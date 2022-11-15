Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Three dead following boating accident in OklahomaLimitless Production Group LLCGuthrie, OK
New proposal would send families up to $350 per month per childR.A. HeimOklahoma City, OK
Mudbugs Nightmare In OklahomaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
405magazine.com
8 Things to Do in OKC This Weekend: November 17-20
If you’re not yet feeling festive, that might change this weekend. With tree lighting ceremonies, holiday theater productions and even a train ride, take full advantage of Oklahoma City’s jolly offerings. Safari Lights | Nov. 12-Jan. 1. The Oklahoma City Zoo’s Safari Lights are roaring back for another...
OKC VeloCity
Visit OKC and Homeland launch fourth edition of The Modern Frontier Beer
Volume 4 of The Modern Frontier Beer is now available as part of the limited-edition, rotating beer program by the Oklahoma City Convention & Visitors Bureau (Visit OKC), Homeland and local breweries. Acting CEO and CFO of Homeland Debbie Brown said the collaboration project is an opportunity for the Oklahoma-based...
KFOR
Quick band of light snow moving southeast across portions of central and northeastern OK this morning!
Good Morning! At 4:30 AM Light snow just northeast and east of OKC moving east southeast at 25 mph. A dusting to up to a 1/2 inch possible in this band. Most of this will just blow off roads but can’t rule out a few slick spots this morning. Snow ends this morning and it’s cloudy, cold today!
okctalk.com
Dado's brings authentic NY pizza to OKC
Want authentic New York-style pizza? Dado's Pizza opens today (Friday 11/18) and they even bought a special machine to duplicate NYC water's high mineral content which causes the dough to ferment in a unique way. The local owners also learned their pizza-making craft at the original Dado's in Harlem. Located...
OKC VeloCity
Grocery giant extends to Oklahoma City
Kroger, the nation’s largest grocery retailer, recently opened a 50,000-square-foot spoke facility in Oklahoma City as an extension of their regional fulfillment center in Dallas, Texas. The new Oklahoma City facility is expected to employ nearly 200 full-time associates. “As OKC continues to grow, we expect more national investment...
KOCO
Developer wants to bring 1920s Hollywood to modern-day Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — A developer wants to bring 1920s Hollywood to modern-day Oklahoma City. The Harlow Apartments will be named after actress Jean Harlow. The developer, Richard Tanenbaum, said the historic buildings will keep their classic feel with a 1920s inspiration. "The era when these buildings were built, I...
New Brazilian steakhouse to open in Oklahoma City
If you are looking for a unique dining experience, you won't want to miss a new Brazilian Steakhouse in Oklahoma City.
Visit Oklahoma’s Wildest Christmas Light Display
Thanksgiving is next Thursday, the 2022 holiday season is officially upon us! If you're looking for some family festive fun and would like to get into the spirit of the season visit Oklahoma's wildest Christmas Light Display. It's an amazing drive-through and walk-through Christmas experience with lights and more!. SCROLL...
Friday Night Heroes, Playoffs Week Two
The second week of the high school football playoffs featured several matchups of Oklahoma City area schools against Tulsa area schools in the larger classes.
Dozens arrested in Oklahoma City ‘street takeover’ crackdown
Oklahoma City law enforcement officers are taking actions against dangerous street takeovers.
Photos: Dogs, cats seeking homes for the holidays
Volunteers are working to find a home for the holidays for dozens of adoptable pets.
2 historic buildings to be renovated in downtown OKC
Two historic buildings in downtown Oklahoma City will soon become one.
KOCO
El Reno Public Schools mourns death of seventh-grade student
EL RENO, Okla. — El Reno Public Schools officials are mourning the recent death of a seventh-grade student. District officials said in a social media post that Daniel Maifield died Wednesday. He attended Etta Dale Junior High School. "He was happy all the time," said Kambry Maifield, Daniel's sister....
Oklahoma’s homeless camp problems cause headache for property owners
Oklahoma City’s homelessness problem appears to be causing headaches for some property owners.
Edmond man gets an unexpected surprise intruder
An Edmond woman is locked in the Oklahoma County Detention Center after barging into a man’s house, smashing items in his kitchen and nearly starting a fire.
OKC VeloCity
Oklahoma City to host one of the nation’s most notable gymnastics championships
Oklahoma City will serve as host of the 2023 USA Gymnastics Men’s and Women’s Development Program National Championships. The nationwide gymnastics competitions are scheduled for May 9-14, 2023, at the Oklahoma City Convention Center. The announcement was made during the annual TEAMS Conference & Expo held in OKC in October, which brought together more than 1,000 members from national governing bodies for U.S. Olympic and Paralympic sports, event managers, sports commissions representatives and sports tourism officials.
Photos: Overcrowded shelter desperate for help this holiday season
Oklahoma City Animal Welfare says the winter is usually when things start to slow down, but that's not the case this year.
Report: Oklahoma City sees one of the highest rent increases in the nation
A new report shows Oklahoma City had one of the biggest increases in rent among the 50 most populous metros nationwide in the month of October.
Approching Cold Front Bringing Snow
Very cold start today with lows in the low 20s! Light winds and clear skies. The arctic cold front arrives today. It moves into the OKC metro after sunset. Behind the front, strong north winds gusting to 35 mph. Temperatures tomorrow will only be in the low 30s. Could break...
KOCO
Fire sparks at building that used to house popular Oklahoma City restaurant
OKLAHOMA CITY — An investigation is underway after a building that used to house a popular Oklahoma City restaurant went up in flames early Tuesday morning. Crews battled the blaze at Mama E's old site in the 3800 block of Spring Lake Drive, near Northeast 36th Street and North Kelley Avenue. The majority of the building is OK, but the flames damaged parts of the roof.
