Austin is Giving Residents $1,000 a Month in Guaranteed IncomeTom HandyAustin, TX
Surprising 5.4 Earthquake Rattles West TexasLarry LeaseTexas State
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
Were workers exploited constructing Tesla's factory in Austin?Ash JurbergAustin, TX
Costco Announces New Store in Kyle, TexasBryan DijkhuizenKyle, TX
thedailytexan.com
Be wary of environmental art installations
When I went for a run through Pease Park last spring, I was caught off guard by something you don’t see every day: blue trees. I wasn’t lost in a set of “The Lorax”; I was staring directly at dozens of blue-painted trees in the middle of an Austin public park.
thedailytexan.com
International student-athletes celebrate their nationalities, enjoy diversity they bring to team
International Students’ Day, held annually on Nov. 17, allows students worldwide to celebrate their nationalities and multiculturalism. Two Texas track student-athletes, junior Kristīne Blaževiča from Latvia and junior Rhasidat Adeleke from Ireland, said they love the opportunity to represent their countries and bring their experience and unique diversity to Texas’ team.
thedailytexan.com
As prices to live in West Campus keep rises, students seek relief
People know West Campus for its convenient proximity to UT, its massive student population — and over the past few years — its booming rent prices. Rent in West Campus hasn’t increased as much as in other parts of Austin, but the affordable places students can live near campus continue to dwindle as luxury student complexes rise in height and numbers each year. Instead, many low-income students opt to commute to campus and live in East Riverside — but the rent’s still rising there, and often unreliable public transportation means more time and money spent getting to campus. While the city offers some affordable housing options in West Campus and UT is beginning to address affordability issues, these options are still limited.
thedailytexan.com
UT’s lack of parking spots poses problem
Upon looking around campus, it does not take long to realize that there are almost no available parking spots. There’s usually many flustered drivers circling to find a spot. Parking is a universal issue for most cities, so it makes sense that it’s also an issue for Austin, especially...
thedailytexan.com
Texas soccer falls to No. 8 Duke, historic season ends on late-game goal
In what was a back-and-forth game until the very end, No. 16 Texas came up just short against Duke, losing 1-0 in the second round of the NCAA Championship tournament off of an 88th minute header by junior defender Katie Groff. Friday’s game was headlined by a handful of impressive...
thedailytexan.com
Notes on the Coach – Kansas
Kansas head coach Lance Leipold is one of two Kansas coaches that have beaten Texas since the establishment of the Big 12 in 1994. In his first season as Kansas head coach in 2021, Leipold’s Jayhawks shocked the college football world when they topped the Longhorns in overtime 57-56 at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium. While Texas wasn’t held in high regard by the AP Poll at the time after getting battered 30-7 by Iowa State a week prior, it still opened up as a 31-point favorite against Kansas, who only had one conference win at the time.
thedailytexan.com
Notes from the Opponent – Kansas
In preparation for Texas football’s game against Kansas, The Daily Texan spoke to the University Daily Kansan co-sports editor Jordan Ziegler about what to expect on the field this Saturday in Lawrence. The Daily Texan: What is the energy like in Lawrence right now? Is there a strong belief...
thedailytexan.com
Keys to the Game – Kansas
Bijan Robinson saw his least productive game of the season last week against TCU. The junior rushed for just 29 yards — marking his lowest rushing yardage of the season and his first game below 100 yards since Week 2. Robinson leads the Texas offense, and if the Longhorns want to get back on track, then the star running back needs to gain more yardage. Senior Roschon Johnson, the second half of Texas’ two-headed backfield, matched his lowest amount of carries last week against TCU. The run blocking for the Longhorns is a partial result of the low rushing numbers, offering few running lanes for the running backs. However, the two will have a chance for a big day against a Kansas defense that’s allowing 166 rushing yards per game.
thedailytexan.com
Quinn Ewers is still learning
Last Saturday’s game against TCU did not go the way that Quinn Ewers intended it to. Texas’ starting quarterback completed 17 out of 39 passing attempts against TCU, netting 171 yards. Ewers was also intercepted once and sacked twice. While many fans were not pleased with his performance,...
thedailytexan.com
Terrance Brooks earned team’s respect after stepping in for injured D’Shawn Jamison
Shortly before Texas-TCU kicked off this past Saturday, fifth-year senior defensive back D’Shawn Jamison was ruled out of the contest. Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian later revealed Jamison’s absence was because of a concussion he suffered during practice. True freshman defensive back Terrance Brooks made his first career...
thedailytexan.com
Tyrese Hunter, defense propel No. 11 Texas basketball to statement win over No. 2 Gonzaga
All cylinders fired on Wednesday night for No. 11 Texas men’s basketball in its decisive 93-74 statement victory over No. 2 Gonzaga at the Moody Center. Texas hosted Gonzaga in the two teams’ second contest in as many years, and the top-15 matchup marked the Bulldogs’ first true road non-conference game since 2019. The Longhorns fell last year to Gonzaga on the road, but Texas took advantage of its new home-court advantage in a dominant fashion.
