Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Donuts in the Cleveland Area

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Greater Cleveland. If you like your donuts decadent, you should check out this local staple in Cleveland's Old Brooklyn neighborhood. Since 1937, Jack Frost has been serving fresh and tasty donuts. Check out their maple bacon raised donut, Fat Elvis donut (a raised donut topped with powdered sugar, peanut butter cream, and bacon bits and stuffed with banana filling), the chocolate-heavy Reese's cup chocolate cream cake donut, and raspberry cheesecake donut. You also can't go wrong with simpler classics like glazed crullers, Boston cream donuts, and chocolate iced cake donuts.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Top Sports Bars In Cleveland

Find the best place to watch the World Cup with help from Yelp! They’ve ranked the top four spots near Cleveland. Top four sports bars in Cleveland to view the World Cup according to Yelp Data:. 1: The Old Angle Tavern (Ohio City) 2: Parnell’s Pub (Cleveland Heights)
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

'A Christmas Story' House update: 'We are not interested in selling to the cast'

CLEVELAND — Editor's note: Video in the player at the top of this story was originally published in a previous article on Nov. 14, 2022. Despite one actor telling 3News that cast members had interest in purchasing the house from A Christmas Story -- which was put up for sale earlier this week in Cleveland -- a new update posted Friday afternoon to the attraction’s Facebook page says otherwise.
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Canton Area

Photo by LauriPatterson from Getty Images Signature. Are you looking for a delicious way to start your morning?. If the answer is yes and you're in Greater Canton, you should check out these restaurants, which all offer great breakfasts.
CANTON, OH
clevelandmagazine.com

11 Things to Do This Weekend in Cleveland: Nov. 17-20

Cheer on the Cavs, see the lights at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo, jam out at Happy Dog and more this weekend in The Land. By Anthony Elder. The classic musical boasts a revamped form with an updated sound design and choreography. Move on from the viral sideshow that was the 2019 film and experience Cats the traditional way, in the fur-adorned flesh. $20-$100, through Nov. 20, various times, 1519 Euclid Ave., Cleveland, playhousesqusre.org.
CLEVELAND, OH
akronlife.com

Don Drumm's Ray of Light

Don Drumm just wants to keep working on the pewter sculpture in front of him. The 87-year-old globally acclaimed sculptor, who is known for pioneering sand-cast aluminum artworks, especially sun faces, still makes art almost every day. Set to be installed this fall in downtown Cuyahoga Falls, his new nearly 20-foot-tall sculpture is made from stainless steel to uniquely reflect sunlight.
CUYAHOGA FALLS, OH
Broad Street Hockey

JayPo’s Penalty Boxed Lunch: The Polish Boy

Welcome to JayPo’s Penalty Boxed Lunch where we explore food from around the country! This week’s fourth official entry comes from the great state of Ohio, which draws heavy on the polish/Midwest influences with their...Polish Boy sandwich!. Food History!. While this might this particular sandwich is more local...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

City of Cleveland selects James Corner Field Operations, designer of Public Square renovation, for new downtown lakefront master plan

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The City of Cleveland announced Friday that it has selected James Corner Field Operations, the New York-based landscape architecture firm that designed the 2016 renovation of Public Square, to lead a broad new master plan for the city’s downtown lakefront. Field Operations is known widely...
CLEVELAND, OH
Ask Akron

What’s the best grocery store in Akron?

I am new to this city. I used to work in Chicago for a long time and the grocery stores I frequented were Woodman's and Publix. Is there anything comparable in Akron? Forget size and range, what's your favorite grocery store here?
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

The most entertaining, uplifting crosswalk guard you’ll ever see works at Cleveland Clinic on East 89th Street (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Caregivers and visitors at Cleveland Clinic are being treated to some new unexpected cheer as they walk across East 89th Street into work. It comes from an exuberant police officer-turned cross guard who plays music, sings, dances and adds cheer to people’s days while guiding them to and from the employee garage.
CLEVELAND, OH

