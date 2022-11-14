PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Brown women's basketball used a historic defensive performance to beat Sacred Heart, 56-35 on Wednesday (Nov. 16). Brown improved to 2-2 on the season with the win and Sacred Heart dropped to 1-3. The Bears surrendered just 35 points and held Sacred Heart to 19.7 percent shooting. Both of those numbers are the lowest that Brown has allowed to a Division I team since at least 2010-11. Brown dominated both the second and third quarters, holding Sacred Heart to six points in the second and four in the fourth.

