Dillon Danis has not competed professionally since claiming a submission win at Bellator 222 back in 2019, but the BJJ ace is still keeping busy outside of the cage. On Friday, Danis was in attendance for the Misfits Boxing weigh ins ahead of Saturday’s DAZN X Series 003 event in Austin, Texas. Danis is not competing, but that didn’t stop the Conor McGregor henchman from making headlines with a collection of brawls (watch HERE). It was unsavory to say the least, especially considering Danis came out looking like the loser in both scuffles.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO