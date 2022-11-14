Read full article on original website
brownbears.com
Brown Gymnastics Releases 2023 Schedule
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Brown gymnastics team unveiled its schedule for the upcoming 2023 season on Thursday, which includes four home meets at the Pizzitola Sports Center. The Bears will compete in nine regular season meets, including four dual meets, ahead of the second annual Gymnastics East Conference (GEC) Championships, which will be hosted at the College of William & Mary.
brownbears.com
Volleyball has three named All-Ivy
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Brown volleyball had three players earn All-Ivy honors with Sophia Miller and Beau Vanderlaan earning First Team All-Ivy. Kate Sheire was named Second Team All-Ivy. Miller was a unanimous selection to the First Team after posting career-highs in kills per set (3.57), points per set (4.01)...
brownbears.com
Gogo Peters named to Second Team All-Ivy League
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Jamin Gogo Peters of the Brown men's soccer team has been named to the All-Ivy League Second Team, as announced by the conference office Wednesday. Gogo Peters led the Bears in both goals (7) and points (15) on the season. The goals were tied for fourth in the Ivy League and the points were the eighth-most of any player in the conference.
brownbears.com
Men's Hockey Hits the Road to Take on Colgate Friday; Cornell Saturday
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Brown Bears (1-4-1, 1-4-1 ECAC) continue conference play with a road trip to take on the Colgate Raiders (4-7-1, 2-2-0 ECAC) on Friday before squaring off against the Cornell Big Red (2-4-0, 2-2-0 ECAC) on Saturday. Both games are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m....
brownbears.com
Women's soccer to take on UC Irvine in NCAA Tournament Second Round
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Brown women's soccer team is set to face UC Irvine in the Second Round of the NCAA Tournament this Friday, Nov. 18 at 3 p.m. CT/4 p.m. ET in Tuscaloosa, Ala. The winner of this second-round matchup will move on to face the winner of...
brownbears.com
Men's basketball hosts Stony Brook
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Brown men's basketball team hosts Stony Brook this Thursday, Nov. 17 at 7 p.m. at the Pizzitola Sports Center. It is Faculty & Staff Appreciation Night. All Brown faculty and staff can claim up to four complimentary tickets. The game will be broadcast live on...
brownbears.com
Lau Ranked Nationally in ITA Singles, Doubles with Ahlstrom
TEMPE, Ariz. – The Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) released its final national rankings for the 2022 season and Brown's Britany Lau appears on the singles and doubles (with Addison Ahlstrom) rankings. Lau sits at No. 124 in singles following a 6-1 singles mark this fall and Lau and Ahlstrom teamed to go 8-1 to move to No. 35 in the polls.
brownbears.com
Brown's defense shuts down Sacred Heart in 56-35 win
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Brown women's basketball used a historic defensive performance to beat Sacred Heart, 56-35 on Wednesday (Nov. 16). Brown improved to 2-2 on the season with the win and Sacred Heart dropped to 1-3. The Bears surrendered just 35 points and held Sacred Heart to 19.7 percent shooting. Both of those numbers are the lowest that Brown has allowed to a Division I team since at least 2010-11. Brown dominated both the second and third quarters, holding Sacred Heart to six points in the second and four in the fourth.
