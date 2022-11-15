ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Business Insider

Jack Dorsey just saved Elon Musk about $1 billion by rolling over his shares of Twitter into a stake in the new private company

Jack Dorsey will continue to hold a stake in Twitter under the new ownership of Elon Musk. Dorsey agreed to rollover his remaining 2.4% stake in the company he co-founded to Musk's new holding company for Twitter, X Holdings I Inc., according to a new filing with the SEC. The value of Dorsey's roughly 18 million shares is a little over $1 billion, according to the filing. That represents money that Musk did not have to come up with to acquire the company.
Fox Business

Elon Musk mocks Twitter's human resources for sending 'mandatory' course on how to manage a company

Billionaire Elon Musk mocked an email he received from Twitter's human resources department following his takeover of the company Sunday. Musk finalized his purchase of Twitter last week, saying he hoped to make the platform a beacon of free speech without turning it into a "hellscape." The HR department also appears to have added him to an automated onboarding system for the company's leadership.
The Verge

Read Elon Musk’s first email to Twitter employees

Elon Musk sent his first email to Twitter employees on Wednesday evening, warning of a “challenging economic climate” ahead and the need for the company to launch Twitter Blue verified subscriptions to help “survive the upcoming economic downturn.”. After laying off half of Twitter’s workforce and gutting...
Vice

Elon Musk: Companies Choosing Not to Buy Ads With Me Is Killing Free Speech

Elon Musk revealed Friday that there had been a massive drop in Twitter revenue thanks to advertisers fleeing the company, which he blamed on unnamed "activists" who are "trying to destroy free speech in America." “Twitter has had a massive drop in revenue, due to activist groups pressuring advertisers, even...
SlashGear

Elon Musk Faces Even More Labor Complaints, This Time From Former SpaceX Employees

Ever since Elon Musk bought Twitter for $44 billion, the company had been engulfed in chaos. Musk started out by firing the entire board of directors — making himself the sole CEO — and then followed up by firing half of Twitter's workforce, adding up to around 4,000 employees. Entire departments were closed down, and those who stayed behind were quietly expected not to comment. It seems this is not the first time that Elon Musk has acted quickly when employees spoke up against him, as allegedly evidenced by the firings of several SpaceX employees earlier in 2022.
Food Beast

Elon Musk Cuts Twitter HQ’s $13M/Yr Employee Food Service, Debate Ensues

Much is being said about Elon Musk’s recent acquisition of Twitter. In the past two weeks, reports have mostly centered around the initial chaos with many criticizing his apparent inexperience in the role. Despite the online uproar and internal strife, it’s too early to say what the future holds for the social platform.

