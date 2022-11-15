A federal appeals court has rejected an appeal by several Kansas law enforcement officers who were sued by a man who was wrongfully convicted of murder. Floyd Bledsoe was convicted in the 1999 rape and murder of 14-year-old Camille Arfmann in Oskaloosa, Kansas. He served 16 years in prison before being released after his brother, Tom, confessed in a suicide note to killing the girl. Several officers named in a federal lawsuit filed by Bledsoe argued they should be should be given qualified immunity for their actions involving Bledsoe. The 10th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled against the officers Tuesday.

OSKALOOSA, KS ・ 16 HOURS AGO