Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Ohio State suffers a season-ending 5-2 defeat against No. 3 Arkansas in second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Ohio State to take on No. 3 Arkansas in second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternFayetteville, AR
This Town in Arkansas Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensFayetteville, AR
Tyson Foods CFO ArrestedNews Breaking LIVEFayetteville, AR
Tyson Chicken CFO Falls Asleep In Wrong House, Arrested For Public IntoxicationTaxBuzzSpringdale, AR
Related
University of Arkansas
U of A Bands to Hold Final Concert of Fall Season
U of A Bands will feature the Wind Ensemble and Wind Symphony in the second concert of the Fall 2022 semester at the Jim and Joyce Faulkner Performing Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21. The Wind Symphony will be performing four pieces. Percy Grainger's "Spoon River," conducted by...
University of Arkansas
U of A Opera Theatre Presents 'Gianni Schicchi' by Giacomo Puccini
The Department of Music's Opera Theatre presents Giacomo Puccini's "Gianni Schicchi" in a four-appearance run from Friday through Sunday, Nov. 18-20. The opera opens on Friday evening in the Faulkner Performing Arts Center. This beloved comedic opera is performed in the original Italian with English supertitles. Audiences of all ages...
University of Arkansas
Onigiri Picnic Nov. 29 on Front Lawn of Old Main
The Japanese Student Association invites students to attend our onigiri picnic at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, in front of Old Main. Like in the United States, picnics in Japan are not uncommon. Though they typically happen during a period called "Hanami" (the celebration of the coming of spring), picnics are a time for friends and family to gather under the trees and experience the beauty of nature.
University of Arkansas
U of A's Student-Run Hill Records Releases EP Featuring Arkansan Artists
The U of A student-run record label, Hill Records, is set to release Something Along the Lines Of, its second compilation EP today, Friday, Nov. 18. This latest EP features music from Arkansan artists in genres ranging from hip-hop to folk. Building off its 2021 release From the High Ground,...
University of Arkansas
Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc., and Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc., Host Blu and White Thanksgiving
The Phi Theta chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc. and the Kappa Upsilon chapter of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Inc. invite you to join us at our Blu and White Thanksgiving from 6-8:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, at Unity House, 1002 W. Maple St., Fayetteville. As organizations that stand...
University of Arkansas
Food Science Ph.D. Student Wason Selected for Food Marketing Institute Foundation Scholarship
Surabhi Wason, a U of A doctoral student, has been selected by the Food Marketing Institute Foundation to receive a $3,000 scholarship. Wason, who is working on a Ph.D. in food science, also received registration, travel and hotel expenses to attend the SQF Unites Conference in Orlando, Florida. Wason's research...
University of Arkansas
DNP Projects: Contributing Knowledge to the Field
Nursing is a profession that undergoes constant change. Advances in medical care, the development of improved patient care practices, the application of new technologies and the evolution of nursing education itself all contribute to a dynamic profession that not only responds to change but leads it. This continuing evolution is...
University of Arkansas
Arkansas A-Plus Adds Two Little Rock Schools to After-School Arts Program
The U of A outreach program, Arkansas A+, provides after-school arts opportunities for students in underserved schools in the Little Rock School District. Now in its second year, pARTners After School Program has expanded to serve students at Watson and Chicot elementary schools. The grant-funded project is a partnership between Arkansas A+ and Little Rock Community Schools. The goal of the program is to increase access to after-school care for families while providing arts enrichment opportunities for students. In the spring, pARTners will serve two additional community schools for a total of four participating schools.
University of Arkansas
Office for Education Policy Awards Schools Offering Outstanding Educational Performance
The U of A Office for Education Policy announced its 2022 Outstanding Educational Performance awards this week. Since 2017, the Office for Education Policy awards have gone to Arkansas schools where students demonstrate the highest levels of student academic growth. "Our awards highlight student academic growth because we know that...
University of Arkansas
Engineering Fellow Honored for Work Improving Environmental Outcomes for Rice Production
Postdoctoral fellow Beatriz Moreno-García was recognized Nov. 15 as the Field to Market: The Alliance for Sustainable Agriculture's 2022 Trusted Adviser of the Year for her outstanding leadership in supporting farmers' journeys of continuous improvement. Providing valuable counsel to Arkansas farmers, Moreno-García champions sustainable solutions to reduce the environmental...
University of Arkansas
Religious Conversation Series: Kwanzaa
The Office of Accommodation and Accessibility Services within the department of Equal Opportunity, Compliance, and Title IX partners with the Tyson Center for Faith-Friendly Workplaces to host the Religious Conversation Series. The Religious Conversation Series aims to provide a safe space for our campus community to hear about different faiths and beliefs and how they can impact the workplace and academic environement. The series is held quarterly with different topics addressed at each session.
University of Arkansas
Undergraduate Mock Trial Program Places Second at Bluejay Invitational
The University of Arkansas Undergraduate Mock Trial Team, Team Flamingo, placed second at the Bluejay Invitational at Creighton University on Nov. 5-6. Twenty-one mock trial teams from across the country traveled to compete in Omaha, Nebraska. Team Flamingos had an overall record of going 7-1 that weekend. Cameron Willis also...
University of Arkansas
English to Step Down as Vice Chancellor for Research and Innovation
John English will step down from his role as vice chancellor for research and innovation to return to the College of Engineering faculty on Dec. 31. Margaret Sova McCabe will take on the interim role while a national search for the university’s next vice chancellor for research and innovation commences.
University of Arkansas
John Clark Retiring After 40 Years, 8 Months Service to University
John Clark, a 40-year employee of the U of A, will serve his last day at work on Nov. 30. Clark's loyalty, hard work and attention to detail have not gone unnoticed throughout the campus community. He makes a difference daily by providing knowledgeable and accurate mailing needs to faculty, staff and students. He has helped implement many changes in the Campus Post Office over the past 40-plus years!
University of Arkansas
Robinson Named Chancellor by U of A System Board of Trustees
MONTICELLO, Ark. — The Board of Trustees of the University of Arkansas on Wednesday approved the selection of Charles F. Robinson, Ph.D., as the next chancellor of the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville. Following its regular executive session, the board voted unanimously to appoint Robinson, who has served as interim...
Comments / 0