Bed Bath & Beyond Taps Turnaround-Expert McKinsey Vet as CMO
Bed Bath & Beyond adds a bit of restructuring experience to its executive leadership team with the addition of Bart Sichel as executive vice president, chief marketing and customer officer. According to an announcement from the retailer, Sichel will oversee integrated marketing and customer strategies for Bed Bath & Beyond, as well as its BuyBuy Baby and Harmon brands.
FTX broke ground on a $60M Bahamas headquarters in April. Construction never started
In April, as Bitcoin hovered around $40,000 and Three Arrows Capital and Terraform Labs still minted money, FTX broke ground on a $60 million headquarters in the Bahamas, with Prime Minister Philip Davis standing next to Sam Bankman-Fried for the occasion. Davis touted the event as a sign that the...
Dmexco co-founder explains the thinking behind the new Possible conference on marketing, advertising, tech & culture
In the world of conferences that cater to and intersect with marketers, agencies and tech, there are few can’t-miss tentpoles — the biggest of them is Cannes Lions, although one has to grudgingly admit CES is important too, if utterly unwieldy. At a secondary level with the likes of SXSW is DMexco, a digital marketing conference and trade show in Cologne, Germany co-founded in 2009 by its former CEO Christian Muche.
Why Growing a Franchise During 'Interesting Times' Calls for Recommitting to Your Brand
Economic slowdowns have actually proven to be historically good for franchise companies, but it's more vital than ever for them to regroup, redirect and recommit to their brands in order to effectively attract buyers.
Opinion: Why Covid Safety Should Still Be a Priority for Corporate Events
Editor’s Note: As part of our Back Light series of industry leaders sharing their perspective, we asked Bill Stone, CEO at AllClear Healthcare, to share his take on best practices for keeping attendees safe today. After well over two years, many people are understandably tired of hearing about Covid....
4 Guiding Principles for Building and Deploying a Great PR Strategy
Attracting attention to your brand is one thing, but sustaining it over time while sticking to your brand story, is what PR strategy is all about.
Celential.ai appoints Wendi Zhang as VP of Business Development and Operations to lead strategic growth and help close the tech talent gap
SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 17, 2022-- Despite layoffs dominating the headlines, recruiting budgets shrinking, and uncertain hiring plans, one thing remains ultimately true in the technical recruiting space: there are still thousands of tech jobs open and top tech talent are still looking for that next rocket ship to join into the future. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221117005634/en/ Celential.ai appoints Wendi Zhang as VP of Business Development and Operations to lead strategic growth and help close the tech talent gap (Graphic: Business Wire)
Results of New Survey Recommend Steps to Improve Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in Design and Construction Industry￼
Today, Dodge Construction Network and the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) released the findings of a new industry survey in that shows more work is needed among architecture firms and construction companies to improve diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) in their industry. The Diversity, Equity and Inclusion SmartMarket report also...
Katapult Appoints Retail Industry Veteran Nancy Walsh As New CFO
Former CFO Karissa Cupito Transitions to Senior Advisory Role. Katapult Holdings, Inc, has appointed Nancy Walsh as its new Chief Financial Officer, effective December 12, 2022. Former CFO Karissa Cupito is transitioning into a senior advisory role to support an orderly transition through the first quarter of 2023. Walsh is...
Secrets for Engaging Platform-agnostic Association Meetings
The good news is that the associations are returning to in-person events in great numbers. The challenge is designing events that speak to the needs of an audience that changed over the last three years. In an exclusive Smart Chat Live! Webinar session, Joanna Pineda, CEO and chief troublemaker of...
Little Caesars Promotes Greg Hamilton to Chief Marketing Officer
Little Caesars in Detroit announced that Greg Hamilton will take on the role of chief marketing officer at the third largest pizza chain in the world. Hamilton is being promoted […] The post Little Caesars Promotes Greg Hamilton to Chief Marketing Officer appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
McLaren Americas’ new headquarters includes MSO Brand Center
McLaren, The Americas on Saturday celebrated the grand opening of its new headquarters in Dallas, Texas. The site spans 31,000 square feet, dwarfing the previous 4,500-foot headquarters in New York City, and includes a MSO Brand Center that caters to customers looking for personalized touches on their cars. The location...
DataRobot Named to Deloitte’s 2022 List of Fastest-Growing Companies in North America for Second Consecutive Year
DataRobot announced it was named to the Deloitte Technology Fast 500, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 28th year. This marks the second consecutive year DataRobot has made the list. DataRobot is an AI...
springbig Ranks No. 84 on the Deloitte Fast 500 Annual List
Annual List Honors Companies Making Advancements in Technology, Media, Life Sciences, Fintech and Energy Tech. BOCA RATON, Fla. — springbig (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SBIG), a leading provider of SaaS-based marketing solutions, consumer mobile app experiences, and omnichannel loyalty programs to the cannabis industry, today celebrated its placement on Deloitte’s list of the 500 most innovative, fastest-growing companies in North America. The annual list highlights companies that redefine business, combine technological innovation and entrepreneurship and disrupt the technology industry. Ranked 84th out of 500 companies, springbig was recognized for its ability to help cannabis companies work smarter and more efficiently, paving the way to continued economic growth.
Tech Takeover: Robots Lead the Way at GXO
Warehouse automation is at the fore at GXO Logistics as robots and other high-tech touches ramp up across its facilities. The Greenwich, Conn.-based company said by the end of the year it expects to have about 7,600 pieces of technology up and running in its sites. That’s up more than 50 percent from the tech count in 2021. “Generally, automation it’s rolling out more and more across our business and the last quarter was just an incredible quarter for that,” CEO Malcolm Wilson told analysts last week during the company’s quarterly earnings call. “We were up significantly in the amount of tech...
Globant Buys eWave to Grow Digital Commerce Capabilities in APAC
Digital transformation firm Globant has acquired digital commerce specialist eWave to reinforce Globant’s capabilities and support its expansion into Australia and several Asian countries. The acquisition will add eWave’s expertise in Salesforce Commerce Cloud and Adobe Commerce and its portfolio of B2B and B2C clients to Globant’s existing resources,...
I made $247,000 last year running a bridal boutique. Here are the networking and marketing strategies I used to grow my business from the ground up.
When building her boutique, LaTonya Turnage researched luxury brands like Cartier and Tiffany & Co. to see how they presented themselves to customers.
Visa Announces Leadership Transition
SAN FRANCISCO,--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 17, 2022-- Visa (V: NYSE) today announced the appointment of Ryan McInerney as CEO, effective February 1, 2023. McInerney currently serves as President of Visa, a role he has held since 2013. He will take over as CEO from Alfred F. Kelly, Jr., who has served as the company’s CEO since 2016 and Chairman since 2019. Following McInerney’s appointment, Kelly will assume the role of Executive Chairman of the Board. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221117006090/en/ Ryan McInerney (Photo: Business Wire)
Benton-based software company wins 3 top awards during international competition
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Access Control Devices, Inc., a Benton-based software company, received three international print management awards during in an international competition in September. ACDI said Wednesday that their services were recognized PaperCut World Awards in Barcelona, Spain on Sept. 28. According to the news release, ACDI is...
Weave Ranks on Deloitte Technology Fast 500 List
LEHI, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 16, 2022-- Weave (NYSE: WEAV), the all-in-one customer communication and engagement platform for small- and medium-sized businesses, has been named to the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 list. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005315/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
