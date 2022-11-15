Read full article on original website
Growth Hacking With AI
How Artificial Intelligence Will Change the World of Growth Hacking. AI (Artificial Intelligence) will soon change the world of growth hacking forever. It's hard to say precisely when it will happen, but it's only a matter of time before AI is used to impact growth hacking and digital marketing significantly. In this article, we'll explain how AI will change the world of growth hacking and what you should do to prepare for these changes in the short and long term.
10 Marketing Strategy For Web3 Brands
Yes, web3 will forever change content marketing, but it is quite shocking to see that most web3 brands have some ridiculous marketing strategy. If you disagree, take a moment off and search 'web3 marketing strategy for brands?'. You probably going to see:. Community is king,. Content marketing is ideal. Email...
How Customer Persona is Becoming a Core Element of Businesses’ Digital Marketing Approach
What are you going to ask someone when they walk into your store? Most probably their preferences, like what would they like to have from your collection, right? And how will you approach a person to target them to become your customer? By researching about and assessing whether they like to use what you sell.
How to Become a Web3 Writer: Simple Tips to Get Started
The past few months have been a rough awakening for many Web3 enthusiasts. Yet even as the debris continues to fly, business leaders shouldn’t confuse market fluctuations or bad actors with the potential uses of digital assets and the technologies that underlie them, stated. . The Chainanalysis State of...
A Guide to NFT Marketing; a Web3 Essential
For creatives, NFTs offer a chance to escape physical limitations, create in a world of limitless possibilities, and amass historically large amounts of riches for their work. Giving artiste the opportunity to make quality earnings from their digital works. Despite the fact that NFTs are a relatively young market, investors are eager to participate as their real-world worth rises.
Optimizing for Positivity: Niches and the Future of Social Media
“‘Better social media’ is the new category.”. Okay, sounds like some far-fetched idea from a Silicon Valley CEO that is about to pour millions of dollars into the next Twitter, even though they are so removed from the average user experience they wouldn’t understand why an edit button is needed.
The Hacker's Guide to Growth Marketing
Marketing has always been an essential backbone to the success of any business, but with the advent of technology it has grown beyond what it was formerly known for, with various forms of marketing taking the central stage in this blossoming age. A couple of years back, posting an Ad on a newspaper or headlining it as a commercial was premium marketing whereas now, marketing is involved in every inch of the consumers experience.
When Driving Adoption for a Low-Code Platform, Does One Target Developers or No-Coders?
That’s a question that every low-code platform founder has been asking themselves. On the one hand, no-coders love building things fast. They usually come from other fields and carry different skill sets with them. They are focused on the business side of things and tend to know what it takes to get products to the market. What they sometimes lack is engineering logic. Therefore, when it comes to scaling no-coders still need to turn to “pro”-code and usually with the help of dev shops or freelance developers.
Tom Burns on Hopfield Networks and the Nature of General AI
Neural networks are the backbone of deep learning, a branch of machine learning. Artificial intelligence (AI) is considered to be a subset of general AI. General artificial intelligence is the ability of a computer program to perform tasks that would otherwise require human intelligence or expertise. Neural networks work by filtering information and attempting to find patterns in that information.
Rock Solid Splunk or How I Learned to Love Splunk Validated Architectures
Splunk can be a complex beast, with its various components, requirements, and best practices on top of the OS selection and infrastructure design…deploying it can feel like an impossible task. Lucky for us, Splunk has created Validated Architectures that are proven to be effective and….just work. To truly...
Get a Job in Tech: Tim's Experience as a Developer Advocate
I am a Developer Advocate at StreamNative, working with the open source Apache Pulsar community. I have been working in tech related jobs from analyst to web master to programmer to field engineer to sales engineer to developer advocate for over 22 years. What is your educational background?. I have...
Creating a Custom Hook for Fetching Asynchronus Data: useAsync Hook with Cache
It’s good practice to show the user that the app is loading data. This is done by showing a loading indicator, and hiding the content until the data is ready. Most of us will be maintaining a state in the component that tracks whether the data is ready or not and this is repeated in every component that calls an API.
Finding the Best Method to Aggregate Data Feeds
In the presentation above, Connor Martin, Ex-head of Protocol Partnerships at Uniswap, examines the inner workings and potential vulnerabilities of the Uniswap TWAP oracle and oracle library – which Connor contributed to during his time at the DEX. Before we dive into his presentation, below are some key terms to know.
How to Crypto Wallet: A Quick Guide for Newbies
Hey you, I assume you’re aware of the whole saga going on in crypto right now, lots of people have been hurt badly by the events that have been rolled out just this week. Even for me, it has been a rough week, but it helped to shine a light on the true adversarial world that is the cryptocurrency space.
'Mr Bankman-Friend is not employed (by FTX) and does not speak for them', says new CEO John Ray
FTX + SBF Chapter 11 (Bankruptcy) Court Filing by John J. Ray III, Nov 17, 2022 is part of. III. ACTION TAKEN SINCE MR. BANKMAN-FRIED’S DEPARTURE. 76. Finally, and critically, the Debtors have made clear to employees and the public that Mr. Bankman-Fried is not employed by the Debtors and does not speak for them. Mr. Bankman-Fried, currently in the Bahamas, continues to make erratic and misleading public statements. Mr. Bankman-Fried, whose connections and financial holdings in the Bahamas remain unclear to me, recently stated to a reporter on Twitter: “F*** regulators they make everything worse” and suggested the next step for him was to “win a jurisdictional battle vs. Delaware”.
Pros and Cons of Cybersecurity Automation
Analysts need assistance to keep up with cybersecurity needs. This encapsulates more than companies hiring more staff, despite perpetually increasing demand. Cybersecurity automation could revolutionize the industry, providing more protection and risk management supervision. However, automation creates concerns — how effectively can it detect and respond to cyberthreats? Can it...
Why Your Product Needs to Integrate Using Webhooks
Every product gets to the point where they’re missing a key element to continue their growth trajectory. Integrations. Integrations with other popular services helps you acquire customers as well as retain them as your product becomes embedded in their workflows. However, creating these integrations consumes valuable engineering resources. It’s especially painful when you need to keep diverting engineering time to the next integration (and the next, and the next, and…).
What is Cloud Computing for SMBs?
As companies continue to evolve in the digital age, they are starting to readily approach the world of cloud computing. It’s a need of an hour considering cloud apps will become pervasive in the digitally dominated world. By acknowledging the presence of cloud technology, CEOs can now make better...
The Palmer Method of Business Writing: Lesson 77
The Palmer Method of Business Writing, by A. N. Palmer is part of the HackerNoon Books series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. Lesson 77. Write several lines of the first word before changing to the second. Write twenty or more words in a minute. About...
Automated Testing with GitHub Actions
In this article, we want to explore how to automatically test our code with GitHub Actions when pushing updates to our remote repository. We will look at a minimal example to discover the main building blocks of GitHub Actions and learn how to set it up. Prerequisites. Some basic knowledge...
