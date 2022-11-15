Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
2023 Nissan Versa Starts under $17,000 and Looks a Bit Cooler
The 2023 Nissan Versa has been given a refresh, showing off a new grille with silver trim pieces accenting the main blacked-out element. The highest trim level now offers an 8.0-inch touchscreen and a WiFi hotspot, and a wireless charging pad is also now available. The Versa still comes with...
MotorAuthority
2023 Kia EV6 GT delivers 576 hp for $62,695
Buyers in the market for an electric vehicle that offers serious performance don't need to drop six figures, as there are interesting options that won't break the bank, such as the 2023 Kia EV6 GT which can be had for $62,695, including a $1,295 destination charge. It isn't cheap, especially...
Next-gen 2023 Honda Pilot is a Bigger, Better Carpooler
The three-row SUV adds more technology and more space for families
2023 Honda Accord Hybrid
We caught the first glimpse of the new 11th-generation Honda Accord back in July 2022 when design drawings were leaked and in October, Honda teased the final design with images of the front, rear, and interior. Now the Accord is here in all its glory and the sharp new suit may be the most dynamic we've yet seen on the Accord. The lines are taut and the refreshingly simple front end loses the multi-plane fussiness and chrome unibrow of its predecessor. It follows several design cues laid down by the latest CR-V and Civic but has its own distinct personality.
wtaj.com
2023 Toyota Prius arrives with more power, efficiency, style
The redesigned 2023 Toyota Prius debuted on Wednesday on the eve of the Los Angeles auto show, and the hybrid hatchback might be a showstopper. With a larger engine, improved fuel economy, and uncharacteristic style, the fifth-generation Prius breathes new life into a fading star. The only thing more surprising...
Carscoops
2024 Mercedes E-Class Estate Plugs Into The Future With PHEV Powertrain
Crossovers might be king, but Mercedes isn’t ready to give up on wagons and that’s clear once again as spy photographers have snapped the redesigned E-Class Estate. Caught undergoing testing in Germany, the model will follow in the footsteps of the sedan and adopt an evolutionary but streamlined design. The camouflage hides a number of details, but we can see the grocery getter will have a larger and more prominent single bar grille that is flanked by sweptback headlights and a wide central intake.
Carscoops
Entry-Level Lucid Air Pure Has 410-Mile Range And A Misleading Price
Lucid says its new entry-level Air Pure sedan can travel 410 miles (660 km) on a single charge, reminding us yet again just how far EVs have come – and can now go. That 410-mile figure does however mean that the Pure has the shortest driving range of any Air model. The 819 hp (830 PS) Grand Touring is good for 516 miles or 830 km (469 miles / 755 km on 21-inch wheels) and the 1,050 hp (1,065 PS) Grand Touring Performance is rated at 446 miles (718 km). But the Pure isn’t far behind the new Touring, which features a 620 hp (629 PS) drivetrain and can travel 425 miles (684 km) on 19-inch wheels.
Carscoops
Volkswagen ID.7 Thinks Rectangular Touchscreens Are For Squares
Volkswagen is taking on the Tesla Model 3 with its new ID.7, a production version of the ID. Aero concept, and the first sedan in the ID. family. But it’s not just the body shape that’s different about the ID.7. The infotainment screen also looks very different from what we’ve seen on other mainstream VW and ID.-branded cars before.
Carscoops
Tesla Will Deliver Its First Electric Semis To Customers At Live December 1st Event
After years of development and numerous delays, the Tesla Semi is nearly here. The first deliveries will take place at a live event for the occasion on December 1st. We expect a full breakdown of the truck’s specifications and there’s a chance that Tesla might even throw in a surprise or two along the way.
Carscoops
2023 Toyota Prius Coming To Europe Solely As A 220 HP PHEV
Toyota announced that the all-new fifth-generation Prius will be available in Europe in PHEV-only form with 220 hp, offering improved efficiency, and double the electric range of its predecessor. The European premiere of the electrified model is scheduled for December 5, ahead of the first deliveries in spring 2023. More...
Carscoops
Why Wait For Porsche’s 911 Dakar When You Can Get This Safari-Style 911 Carrera Coupe Now
Porsche’s official off-road version of the 911 that will be given the “Dakar” title is just around the corner, but it’s a big company now with very high standards, so it’ll take some time before anyone can actually park a modern rally-ready 911 under their garage – and that’s if you manage to get in line first.
Carscoops
The Ex Stig Shows How Much Fun You Can Have In New M3 Touring
It may have taken BMW decades to launch a Touring version of the M3 but now that the Audi RS4 Avant and Mercedes-AMG C63 Estate rival is here, Ben Collins recently had the chance to put it through its paces around the Nurburgring GP circuit. Given that Collins once served...
Consumer Reports.org
Redesigned 2023 Toyota Prius and Prius Prime Boast Improved Fuel Economy and Acceleration
When you hear the word “hybrid,” chances are the Toyota Prius comes to mind. But even though hybrids have been growing in popularity, Prius sales have slumped as buyers flock to pure EVs like the Tesla Model 3 and hybrid SUVs instead. It’s a shame because we’ve always thought the Prius is one of the best options out there for car buyers who prioritize practical, economical, and reliable transportation.
Carscoops
Scout Motors Give New Look At Upcoming SUV Concept, Production Slated For 2026
The International Harvester Scout is an off-road icon and its resurrection is inching closer with the launch of ScoutMotors.com, a fan forum, and social media channels. Speaking of the latter, it’s notable that Scout apparently decided to skip Twitter as the company only listed LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram pages. The move appears to be a direct response to Elon Musk’s ownership of the site, which has been turbulent to say the least.
Carscoops
Mazda Teases 2024 CX-90 Flagship SUV For USA, Confirms Inline-Six
Mazda today confirmed that the upcoming CX-90 SUV will be powered by an inline six-cylinder engine, with a teaser image posted to Instagram. Still cloaked in darkness, few other details can be gleaned about the big SUV designed specifically for the North American market. Part of a big SUV push...
Carscoops
Mansory Tempesta Verde Is A Half-Green Half-White Ferrari Roma
Mansory launched a comprehensive tuning kit for the Ferrari Roma in March 2022, but the tuner is now back with a unique example called “Mansory Tempesta Verde”. The one-off stands out thanks to an unusual two-tone color finish, with one side of the bodywork being white and the other being electric green.
Carscoops
Ultra Rare Bizzarrini 5300 GT Corsa Revival Visits The Top Gear Test Track
While continuation cars are cool, most seem to be as rare and babied as the originals. Fortunately, that’s not always the case, as this Bizzarrini 5300 GT Corsa Revival has been given a thorough thrashing around the Top Gear test track by none other than The Stig. Limited to...
Carscoops
The Acura NSX Is Dead As The Last Type S Has Been Built
It’s the end of an era at Acura as the last NSX has been built at the Performance Manufacturing Center in Marysville, Ohio. The final second-generation car was a Gotham Gray NSX Type S, which was introduced last fall and limited to 350 units. The high-performance model was notable for being the most powerful NSX ever as it featured a revised twin-turbo 3.5-liter V6 and an upgraded Sport Hybrid system.
How Much Does a Fully Loaded 2023 Volkswagen Golf GTI Cost?
What will you pay to put this hot hatch in your garage? Here's a look at the trim levels and how much a fully loaded 2023 Volkswagen Golf GTI costs. The post How Much Does a Fully Loaded 2023 Volkswagen Golf GTI Cost? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Truth About Cars
2023 Toyota Prius, Prius Prime Bow in L.A.
LOS ANGELES – Like a lot of automotive enthusiasts, I’ve always been a little derisive towards Toyota’s Prius, mostly because the car has always been a bit lacking in guts. In fact, a running joke I have with a few other automotive journalists I know involves uttering the words “it’s always a f*cking Prius” when we come upon slower traffic during press drives. That’s because it often actually is a Prius holding up the works. I’ve dropped this line on many a California freeway, from Sacramento on down to San Diego. And, of course, I’ve said plenty of times bopping around my home base of Chicago.
Comments / 0