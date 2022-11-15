Read full article on original website
Operation save 2022 Dota 2 battle pass continues: Voidstorm Asylum Arcana is an instant hit among fans
The 2022 Dota 2 battle pass was underwhelming at best when it came out. With lots of content locked away for the second part of the battle pass, Valve even gave away free content to retain interest from the fans, which worked wonderfully. Now that a record-breaking high number of players are back to playing Dota 2, Valve’s back to releasing more content, including the promised The Voidstorm Asylum Arcana for Razor, which was added to the game today.
Anubis replaces one of Counter-Strike’s most iconic maps in huge CS:GO update
Just a week after Outsiders hoisted the IEM trophy at the Rio major, Valve has dropped a bombshell on CS:GO fans with a couple of huge changes to the game. Map switches in the active duty pool and even some gun modifications await CS:GO fans in the new update. Another...
‘Bad math’ fixed, Mech and Anima Squad nerfed in latest TFT Set 8 PBE patch
Several major bugs and balance changes are dropping in today’s Teamfight Tactics Set Eight PBE patch, fixing “bad math” that will nerf Mech and Anima Squad, according to game director Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer. Day two of PBE testing will rock the TFT Set Eight meta...
Footstep audio might now be 75 percent louder in Modern Warfare 2
Footstep audio in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II has increased by 75 percent, according to one YouTuber. Call of Duty players have complained about footstep volume across the last few titles but MW2 has had some of the loudest footsteps in the last few years. The ability to hear enemy footsteps for miles away allows players to sit and camp out in spots throughout the map instead of playing for intel. When footsteps are audible, it drives the incentive down for running around the map and benefits those who would rather sit and wait for an enemy to run into their crosshair.
Warzone 2 streamer gets a nuke—and even they don’t know exactly how they did it
Call of Duty has had a big fall with the launch of Modern Warfare 2 and now Warzone 2. Both games have put players’ skills to the test, awarding those who are able to stand above the competition. When Modern Warfare 2 was first released last month, fans got...
What does FidelityFX CAS do in Modern Warfare 2?
Call of Duty fans are finally streaming onto the battlefield with Modern Warfare 2, Warzone 2, and DMZ all having fully released. For PC users, there are plenty of different settings to play around with to enhance your gaming experience, from different mouse and keyboard options to a whole plethora of graphic choices.
BLAST wants to change how you watch CS:GO matches
BLAST, one of the leading tournament organizers in CS:GO, has launched a new broadcast platform that is aiming to revolutionize how esports fans watch games. This new product, BLAST.tv, comes just in time for BLAST Premier Fall Final in Copenhagen, Denmark this month and ahead of the BLAST Paris Major, which will be the first Valve-sponsored CS:GO tournament of 2023. BLAST.tv will have an interactive timeline feature that will automatically upload highlights to be replayed instantly, a video player with 4K capabilities, and a live chat with moderators.
The 7 best Apex Legends toys
No matter whether you’re young or old, everyone appreciates a good toy sometimes. Toys are generally in greater demand around the holidays than at other times of the year as eager kids and kids-at-heart open up gifts from friends and family. Just about every major video game franchise today has its own line of toys and collectibles for fans of every age.
Get 30 booster packs in MTG’s Standard Metagame Challenge, but only if you’re good enough
The Standard Metagame Challenge returns to MTG Arena this weekend, featuring new and reprinted Magic: The Gathering cards from The Brothers’ War. Scheduled to take place from Nov. 18 to 21 is the MTG Arena Standard Metagame Challenge. The event is played in a best-of-three format with an entry fee of 2,000 gold or 400 gems. It’s a moderately priced event that can reward players with up to 30 BRO booster packs and 5,000 gold. The catch is that players can only suffer one loss while attempting to hit a maximum of seven wins.
Valve teases potential new addition to CS:GO’s ‘active duty’ tournament map pool
A familiar site could be returning to the active duty map pool of CS:GO soon, if a tease from the official CS:GO Twitter account today is to be hypothetically taken seriously. The official CS:GO account, which rarely posts outside of game updates and Major coverage, posted to the game’s dedicated community: “Quick, someone reply with a good ‘Anubis’ pun.”
How to unlock all operators in Warzone 2
Call of Duty’s 2022 releases have been full of things to unlock, whether it’s new operators, guns, gear, attachments, and more. The same goes for Warzone 2, the evolution of the hit battle royale game that’s launched as part of this year’s main Call of Duty title, Modern Warfare 2. In both games, players will need to play the game to unlock operators, the characters that you play as.
Are the starters in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Shiny locked?
Shiny Pokémon are a staple in the Pokémon series. Outside of the main story, hunting for Shinies has become a passion project for many fans, despite no aspects of a Pokémon changing outside of their coloration. These special Pokémon return in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, though they...
Best tips to complete Modern Warfare 2’s Low Profile Special Ops mission
In Modern Warfare 2, Special Ops provides the best mission for players who are looking for a fun and exciting cooperative experience with a friend. In the first assignment, Low Profile, players are tasked with infiltrating an enemy base in order to steal three pieces of radioactive equipment from terrorist forces.
When is Shipment coming to MW2?
Shipment is one of the most iconic maps in the Call of Duty franchise. Originally released in 2007’s Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare, Shipment has since been remastered and added to multiple iterations of the series. It’s well-known for its incredibly small size, which allows players to go for massive kill totals in public multiplayer matches. And it’s making another appearance in the latest CoD title, Modern Warfare 2. A great map for running, gunning, and constant action, players are eager for the map to enter the newest game in the series.
TFT Set 8 PBE patch targets Hero Augments and traits in final update of week one testing
A large PBE patch for Teamfight Tactics Set 8 will ship today, focusing on Hero Augments, champions, and traits while letting the meta settle over the weekend. A final TFT Set 8 PBE patch for the first week of testing will go live today around 2pm CT. The update hits seven of the new Monsters Attack! traits, with multiple adjustments for the A.D.M.I.N. trait. Over a dozen Hero Augments were also targeted, from carry to support, along with 15 individual champion balance changes. No other updates are scheduled to take place until Nov. 22, according to game director Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer.
Where to find Dusk Stones in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
In the past, players have been able to easily get evolutionary items once they’ve hit a certain town in Pokémon games. In Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, players are far more burdened when it comes to getting all of the Evolution Stones they need in order to fill out their Pokédex.
Seeing the ‘a player that your platform denies’ error in Warzone 2 and DMZ? Here’s what to do
Players trying to team up for Warzone 2 or DMZ have been running into a frequently occurring and annoying new issue, one of many that have plagued the launch of the new experiences for Call of Duty. Players trying to play Warzone 2 or DMZ are getting an error notice...
Riot details new path to Worlds for LEC teams in league’s overhauled format
Ahead of the new year, Riot Games has revealed the European League of Legends competitive ecosystem is undergoing massive format changes that will drastically shift the outlook of the region, including a new path to the World Championship for LEC teams. Starting in 2023, the LEC will feature three seasons...
After years of neglect, Bungie is finally bringing a real competitive playlist to Destiny 2’s Crucible
As part of a foundational restructuring of the Destiny 2 Crucible experience next season, a new ranked playlist—the Competitive Division—is replacing the old Glory mode to provide a proper, fully-fledged competitive experience, Bungie announced today. All the details about Competitive Division were unveiled in This Week At Bungie,...
The best Overwatch 2 toys
The Overwatch franchise isn’t just comprised of great games: it’s also a lucrative merchandise powerhouse. During the life of the first game and its currently-running sequel, Overwatch 2, developer Blizzard Entertainment and its partners have released hundreds of toys, pieces of apparel, collectibles, books, and other merch that fans have bought up in spades.
