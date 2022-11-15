Just a quick reminder that we have less than a month left in this year's Toys for Tots campaign. Thank you all so much for your donations and support. We greatly appreciate you all helping us make sure that every child has a Merry Christmas. But we still have some work to do. It's 4th and goal and we need to get the ball in the end zone. We have collection boxes at Hueytown City and Sylvan Springs Town Halls, Craft Connections in Concord, Off the Beaten Path in McCalla, T and C donuts in Hueytown, as well as the Hueytown Public Library and Dollar General locations at the end of 15th St., Concord, Pleasant Grove, as well as both Hueytown locations. We truly are amazed at your generosity and we can never thank you enough. We will be collecting until December 9th so we can deliver to the Marines collection center on the 10th. May God bless you all so much this holiday season.

HUEYTOWN, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO