Western Front

WWU Percussion Orchestra presents 'Volcanic Reflections'

“Volcanic Reflections” uses a vast range of percussion instruments played by the Western Washington University Percussion Orchestra to take listeners on an exciting musical journey. On Nov. 18, students and Bellingham residents can escape the cold winter weather and embark on a journey into a foreign, fiery landscape. The...
BELLINGHAM, WA
Western Front

Career fairs become more accessible through new Early Access Hour

The Career Services Center and the Disability Access Center have collaborated to make Western Washington University career fairs more accessible by implementing an Early Access Hour. Inclusive spaces were held for participants for the first time at the Career and Internship Fair on Oct. 21 and again at the recent...
Western Front

Meet the man in the van

Owen Donnelly wakes up at 7:30 a.m., makes some instant oatmeal for breakfast, brushes his teeth, puts on his rain jacket and heads to his 8 a.m. class. He showers after class, has a snack and after his last class of the day, he makes himself some pasta and goes to study on Western’s campus before heading back home at 11 p.m. to go to bed.
BELLINGHAM, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Rantz: Racism claim against local high school doesn’t add up, media rushes to judgment

Coaches, students, and parents claim Lakes High School football players were taunted with racial slurs from the Stanwood student section and players during a recent game. But there’s no evidence this occurred. In fact, some key claims are being disputed. And a video of the game, obtained by the Jason Rantz Show on KTTH, does not indicate any racial slurs being used.
STANWOOD, WA
Western Front

Maple Alley Kitchen returns for its 35th year

With winter right around the corner, a Bellingham organization is doing its part to feed members of the community with hot meals and create a welcoming environment for anyone who needs it. The Maple Alley Inn hot meal program, founded in 1987, provides for a diverse community of low-income families...
BELLINGHAM, WA
thenorthernlight.com

Port of Bellingham receives $3.6 million for Sea K Fish cleanup

The Port of Bellingham will receive $3.36 million from the Washington state Department of Ecology (DOE) to pay for a portion of petroleum cleanup near seafood wholesaler Starfish Inc.’s property in Blaine Harbor. The port commissioners unanimously approved funding for the site, known as the Sea K Fish property, during their November 1 meeting.
BELLINGHAM, WA
generalaviationnews.com

Military Aviation Museum adds rare Zero to its collection

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. —The Military Aviation Museum has added a rare Mitsubishi A6M3 Zero, formerly of the Imperial Japanese Navy, to its collection. Members of the museum team and the Fighter Factory headed to Everett, Washington, in November 2022, where the Zero was restored by Legend Flyers. Like many...
EVERETT, WA
thenorthernlight.com

Maritime apprenticeship program starts in county

A new maritime apprenticeship program is underway for Whatcom County residents who want to better their skills as marine service technicians. The four-year program allows maritime employees to gain more knowledge in their profession, while subsequently helping the companies grow. Whatcom Working Waterfront Foundation started the Northwest Maritime Apprenticeship program....
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
Western Front

Micromobility in Bellingham

On any given day, Western students can be seen zooming through campus on their various electric modes of transportation. According to the National Association of City Transport, use of micromobility such as electric bikes and scooters is rapidly growing. Shared micromobility methods such as Lime Electric Scooters were used in 136 million trips in the United States during 2019, which is 60% more than in 2018.
BELLINGHAM, WA
kism.com

Residents speak out at Whatcom County public safety meeting

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – The Whatcom County advisory committee working on a proposal for a new jail heard from residents concerned about crime on Tuesday, November 15th. Some resident blamed political moves for an increase in crime while others pointed to a lack of services. The committee will consider the...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA

