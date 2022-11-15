Oklahoma City will serve as host of the 2023 USA Gymnastics Men’s and Women’s Development Program National Championships. The nationwide gymnastics competitions are scheduled for May 9-14, 2023, at the Oklahoma City Convention Center. The announcement was made during the annual TEAMS Conference & Expo held in OKC in October, which brought together more than 1,000 members from national governing bodies for U.S. Olympic and Paralympic sports, event managers, sports commissions representatives and sports tourism officials.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO