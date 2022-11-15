ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Tom Brady says he'll work on receiving in the bye week after 'embarrassment and shame' in Seahawks failed trick play, admits coaching requires a different 'desire' to playing... and jokes he could take to the field in Canada next!

By Kate Mcgreavy For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Tom Brady admitted he will work on receiving after suffering 'embarrassment and shame' when he slipped in a failed trick play in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' victory over the Seattle Seahawks.

The quarterback sprinted down the left flank midway through the third quarter of the Bucs' 21-16 win Sunday with Leonard Fournette curiously in Brady's QB position.

Fournette picked out the 45-year-old in a surprise move but Brady slipped and then was flagged for tripping.

Brady saw the funny side on social media later on Sunday and he also made light of the fail in his weekly podcast Monday.

'I think the thing about it was when the ball was in the air, I obviously knew I wasn't gonna catch it, but I tried to go up to at least tackle and try to keep the ball, and then I fell on my face,' he said on Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45rDcU_0jB5xD3t00
Tom Brady was thrown the ball after making a run down left but embarrassingly slipped over
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XEchN_0jB5xD3t00
He was then flagged for tripping and he admitted he will work on his receiving in bye week

'So in a lot of ways, you know, embarrassment and shame at the same time on the same play. I won't forget that play. And I haven't had many receptions in my career, so I thought it would be pretty cool to get one in Germany.

'But it only seems right that the country with no speed limit on the Autobahn got to see me run routes as a wide receiver, which was very, very slow.'

Brady then admitted he will work on his receiving in the Bucs' upcoming bye week, he said: 'There is some opportunity there. Maybe in this bye week it will give me a little time to work on my wide receiver routes.'

Tampa Bay's win at German soccer club Bayern Munich's home Sunday gave Brady a win in a fourth different country.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eSmY5_0jB5xD3t00
Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Seattle Seahawks in Germany on Sunday

He hailed the 'electric' atmosphere and 'incredible' fan turnout post-game and also joked he may play in Canada next given his perfect record outside the United States.

'I think it's pretty cool. I've been around long enough to see these international games take place,' he said on the podcast.

'It's like I'm the Epcot Center of quarterbacks. And it was really fun to be a part of it. And I think the fact that I'm undefeated outside the US, I'm hoping I could get to go play in the CFL at some point and really see what I can make of myself up there because things have gone pretty well outside the country.'

Brady was also asked for his thoughts on Indianapolis Colts' decision to appoint inexperienced Jeff Saturday as interim coach last week.

The hiring has dominated headlines in the NFL since Colts owner Jim Irsay decided to replace fired Frank Reich with the five-time Pro Bowl center last Monday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v8Unc_0jB5xD3t00
Brady also spoke about Indianapolis Colts' decision to appoint Jeff Saturday as interim coach

'Well, it was obviously unprecedented and to go from his role, what he was working on in media, to that in the middle of the season is something very unique,' he continued on the podcast.

'And, obviously, Jim Irsay had a great relationship with him. He felt like Jeff can come in and do some things that they hadn't been doing. And, you know, I think the owners always have at their discretion the ability to do what they want with their team.'

Brady, who made a U-turn on his decision to retire earlier this year, then conceded there is a difference between the 'desire' to play and the 'desire' to coach when asked if he could make the switch.

'I think that's an interesting question. Obviously I have a lot of experience playing, I have a lot of knowledge and there's, I'd say, a lot of capabilities to doing that. But the desire to do something like that is totally different,' he said on the weekly podcast.

'So I've enjoyed my abilities as a player and I think I've had so much intent and focus on being the best I could be as a player. Being a good coach, you have to have a lot of similar traits to what you had as a player, which is preparation, discipline, leadership, work ethic.

'And if you can put all those things together, yeah, you can obviously be a good coach. And I think a lot of the great coaches in history have done that. I think being a great coach is the desire to be a great coach.'

Brady and the Bucs are back in action against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 27.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Popculture

Why Tom Brady's Daughter Just Called Him Out

Tom Brady is getting inspiration from his daughter. While appearing on the Let's Go! podcast, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback said that Vivan, 9, is helping him find a "better peace of mind" following his divorce from his wife Gisele Bündchen. Brady mentioned that Vivan notices her negative facial expressions while playing football.
TAMPA, FL
RadarOnline

‘This Was Not Tom’s Idea’: Gisele Bündchen Pulled The Trigger On $400 Million Divorce As Tom Brady Begged For Reconciliation

Tom Brady was privately begging his supermodel wife Gisele Bündchen for a shot at saving their marriage but she refused to give it another go, RadarOnline.com has learned.Sources close to the situation have begun to speak out about Tom and Gisele’s relationship problems in the days after their divorce was finalized in Florida. An insider revealed that Tom had no intention of getting a divorce and wanted his marriage of 13 years to work. Another source told People that Tom was prepared to “do whatever it took to make things work.” “This was not Tom’s idea. This was never Tom’s...
FLORIDA STATE
RadarOnline

‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer

Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
FLORIDA STATE
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift

Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
FanSided

Aaron Rodgers has just one word response to Packers fans booing the team

Aaron Rodgers responded to the boos that Green Bay Packers fans rained down on the team as they lost on Thursday Night Football. If the Green Bay Packers were to have won on Thursday night against the Tennessee Titans, they would have improved their chances of making the playoffs to 20 percent, 1-in-5. Instead, they dropped all the way down to about five percent according to FiveThirtyEight’s model.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Look: Erin Andrews Issued "Public Apology" For What Happened Last Weekend

Fox sideline reporter Erin Andrews felt the need to publicly apologize before the world for what happened over the weekend. No, nothing bad happened. Andrews just had a few extra long hairs sprouting from her cheek that she believes required an apology - to millions of people around the country that watched Sunday's game between the Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers.
GREEN BAY, WI
Popculture

Gisele Bündchen Reportedly 'Devastated' Over Tom Brady Divorce

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady announced on Friday they are getting a divorce. And on the same day that the couple made the heartbreaking announcement, a report from Entertainment Tonight revealed how Bündchen is feeling about the split. The report said the 42-year-old model is "devastated to end things" with the 45-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback.
The Spun

Here's What The Buffalo Bills Stadium Looks Like During Snowstorm

It's safe to say that the weather reports were right on the money when it came to just how much snow was expected at the Buffalo Bills' football stadium this week. Highmark Stadium in upstate New York and the wider Buffalo metro area have been hammered by snowfall over the past 12 hours, with few signs of abating before the accumulation reaches eye level.
BUFFALO, NY
The Comeback

Surprising name emerges in Auburn coaching search

The Auburn coaching search has taken an interesting turn. There are now rumors that Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney is in the mix for the open head coach spot. According to some reports, Swinney was in contact with the school over the weekend. That would be an interesting hire for Auburn considering that Swinney is Read more... The post Surprising name emerges in Auburn coaching search appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
AUBURN, AL
Golf Digest

The Lions had a perfect response to the Buffalo Bills moving Sunday’s game to Detroit due to snow

As you’ve probably already heard, the Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns are both headed to Detroit this weekend after the NFL moved Sunday’s game out of the path of a historic lake effect snowstorm, depriving us of perhaps the single greatest snow game in NFL history. If early returns are any indication, however, they made the only decision they possibly could have.
DETROIT, MI
fantasypros.com

Ndamukong Suh signs with Eagles

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, DT Ndamukong Suh has signed a 1-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) The Eagles have struggled in recent weeks to plug up the run, which was a major contributor to their loss to the Washington Commanders on Monday night. The Eagles have signed Suh to help with opposing running games while rookie DT Jordan Davis remains sidelined with an injury. The Eagles continue to add to their front seven as one of the top defenses fights for a postseason push.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Aaron Rodgers issues stern challenge to Packers after dropping to 4-7

With the Green Bay Packers dropping to 4-7 after Thursday’s loss to the Tennessee Titans, Aaron Rodgers knows very well they no longer have any room for mistakes. The Packers have only six games left this 2022 season, and with their current record, they need to win their remaining matches to have a chance to make it to the playoffs. Rodgers believes they have the talent to do so, but the question is whether they can tap that potential they have to stage a massive turnaround.
GREEN BAY, WI
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

687K+
Followers
72K+
Post
341M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy