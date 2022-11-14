ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Yardbarker

Patrick McEnroe responds to the big Novak Djokovic news

Patrick McEnroe responded to the big news about Novak Djokovic on Wednesday. Reports this week said that Australia would be reinstating Djokovic’s visa after previously banning him from the country. The reinstatement would clear the way for Djokovic to play in the Australian Open in January after he was deported earlier this year, leading him to miss the event.
The Independent

Rafael Nadal’s ATP Finals hopes all but over after loss to Felix Auger-Aliassime

Rafael Nadal’s qualification hopes at the ATP Finals were all but ended with a straight-sets loss to Felix Auger-Aliassime in Turin.Nadal began the week with a chance of finishing the year ranked world number one but he suffered an opening loss to Taylor Fritz and was beaten 6-3 6-4 by Canadian Auger-Aliassime on Tuesday.The Spaniard still has a slim chance of reaching the semi-finals should he beat Casper Ruud in straight sets in his final group match and all other results go his way, but Nadal has been well below his best so far.A win to remember! 👏The moment @felixtennis...
tennisuptodate.com

Djokovic becomes first male player with 60 career wins over top three players

Novak Djokovic becomes the first player to have 60 career wins over players ranked inside the top three of the rankings at the moment of victory. Stefanos Tsitsipas became part of tennis history but not in the way he hopes to become. As number three in the world, his defeat gave Djokovic 60 career wins over players ranked in the top three at the moment of victory.
tennismajors.com

Casper Ruud qualifies for last four at ATP Finals with dramatic win over Taylor Fritz in Turin

Casper Ruud edged Taylor Fritz in a third-set tiebreak on Tuesday evening in Turin, paving his way to the top of the Green Group at the Nitto ATP Finals. The Norwegian, already a two-time Grand Slam finalist in 2022, notched a 6-3, 4-6, 7-6(6) triumph over the American to ensure qualification for the semi-finals for the second consecutive season.
Yardbarker

Roddick impressed by Alcaraz's rise but considers Djokovic best player in the world

Andy Roddick talked to the Tennis Channel where he discussed the rise of Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic. After Rafael Nadal suffered his second loss at the ATP Finals in Turin, Alcaraz was officially crowned the year-end number one. With his meteoric rise that Roddick mentioned, Alcaraz has been one of the most reliable performers this year.
atptour.com

Tsitsipas, Medvedev Meet Again In Turin

After Rafael Nadal became the first man to be eliminated from semi-final contention at the 2022 Nitto ATP Finals, Wednesday's action will see Stefanos Tsitsipas and Daniil Medvedev playing to avoid the same fate. An evening defeat for either man would deal a major dent in his hopes to progress...
atptour.com

Djokovic Seals SF Spot In Turin

Novak Djokovic stepped up his quest for a record-equalling sixth Nitto ATP Finals crown Wednesday when he defeated Andrey Rublev 6-4, 6-1 to reach the semi-finals in Turin. The Serbian, who overcame Stefanos Tsitsipas in his opening Red Group match, soaked up Rublev’s powerful forehand during the first set, demonstrating great agility to hang in points in the quick indoor conditions to frustrate the sixth seed.
tennisuptodate.com

"It is special to play Rafa with Toni (Nadal) here" - Auger-Aliassime on defeating top-seed Rafael Nadal at the ATP Finals

Felix Auger-Aliassime’s red-hot streak may have hit a recent blip, but the Canadian could not be kept down for long at the Nitto ATP Finals. The fifth seed bounced back impressively from his opening defeat to Casper Ruud at the season finale in Turin, where he defeated top seed Rafael Nadal 6-3 6-4 on Tuesday to notch his maiden victory at the prestigious season finale.
SkySports

tennisuptodate.com

Rafael Nadal shines in Turin beating Ruud in straight sets

Rafael Nadal played his best match in Turin to defeat Casper Ruud 7-5 7-5 avoiding going winless at the ATP Finals. Rafael Nadal's longest losing streak will remain at four with the Spaniard winning the match against Ruud avoiding setting a new negative record in that record. It was the best match Nadal played by far this week in Turin and probably the best he played in a very long time.

