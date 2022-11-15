Read full article on original website
3 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
A Sick Alabama Nurse Goes to American Family Care, Gets Swab Test & Falls Asleep Waiting on Results; No One Wakes Her UpZack LoveForestdale, AL
Community Nutcracker Returns to Stage December 2-4P3 StrategiesBirmingham, AL
4 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Birmingham, Alabama Expects Low Temperatures and Light RainBryan DijkhuizenBirmingham, AL
Miles Golden Bears Men's Basketball Wins Home Opener
The Cutoff News High School Football Scores Fri., Nov 18, 2022 (AHSAA Rd 3 Playoffs Results) - Pleasant Grove Advances To SemiFinals
Pleasant Grove Moves On To Round 3 Of AHSAA Playoffs - 2nd Round Of Playoffs Wrapup For November 11, 2022
USFL Birmingham Stallions and Local Leaders Announce April 15, 2023 Kickoff Game for Season 2
D.W. Segars Memorial American Legion Post # 1228 Toy For Tots 2022 Campaign Close To Goal But Needs Your Help To Finish Strong
Just a quick reminder that we have less than a month left in this year's Toys for Tots campaign. Thank you all so much for your donations and support. We greatly appreciate you all helping us make sure that every child has a Merry Christmas. But we still have some work to do. It's 4th and goal and we need to get the ball in the end zone. We have collection boxes at Hueytown City and Sylvan Springs Town Halls, Craft Connections in Concord, Off the Beaten Path in McCalla, T and C donuts in Hueytown, as well as the Hueytown Public Library and Dollar General locations at the end of 15th St., Concord, Pleasant Grove, as well as both Hueytown locations. We truly are amazed at your generosity and we can never thank you enough. We will be collecting until December 9th so we can deliver to the Marines collection center on the 10th. May God bless you all so much this holiday season.
