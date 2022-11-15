Read full article on original website
thedailytexan.com
Former track star, Olympian Carlette Guidry-Falkquay to be inducted into Texas Sports Hall of Fame
When Carlette Guidry-Falkquay was in middle school, she read the inspirational story of Wilma Rudolph, an Olympic track and field champion who overcame the struggles of polio and paralysis in her legs to become one of the most decorated athletes in the sport. Guidry-Falkquay never imagined that she, too, would...
Texas soccer falls to No. 8 Duke, historic season ends on late-game goal
In what was a back-and-forth game until the very end, No. 16 Texas came up just short against Duke, losing 1-0 in the second round of the NCAA Championship tournament off of an 88th minute header by junior defender Katie Groff. Friday’s game was headlined by a handful of impressive...
UT RecSports TeXercise classes should be cheaper
Many students on campus are aware that exercise is a cornerstone of general well-being. But when school picks up, consistent exercise becomes difficult. Plus, some students simply don’t know how to get started at the gym. Workout classes are a great solution to these barriers: They can be scheduled...
Tyrese Hunter, defense propel No. 11 Texas basketball to statement win over No. 2 Gonzaga
All cylinders fired on Wednesday night for No. 11 Texas men’s basketball in its decisive 93-74 statement victory over No. 2 Gonzaga at the Moody Center. Texas hosted Gonzaga in the two teams’ second contest in as many years, and the top-15 matchup marked the Bulldogs’ first true road non-conference game since 2019. The Longhorns fell last year to Gonzaga on the road, but Texas took advantage of its new home-court advantage in a dominant fashion.
Quinn Ewers is still learning
Last Saturday’s game against TCU did not go the way that Quinn Ewers intended it to. Texas’ starting quarterback completed 17 out of 39 passing attempts against TCU, netting 171 yards. Ewers was also intercepted once and sacked twice. While many fans were not pleased with his performance,...
Keys to the Game – Kansas
Bijan Robinson saw his least productive game of the season last week against TCU. The junior rushed for just 29 yards — marking his lowest rushing yardage of the season and his first game below 100 yards since Week 2. Robinson leads the Texas offense, and if the Longhorns want to get back on track, then the star running back needs to gain more yardage. Senior Roschon Johnson, the second half of Texas’ two-headed backfield, matched his lowest amount of carries last week against TCU. The run blocking for the Longhorns is a partial result of the low rushing numbers, offering few running lanes for the running backs. However, the two will have a chance for a big day against a Kansas defense that’s allowing 166 rushing yards per game.
Notes from the Opponent – Kansas
In preparation for Texas football’s game against Kansas, The Daily Texan spoke to the University Daily Kansan co-sports editor Jordan Ziegler about what to expect on the field this Saturday in Lawrence. The Daily Texan: What is the energy like in Lawrence right now? Is there a strong belief...
International student-athletes celebrate their nationalities, enjoy diversity they bring to team
International Students’ Day, held annually on Nov. 17, allows students worldwide to celebrate their nationalities and multiculturalism. Two Texas track student-athletes, junior Kristīne Blaževiča from Latvia and junior Rhasidat Adeleke from Ireland, said they love the opportunity to represent their countries and bring their experience and unique diversity to Texas’ team.
Terrance Brooks earned team’s respect after stepping in for injured D’Shawn Jamison
Shortly before Texas-TCU kicked off this past Saturday, fifth-year senior defensive back D’Shawn Jamison was ruled out of the contest. Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian later revealed Jamison’s absence was because of a concussion he suffered during practice. True freshman defensive back Terrance Brooks made his first career...
Opponents to Watch – Kansas
Without a consistent starting quarterback, Kansas relies on a solid array of offensive and defensive players to lead the way to a potential victory. These four players should be on the radar for Saturday’s matchup:. Devin Neal. The Lawrence, Kansas, product proved his admiring qualities in Kansas’ upset win...
Notes on the Coach – Kansas
Kansas head coach Lance Leipold is one of two Kansas coaches that have beaten Texas since the establishment of the Big 12 in 1994. In his first season as Kansas head coach in 2021, Leipold’s Jayhawks shocked the college football world when they topped the Longhorns in overtime 57-56 at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium. While Texas wasn’t held in high regard by the AP Poll at the time after getting battered 30-7 by Iowa State a week prior, it still opened up as a 31-point favorite against Kansas, who only had one conference win at the time.
The Life Science Library should be opened longer
On the Monday of midterm week, I told myself I would find a place on campus where I could unlock my full “academic-weapon” potential. I chose the famed Life Science Library, located by my last lecture class of the day. Once I got into the rhythm of studying, however, the clock hit 4:30 p.m., and an employee announced that the library would be closing in 30 minutes. I didn’t believe him until 5 p.m. rolled around and music blasted over the speakers until all visitors had filed out of the door.
Redesign the “Make It Your Texas” campaign
It’s another beautiful day on the Forty Acres, and you’re walking across South Mall. Looking at the intricately designed buildings and statues, you wonder how many hours were spent designing every detailed inch of campus. These thoughts subside in seconds when you see the massive, ugly gray mural...
Big 12 Power Rankings – Week 12
As the undisputed top team in the Big 12, TCU boasts an undefeated record and a direct pathway into the college football playoff. The conference’s best offense is locked into the Big 12 championship game, and after a big win in Austin against the Longhorns, TCU looks ready to compete with the best in the nation.
