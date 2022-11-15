Read full article on original website
Redesign the “Make It Your Texas” campaign
It’s another beautiful day on the Forty Acres, and you’re walking across South Mall. Looking at the intricately designed buildings and statues, you wonder how many hours were spent designing every detailed inch of campus. These thoughts subside in seconds when you see the massive, ugly gray mural...
UT RecSports TeXercise classes should be cheaper
Many students on campus are aware that exercise is a cornerstone of general well-being. But when school picks up, consistent exercise becomes difficult. Plus, some students simply don’t know how to get started at the gym. Workout classes are a great solution to these barriers: They can be scheduled...
Amid high numbers of alcohol-related deaths statewide, UT aims to shift drinking culture
A quarter of deaths that occur among 20 to 34-year-olds in Texas result from excessive alcohol use, according to a study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published Nov. 1. The study determined that excessive alcohol consumption accounted for 25.4% of deaths among 20 to 34-year-olds in Texas...
Former track star, Olympian Carlette Guidry-Falkquay to be inducted into Texas Sports Hall of Fame
When Carlette Guidry-Falkquay was in middle school, she read the inspirational story of Wilma Rudolph, an Olympic track and field champion who overcame the struggles of polio and paralysis in her legs to become one of the most decorated athletes in the sport. Guidry-Falkquay never imagined that she, too, would...
