won an Emmy

One of the buzziest and most critically acclaimed shows of recent memory, HBO’s Game of Thrones, took home an astounding 59 Emmy trophies during its eight-season run, a number exceeded only by the 82 wins of Saturday Night Live over its nearly 50 seasons. But beloved and respected shows...
INDIANA STATE
Variety

‘1923’ Trailer Reveals Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren in ‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff

Paramount+ has shared a first look at “1923,” the upcoming “Yellowstone” limited series spinoff starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren as Dutton family leaders Jacob and Cara. “Violence has always haunted this family,” a narrator says in the trailer. “It followed us here. And when it doesn’t follow, we hunt it down. We seek it.” The new series is set to run for two seasons, consisting of eight episodes each. “1923” explores the West of the early 20th century, when pandemics, historic drought, Prohibition and the Great Depression all plagued the frontier that the Duttons call home. In addition to Ford and...
TEXAS STATE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

687K+
Followers
72K+
Post
341M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy