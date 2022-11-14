Read full article on original website
Related
Western Front
WWU Percussion Orchestra presents 'Volcanic Reflections'
“Volcanic Reflections” uses a vast range of percussion instruments played by the Western Washington University Percussion Orchestra to take listeners on an exciting musical journey. On Nov. 18, students and Bellingham residents can escape the cold winter weather and embark on a journey into a foreign, fiery landscape. The...
Guess Which Beloved Celebrity is from This Tiny Washington Town
Growing up myself in a really small town in Washington State, it is hard to believe anyone born in one can make it big and become a worldwide superstar. It has happened, however. Can you guess which beloved household worldwide celebrity is from a town in Washington State so tiny that you might not have even heard of it.
Western Front
Career fairs become more accessible through new Early Access Hour
The Career Services Center and the Disability Access Center have collaborated to make Western Washington University career fairs more accessible by implementing an Early Access Hour. Inclusive spaces were held for participants for the first time at the Career and Internship Fair on Oct. 21 and again at the recent...
KING-5
This Stanwood coffee stand serves up colorful drinks and a good sense of humor - 2022's Best
STANWOOD, Wash. — Bean and Brew on 532 is the winner of Best Unique Coffee Drink in our 2022 Best of Western Washington Contest. Well, our very own Jose Cedeno hit the road to visit another winner of our Best of Western Washington contest. When he went, it was early, cold, and rainy — the perfect situation for a coffee drink!
Western Front
Meet the man in the van
Owen Donnelly wakes up at 7:30 a.m., makes some instant oatmeal for breakfast, brushes his teeth, puts on his rain jacket and heads to his 8 a.m. class. He showers after class, has a snack and after his last class of the day, he makes himself some pasta and goes to study on Western’s campus before heading back home at 11 p.m. to go to bed.
Here’s why some Starbucks coffee lovers in Bellingham didn’t get a Red Cup
Websites for online ordering were showing a “mobile order unavailable” notice early Thursday for the Sehome, Cordata and Iowa-King stores.
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Racism claim against local high school doesn’t add up, media rushes to judgment
Coaches, students, and parents claim Lakes High School football players were taunted with racial slurs from the Stanwood student section and players during a recent game. But there’s no evidence this occurred. In fact, some key claims are being disputed. And a video of the game, obtained by the Jason Rantz Show on KTTH, does not indicate any racial slurs being used.
Damage reported at Sehome Hill Arboretum in Bellingham
Two campfires were discovered in August, one of which had to be extinguished by the fire department.
This is why Bellingham missed its community climate reduction target
If Bellingham can hit its 2030 goals, the city will not just be doing its part, but can be an example for more cities to follow.
Western Front
Maple Alley Kitchen returns for its 35th year
With winter right around the corner, a Bellingham organization is doing its part to feed members of the community with hot meals and create a welcoming environment for anyone who needs it. The Maple Alley Inn hot meal program, founded in 1987, provides for a diverse community of low-income families...
New restaurant planned for Homeskillet space in Bellingham, another reopens for ski season
Plus, a role-playing game-inspired tea shop, announced its soft opening this week.
thenorthernlight.com
Port of Bellingham receives $3.6 million for Sea K Fish cleanup
The Port of Bellingham will receive $3.36 million from the Washington state Department of Ecology (DOE) to pay for a portion of petroleum cleanup near seafood wholesaler Starfish Inc.’s property in Blaine Harbor. The port commissioners unanimously approved funding for the site, known as the Sea K Fish property, during their November 1 meeting.
generalaviationnews.com
Military Aviation Museum adds rare Zero to its collection
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. —The Military Aviation Museum has added a rare Mitsubishi A6M3 Zero, formerly of the Imperial Japanese Navy, to its collection. Members of the museum team and the Fighter Factory headed to Everett, Washington, in November 2022, where the Zero was restored by Legend Flyers. Like many...
There’s a fire on the mountain. Here’s what Whatcom residents should do
A fire put on a dramatic show for some Whatcom County residents in the evening twilight this week.
Which 3 WA Small Towns are Named Among the Nation’s Coziest & Why?
If it was up to me, one of Tri-Cities would certainly be mentioned in this article. However, Pasco, Richland, or Kennewick were not mentioned in the ranking of the coziest small towns in America. Who knew this was a thing?. So, What makes a town cozy?. According to Mydatingadviser.com, winter...
thenorthernlight.com
Maritime apprenticeship program starts in county
A new maritime apprenticeship program is underway for Whatcom County residents who want to better their skills as marine service technicians. The four-year program allows maritime employees to gain more knowledge in their profession, while subsequently helping the companies grow. Whatcom Working Waterfront Foundation started the Northwest Maritime Apprenticeship program....
This Is Washington's Best Burger Joint
If you're looking for your next burger hangout, 24/7 Wall St. found the best burger joint in every state.
Western Front
Micromobility in Bellingham
On any given day, Western students can be seen zooming through campus on their various electric modes of transportation. According to the National Association of City Transport, use of micromobility such as electric bikes and scooters is rapidly growing. Shared micromobility methods such as Lime Electric Scooters were used in 136 million trips in the United States during 2019, which is 60% more than in 2018.
kism.com
Residents speak out at Whatcom County public safety meeting
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – The Whatcom County advisory committee working on a proposal for a new jail heard from residents concerned about crime on Tuesday, November 15th. Some resident blamed political moves for an increase in crime while others pointed to a lack of services. The committee will consider the...
Chronicle
Will This Rare Butterfly Found Only on San Juan Island Go Extinct?
SAN JUAN ISLAND — The chrysalises are delicately perched on twigs, safeguarded by little more than plastic food containers stacked on shelves inside the captive rearing lab. Barely more than a hundred of the dormant insects are the latest generation of a dwindling kind. Next spring they will emerge...
Comments / 0