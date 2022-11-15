Read full article on original website
AXE and ONE37pm to Release Edition'd Digital Collectible with nes100pro, Providing Access to "V" at Art Basel
In 2021, we saw the strength of web3’s takeover in mainstream culture— from Cryptopunks, VeeFriends, and Beeple to token-gated events and metaverse parties. This year, despite the volatile economic times, the mainstream adoption isn't slowing down. With thousands of new NFT projects emerging daily, and big-name companies entering the metaverse, the opportunities for brands in the blockchain space are endless.
What Are the Best Music NFT Projects?
Today, we're gonna be taking a look at some of the best music NFT projects out right now. At this point in time, web3 has completely altered the trajectory of the music industry, and is showing no signs of slowing down. Based on our own research across OpenSea and other essential resources like Water & Music, we were able to discern some very notable projects from the pack.
