tennisuptodate.com
Video: Watch Novak Djokovic's son Stefan hit an amazing backhand winner against Goran Ivanisevic in practice session
World No.8 Novak Djokovic has been entertaining the tennis world for more than a decade and now his son Stefan appears to be setting the groundwork to carry the legacy forward. In a heartening video that was put out on social media on Tuesday, Stefan was spotted playing with Djokovic's...
Felix Auger-Aliassime achieves rare Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic first
Felix Auger-Aliassime just made incredible tennis history. By taking down Rafael Nadal in group play in the 2022 Nitto ATP Finals, he became just the first person born after 2000 ever to defeat the holy tennis triumvirate of Nadal, Roger Federer, and Novak Djokovic, per TENNIS Magazine. It’s unlikely that...
Yardbarker
Patrick McEnroe responds to the big Novak Djokovic news
Patrick McEnroe responded to the big news about Novak Djokovic on Wednesday. Reports this week said that Australia would be reinstating Djokovic’s visa after previously banning him from the country. The reinstatement would clear the way for Djokovic to play in the Australian Open in January after he was deported earlier this year, leading him to miss the event.
Rafael Nadal’s ATP Finals hopes all but over after loss to Felix Auger-Aliassime
Rafael Nadal’s qualification hopes at the ATP Finals were all but ended with a straight-sets loss to Felix Auger-Aliassime in Turin.Nadal began the week with a chance of finishing the year ranked world number one but he suffered an opening loss to Taylor Fritz and was beaten 6-3 6-4 by Canadian Auger-Aliassime on Tuesday.The Spaniard still has a slim chance of reaching the semi-finals should he beat Casper Ruud in straight sets in his final group match and all other results go his way, but Nadal has been well below his best so far.A win to remember! 👏The moment @felixtennis...
tennisuptodate.com
Djokovic becomes first male player with 60 career wins over top three players
Novak Djokovic becomes the first player to have 60 career wins over players ranked inside the top three of the rankings at the moment of victory. Stefanos Tsitsipas became part of tennis history but not in the way he hopes to become. As number three in the world, his defeat gave Djokovic 60 career wins over players ranked in the top three at the moment of victory.
SkySports
World Cup 2022: Argentina's Lionel Messi says France, Brazil and England are among favourites to win in Qatar
Lionel Messi says Brazil, France and England are the biggest threats to his dream of finally getting a World Cup winners' medal with Argentina. The 35-year-old Paris Saint-Germain forward will again shoulder Argentina's hopes in Qatar as they bid to deliver the South American country's third world title but first since 1986.
tennismajors.com
Casper Ruud qualifies for last four at ATP Finals with dramatic win over Taylor Fritz in Turin
Casper Ruud edged Taylor Fritz in a third-set tiebreak on Tuesday evening in Turin, paving his way to the top of the Green Group at the Nitto ATP Finals. The Norwegian, already a two-time Grand Slam finalist in 2022, notched a 6-3, 4-6, 7-6(6) triumph over the American to ensure qualification for the semi-finals for the second consecutive season.
Sporting News
Kyrgios and Kokkinakis notch stunning comeback win as Special Ks stay alive at ATP Finals
Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis have claimed their first doubles win at the 2022 ATP Finals in Turin, Italy. After losing their opening group stage match at the end-of-season tournament, the Special Ks have bounced back to score a thrilling come-from-behind victory. The Australian duo defeated No. 5 seeds Ivan...
Yardbarker
Roddick impressed by Alcaraz's rise but considers Djokovic best player in the world
Andy Roddick talked to the Tennis Channel where he discussed the rise of Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic. After Rafael Nadal suffered his second loss at the ATP Finals in Turin, Alcaraz was officially crowned the year-end number one. With his meteoric rise that Roddick mentioned, Alcaraz has been one of the most reliable performers this year.
atptour.com
Tsitsipas, Medvedev Meet Again In Turin
After Rafael Nadal became the first man to be eliminated from semi-final contention at the 2022 Nitto ATP Finals, Wednesday's action will see Stefanos Tsitsipas and Daniil Medvedev playing to avoid the same fate. An evening defeat for either man would deal a major dent in his hopes to progress...
atptour.com
Djokovic Seals SF Spot In Turin
Novak Djokovic stepped up his quest for a record-equalling sixth Nitto ATP Finals crown Wednesday when he defeated Andrey Rublev 6-4, 6-1 to reach the semi-finals in Turin. The Serbian, who overcame Stefanos Tsitsipas in his opening Red Group match, soaked up Rublev’s powerful forehand during the first set, demonstrating great agility to hang in points in the quick indoor conditions to frustrate the sixth seed.
tennisuptodate.com
"It is special to play Rafa with Toni (Nadal) here" - Auger-Aliassime on defeating top-seed Rafael Nadal at the ATP Finals
Felix Auger-Aliassime’s red-hot streak may have hit a recent blip, but the Canadian could not be kept down for long at the Nitto ATP Finals. The fifth seed bounced back impressively from his opening defeat to Casper Ruud at the season finale in Turin, where he defeated top seed Rafael Nadal 6-3 6-4 on Tuesday to notch his maiden victory at the prestigious season finale.
tennisuptodate.com
Rafael Nadal shines in Turin beating Ruud in straight sets
Rafael Nadal played his best match in Turin to defeat Casper Ruud 7-5 7-5 avoiding going winless at the ATP Finals. Rafael Nadal's longest losing streak will remain at four with the Spaniard winning the match against Ruud avoiding setting a new negative record in that record. It was the best match Nadal played by far this week in Turin and probably the best he played in a very long time.
