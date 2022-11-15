The U of A outreach program, Arkansas A+, provides after-school arts opportunities for students in underserved schools in the Little Rock School District. Now in its second year, pARTners After School Program has expanded to serve students at Watson and Chicot elementary schools. The grant-funded project is a partnership between Arkansas A+ and Little Rock Community Schools. The goal of the program is to increase access to after-school care for families while providing arts enrichment opportunities for students. In the spring, pARTners will serve two additional community schools for a total of four participating schools.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO