Warehouse automation is at the fore at GXO Logistics as robots and other high-tech touches ramp up across its facilities. The Greenwich, Conn.-based company said by the end of the year it expects to have about 7,600 pieces of technology up and running in its sites. That’s up more than 50 percent from the tech count in 2021. “Generally, automation it’s rolling out more and more across our business and the last quarter was just an incredible quarter for that,” CEO Malcolm Wilson told analysts last week during the company’s quarterly earnings call. “We were up significantly in the amount of tech...

1 DAY AGO