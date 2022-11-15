On the Monday of midterm week, I told myself I would find a place on campus where I could unlock my full “academic-weapon” potential. I chose the famed Life Science Library, located by my last lecture class of the day. Once I got into the rhythm of studying, however, the clock hit 4:30 p.m., and an employee announced that the library would be closing in 30 minutes. I didn’t believe him until 5 p.m. rolled around and music blasted over the speakers until all visitors had filed out of the door.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO