UT alum stars in “The Inspection,” “Ahsoka,” “King Richard,” motivated by authentic representation, thrill of acting

The Banshees of Inisherin perfectly delivers dark comedy with charming cast
Martin McDonagh’s “The Banshees of Inisherin” follows lifelong friends Pádraic (Colin Farrell) and Colm (Brendan Gleeson) after Colm suddenly decides he no longer wishes to associate with Pádraic. The film adopts an unflashy tone, which the script juxtaposes when Colm decides he will cut off one of his fingers any time Pádraic tries to speak to him.
‘Hellraiser’ brings triumphant return with first female Pinhead
After years of subpar sequels squandering “Hellraiser” fans’ hopes, director David Bruckner’s entrance into the franchise for its 11th installment breathes new life into a slowly dying franchise. Actress Jamie Clayton made history as the first woman to take on the role of Pinhead, the franchise’s...
