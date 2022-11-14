Read full article on original website
lebtown.com
Aaron L. Martin, Jr. (1935-2022)
Aaron L. Martin, Jr., 87, of Palmyra passed away on Thursday, November 10th, 2022, at the M.S. Hershey Medical Center. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Kathryn (Herr) Martin. Born in Lancaster County on March 27th, 1935, he was the son of the late Aaron L. Martin,...
lebtown.com
Glenn E. Garrison (1939-2022)
Glenn E. Garrison, 83, of Sinking Spring, passed away on Saturday, November 12, 2022 at Lebanon VA Medical Center. He was born on Friday, November 3, 1939 to the late William K. Garrison and Catherine Garrison nee Britton in Reading. He was a member of St. John’s United Church of...
lebtown.com
Walter G. Menzel, Jr. (1948-2022)
Walter G. Menzel, Jr., 74, of Lebanon passed away on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at his home. He was the husband of Cherie A. (Matters) Menzel. They would have celebrated their 58th wedding anniversary on December 24th. Born in Lebanon on February 12, 1948, he was the son of the...
lebtown.com
Diamond coasts to easy re-election victory in 102nd legislative district
Republican incumbent Russ Diamond easily won re-election to represent the 102nd district in the state House of Representatives for another two years. This will be his fifth two-year term serving a district that includes Annville, Bethel, East Hanover, Heidelberg, Jackson, Millcreek, North Annville, North Londonderry, Swatara and Union townships and Cleona, Jonestown, Myerstown, Palmyra and Richland boroughs.
lebtown.com
The restoration of Cornwall’s historic Alden Villa Mansion, aka Millwood
Alden Villa, also known as Millwood, is a historic Gilded Age three-story mansion spanning 11,223 square feet in Cornwall. Its official address is 1012 Alden Way, Lebanon, Pennsylvania. It was built in 1881 as a wedding present, and its property originally included 520 acres of land. The building was designed...
lebtown.com
Ringing in the giving season: Red Kettle campaign launches in Lebanon County
Mike Kuhn remembers a story about giving that he says touched his heart during the Christmas season. Kuhn, who has volunteered many years during the Salvation Army’s annual Red Kettle campaign, was ringing a bell at the old Kmart when a woman and her son approached him. “The mother...
lebtown.com
Murder of 13-year-old in South Lebanon Township still unsolved 9 months later
The murder of 13 year-old Jason Rivera, fatally shot on Tuesday evening, Feb. 15, remains unsolved, with no word from prosecutors or police on possible motives or suspects. Police responding to reports of gunfire at about 9 p.m. that evening found Rivera in an apartment building parking lot near 3rd and Vine streets in South Lebanon Township. He had been shot multiple times.
lebtown.com
The latest food safety violations in Lebanon County
Here are the most recent food safety violations in Lebanon County, as documented by Pennsylvania’s Department of Agriculture. Inspections are taken as a “snapshot” of the day and time, and should not necessarily be taken as overall indicators of an establishment’s cleanliness. Violations are often corrected prior to the inspector leaving the site. Restaurants were found to be in compliance unless otherwise noted.
lebtown.com
Shirley L. Kreiser (1939-2022)
Shirley L. Kreiser, 83, formally of Grantville, passed away at StoneRidge Towne Centre, Myerstown, on Friday, November 11, 2022. She was the wife of the late George H. Kreiser, who died on December 6, 2000. Born in Jonestown on June 8, 1939, she was the daughter of the late Lester...
lebtown.com
Melvin G. McKinney (1937-2022)
Melvin G. McKinney, 85, of Hamburg, passed away on Sunday, November 6, 2022, at Spruce Manor Nursing and Rehab. in Reading. He was the husband of Linda L. McKinney. On May 15th, they celebrated their 46th wedding anniversary. Born in Frystown on July 1, 1937, he was the son of...
lebtown.com
GOP candidate selected by voters as Frank Ryan’s successor in state House
The GOP has held onto Frank Ryan’s seat in the state House of Representatives. Ryan, a Republican, represented the 101st legislative district for three terms, but announced early this year that he would not seek a fourth. Two candidates – Republican John Schlegel and Democrat Catherine “Cavi” Miller – both hoped to win his seat in the midterm election on Nov. 8.
lebtown.com
Holiday Bazaar returns to St. Luke’s [Paid Press Release]
This post is paid advertising by St. Luke’s Episcopal Church. St. Luke’s Episcopal Church (22 S. 6th Street, Lebanon) will hold its Annual Holiday Bazaar on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. You will find the Bazaar Marketplace in the Parish Hall Auditorium and St. Luke’s Café on the lower level in the parish’s Fellowship Hall.
lebtown.com
Friends of Cornwall Iron Furnace to host ‘Christmas at Cornwall’ event on Dec. 3
The Friends of Cornwall Iron Furnace will host their annual “Christmas at Cornwall” event on Saturday, Dec. 3, at Cornwall Iron Furnace, 94 Rexmont Road. The family-friendly event runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and features seasonal refreshments, live music, and a model train display by Brian’s Model Trains running under the furnace’s large, decorated tree. The museum store will be open for holiday shopping, with children’s crafts in the Blacksmith Shop.
lebtown.com
Commissioners stick to lesser of 2 percent or CPI for row office salaries
The Lebanon County Commissioners set salaries Monday at a special meeting for a number of row officers elected in 2023 and who will begin their four-year terms in 2024. At the meeting, which is required by county code, Commissioner Chairman Robert Phillips read the following statement:. “Per a requirement of...
lebtown.com
CLSD shares plans for connector building between middle school and high school
The Cornwall-Lebanon School District announced plans for a major project overhauling its main campus at a school board public work session on Monday night. Although the Cornwall-Lebanon school board took no action, it was informed of the findings of a previously approved facilities study conducted by the architecture firm of Beers + Hoffman, related to upcoming renovations of Cedar Crest High School and Cedar Crest Middle School, as well as district’s educational service center that is located on the same campus in South Lebanon Township.
lebtown.com
Holiday happenings in Downtown Lebanon: Tree lighting, parade, and carriage rides [Paid Press Release]
This post is paid advertising by Community of Lebanon Association. The Community of Lebanon Association Holiday Events are just around the corner. 6 p.m. on November 18 at the Ninth and Cumberland Streets parking lot. Meet Mrs. Claus (Santa arrives Saturday) and help countdown to the lighting of the 25...
lebtown.com
Lebanon County Job Listings: November 16, 2022
Aging Care Manager 1 or 2 (Area Agency on Aging) Aging Care Management Supervisor 1 (Area Agency on Aging) Aging Care Manager 2, Protective Services (Area Agency on Aging) Aging Care Manager 2, Options/Protective Service Backup (Area Agency on Aging) Aging Care Manager 1 or 2. Starting Salary: $31,908.50 or...
lebtown.com
Jonestown campground purchased by private equity firm Cedarline Outdoor
The KOA campground in northern Lebanon County has been sold to a private equity firm. The campground property at 11 Lickdale Road was recorded as being sold last month by Kyle A. and Tamara J. Boltz to Cedarline Pa SubCo LLC for a little over $3.5 million. Cedarline Pa SubCo...
lebtown.com
A look into South Londonderry Township’s draft 2023 budget
This article was funded by LebTown donors as part of our Civic Impact Reporting Project. South Londonderry Township’s drafted 2023 budget is now available for review prior to its planned approval at the Dec. 13 meeting. The budget includes $3,759,846 in expected revenues and $3,954,295 in expected expenditures, as...
lebtown.com
Cornwall Borough Council advertises budget, notifies of water/sewer rate hike
This article was funded by LebTown donors as part of our Civic Impact Reporting Project. The Cornwall Borough Council advertised its drafted 2023 budget at Monday’s meeting. The draft budget, which will be available on Cornwall’s website before next month’s meeting, keeps taxes the same as last year.
