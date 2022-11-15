ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hunter scores 26, No. 11 Texas dominates No. 2 Gonzaga 93-74

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Tyrese Hunter scored 26 points and a led a 3-point shooting spree for No. 11 Texas that carried the Longhorns to a 93-74 win over No. 2 Gonzaga. Last season’s Big 12 freshman of the year at Iowa State was 9-of-14 shooting and made five of Texas’ 13 3-pointers. Hunter made three from long range in the opening minutes of the second half as the Longhorns seized control and pushed their lead to 20 points. Gonzaga All-American forward Drew Timme scored 18 points but was mostly held in check when the game was still close.
Court rules against officers in Kansas wrongful conviction

A federal appeals court has rejected an appeal by several Kansas law enforcement officers who were sued by a man who was wrongfully convicted of murder. Floyd Bledsoe was convicted in the 1999 rape and murder of 14-year-old Camille Arfmann in Oskaloosa, Kansas. He served 16 years in prison before being released after his brother, Tom, confessed in a suicide note to killing the girl. Several officers named in a federal lawsuit filed by Bledsoe argued they should be should be given qualified immunity for their actions involving Bledsoe. The 10th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled against the officers Tuesday.
