Antonio Margarito questioned over loaded gloves in two more fights
An opponent’s view that Antonio Margarito may have cheated for the third time in his career has been met by the wrath of boxing fans. Two-time opponent Kermit Cintron asked the question after posting an image of himself with badly swollen eyes after his first meeting with Margarito. The...
MMAmania.com
Chaos! Dillon Danis slugs KSI, gets clocked in wild street brawl at Misfits Boxing weigh ins (Video)
The 14th annual World MMA Awards were recently announced for the Sahara hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Dec. 8, so there’s still time to get your vote casted for “Clown of the Year.” Fortunately the category has just one nominee, part-time Bellator MMA fighter and full-time troublemaker Dillon Danis.
MMAmania.com
Midnight Mania! Mateusz Gamrot calls out Michael Chandler: ‘Let’s make a war’
What’s next for Michael Chandler after his UFC 281 submission loss?. Had “Iron” defeated Dustin Poirier, there’s a real chance he could’ve jumped the line at Lightweight. Instead, Chandler has lost three of his five UFC fights, even if each and every performance has resulted in massive entertainment. There’s a chance Chandler scores a spot as Conor McGregor’s dance partner in his eventual return, but a showdown opposite “Notorious” is far from guaranteed, and the timeline is fairly unknown.
MMAmania.com
Jorge Masvidal will ‘gladly beat the living s—t’ out of ‘p—sy’ Gilbert Burns, calls for England showdown
Jorge Masvidal appears more ready than ever to punch Gilbert Burns in the face. The former Welterweight title challengers have been linked to one another for several months now, expressing interest in a potential fight. However, claims from Burns’ side allude to Masvidal not wanting to sign a bout agreement and recently turned down a date for UFC 283 on Jan. 21, 2023, in Burns’ home country, Brazil.
MMAmania.com
Live: UFC Vegas 65 early weigh ins video results | Lewis vs. Spivac
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is just over 24 hours away from its upcoming UFC Vegas 65 mixed martial arts (MMA) event, headlined by a 265-pound showdown between Top 15 heavyweights Derrick Lewis and Serghei Spivac. The action gets underway this Sat. night (Nov. 19, 2022) on ESPN+ from inside the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, also featuring a hard-hitting light heavyweight co-headliner between veteran bruisers Kennedy Nzechukwu and Ion Cutelaba.
MMAmania.com
Bellator 288’s Usman Nurmagomedov out to make history by defeating ‘old’ Patricky Pitbull
Patricky “Pitbull” Freire wasn’t exactly thrilled at the prospect of having Usman Nurmagomedov challenge him for his Lightweight title in the co-main event of Bellator 288 tonight (Fri., Nov. 18, 2022). According to the champ, Nurmagomedov slid his way into the title fight as a result of the last name he carries.
worldboxingnews.net
Gervonta Davis needs Floyd Mayweather jail pass for Vegas PPV
Gervonta Davis set up a fight with Ryan Garcia this week, knowing that he may be in jail on the potential date networks want to stage the Pay Per View. “Tank” signed on to face Garcia in a Las Vegas showdown. Davis vs Garcia is on despite a pending trial that could see him sent behind bars for a year or more.
MMAmania.com
Alex Pereira wants Israel Adesanya to stop blaming referee for UFC 281 loss — ‘Thank him for saving your life’
Newly-crowned UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira considers former 185-pound titleholder Israel Adesanya to be a “great opponent” and for that, “The Last Stylebender” has “Poatan’s” respect. What he does not respect is the steady stream of excuses that followed Adesanya’s technical knockout loss to the Brazilian at UFC 281 last weekend in New York.
MMAmania.com
Fedor vs Ryan Bader rematch headlines Bellator CBS debut on Feb. 4
Bellator MMA’s network television debut is going to be a big one. Officials today announced that Bellator 290: “Bader vs. Fedor 2” will be the promotion’s first MMA card to air on CBS on Sat., Feb. 4, 2023, after inking a deal with the network to air combat sports events moving forward.
MMAmania.com
Latest UFC Orlando fight card, ESPN lineup for ‘Thompson vs. Holland’ on Dec. 3
Broadcast: ESPN/ESPN+ (7 p.m. ET Prelims | 10 p.m. ET Main Card) UFC Orlando Prelims Card On ESPN/ESPN+ (7 p.m. ET):. *Fight card, bout order and number of fights remain subject to change.*. To check out the latest and greatest UFC Orlando news and notes be sure to hit up...
Aljamain Sterling confident he can outwrestle Olympic gold medalist Henry Cejudo: “He’s just so much smaller”
Despite Henry Cejudo being a credentialled wrestler, Aljamain Sterling fancies his chances in beating the Olympic gold medallist in a freestyle match. Sterling recently made the second defence of his bantamweight title at UFC 280 by stopping TJ Dillashaw in the second round. The victory marked the 33-year-olds eighth consecutive win in the division. The bantamweight division is arguably the most stacked in the UFC at the moment, which leaves fans wondering who will embark as the next contender for the 135-pound strap.
Houston Alexander stops Joey Beltran at BKFC 33 (Video)
Former UFC fighters Houston Alexander and Joey Beltran collided in tonight’s BKFC 33 main event in Omaha, Nebraska. Alexander (17-16-1 MMA, 3-0 BKFC) entered the contest sporting a 2-0 record in Bare Knuckle boxing. The 50-year-old veteran had most recently competed in May of this year, scoring a first-round TKO victory over Jay Fish.
MMAmania.com
UFC Vegas 65 - New Blood: Czech Republic’s ‘Ronda’
The increasing prominence of mixed martial arts (MMA) means more and more fighters are getting incredibly early starts, and the sole newbie debuting at UFC Vegas 65 this weekend (Sat., Nov. 19, 2022) in Las Vegas, Nevada, is no exception. On this edition of “New Blood,” the series I’m made increasingly obsolete by Contender Series, we check out an undefeated wunderkind out of the Czech Republic.
MMAmania.com
Pics: WWE’s Valerie Loureda makes official pro wrestling debut at NXT Orlando
Exactly one year removed from her last professional mixed martial arts (MMA) fight, former budding Bellator MMA women’s star, Valerie Loureda, made her official professional wrestling debut this past weekend (Sat., Nov. 12, 2022) at an NXT house show in Orlando, Florida. Loureda — the first-ever Cuban American woman...
MMAmania.com
Derrick Lewis medically cleared of stomach issue following UFC Vegas 65 withdrawal
Derrick Lewis has been medically cleared after getting removed last-minute from his main event clash with Serghei Spivac earlier tonight (Sat., Nov. 19, 2022) at UFC Vegas 65 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. During the “Prelims” broadcast of UFC Vegas 65, the cageside team...
MMAmania.com
UFC Vegas 65 preview: ‘Lewis vs. Spivac’ predictions
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is just one day away from the upcoming UFC Vegas 65 mixed martial arts (MMA) event, which is set to go down tomorrow night (Sat., Nov. 19, 2022) on ESPN+ from inside the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, featuring a heavyweight main event between Top 15 title hopefuls Derrick Lewis and Serghei Spivac, a five-round headliner with serious title implications for early 2023 and beyond.
MMAmania.com
UFC Vegas 65 odds: Latest betting lines and gambling guide | Lewis vs. Spivac
Struggling knockout machine, Derrick Lewis, and fast-rising contender, Serghei Spivac, look to secure their spots in Heavyweight contention this Saturday (Nov. 19, 2022) when they duke it out inside UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. UFC Vegas 65 will also see Ion Cutelaba battle Kennedy Nzechukwu at Light Heavyweight and undefeated Waldo Cortes-Acosta make a three-week turnaround opposite Chase Sherman.
MMAmania.com
Twitter cooks up hilarious commentary for Dillon Danis brawls: ‘He hasn’t landed a punch since 2019’
Dillon Danis has not competed professionally since claiming a submission win at Bellator 222 back in 2019, but the BJJ ace is still keeping busy outside of the cage. On Friday, Danis was in attendance for the Misfits Boxing weigh ins ahead of Saturday’s DAZN X Series 003 event in Austin, Texas. Danis is not competing, but that didn’t stop the Conor McGregor henchman from making headlines with a collection of brawls (watch HERE). It was unsavory to say the least, especially considering Danis came out looking like the loser in both scuffles.
MMAmania.com
Bellator 288 predictions, preview | Nemkov vs. Anderson 2
Bellator 288 will go down tomorrow night (Fri., Nov. 18, 2022) inside Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Ill., featuring the Light Heavyweight Grand Prix Finale between division champion, Vadim Nemkov, and Corey Anderson. In the co-main event, Patricky Pitbull will defend his Lightweight title for the first time against Usman Nurmagomedov.
MMAmania.com
Bellator 288 results: Live streaming play-by-play updates | Nemkov vs. Anderson 2
Bellator 288 is primed and ready to go down later TONIGHT (Fri., Nov. 18, 2022) inside Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Ill., featuring a championship doubleheader. In the main event of the evening, Light Heavyweight kingpin, Vadim Nemkov, will rematch Corey Anderson in the Grand Prix finale. Co-headlining the event will be a highly-intriguing Lightweight title fight as Patricky Pitbull puts his 155-pound belt on the line against Usman Nurmagomedov.
