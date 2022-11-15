ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Kentucky Supreme Court weighs future of abortion access

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MC64F_0jB571E900

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A week after Kentucky voters rejected an anti-abortion ballot measure, the state’s Supreme Court on Tuesday weighed the constitutionality of a statewide ban approved by lawmakers in a case that seems destined to become a defining moment for abortion rights in the state.

An attorney defending the abortion ban urged the court “not to create the Kentucky version of Roe v. Wade.” A lawyer for two abortion clinics challenging the ban countered that the state’s voters “declined to remove protections for abortion from our constitution.”

The case is the first legal test since voters in Kentucky and three other states signaled their support for abortion rights in last week’s midterm elections. Kentucky voters rejected a ballot measure that would have denied abortion rights in the state’s constitution.

The court hearing at the Kentucky Capitol was closed to the public amid heightened security. Mindful of the ballot’s rejection, abortion rights supporters gathered near the courtroom and chanted: “No means no.”

Abortion rights supporters are asking the state’s highest court to temporarily block the abortion ban while the case is litigated.

The defeat of the anti-abortion amendment was raised within minutes of the hearing. Deputy Chief Justice Lisabeth T. Hughes called such ballot measures “the purest form of democracy” and pressed the attorney defending the abortion ban on why the vote shouldn’t have an impact.

Solicitor General Matthew Kuhn, representing the state attorney general’s office, said the measure’s defeat did not change existing constitutional language, or the absence of any “historical evidence” to suggest that the state constitution protects abortion.

“When it comes to abortion, our constitution here in Kentucky is simply silent,” Kuhn told the justices during the more than hourlong hearing.

That means the issue of abortion access is left to the state legislature to decide, he said.

Heather Gatnarek, a staff attorney with the American Civil Liberties Union of Kentucky, said the ban has forced women “to remain pregnant against their will.” She said the right to privacy has consistently been recognized as a key part of the guarantees of liberty under the state constitution.

“Our constitutional protections can be interpreted more broadly than those allowed for by the federal constitution, and that is specifically so with the right to privacy,” she said.

The Kentucky justices reviewed a challenge to the state’s trigger law that banned nearly all abortions, taking effect after Roe v. Wade was overturned in June by the U.S. Supreme Court. Approved in 2019, the law carved out narrow exceptions to save a pregnant woman’s life or to prevent disabling injury.

Justice Hughes said the the high court has never determined whether Kentucky’s Constitution allows for a complete ban on abortion.

“And that’s what we have right now, virtually a complete ban on abortion,” she said. “It doesn’t recognize an exception for rape and incest. It doesn’t recognize an exception for women who are under the care of a physician who tells them that the standard of care would be to terminate the pregnancy.”

What impact, if any, the anti-abortion measure’s defeat will have on the Kentucky law was a matter for intense debate in the days leading up to the hearing.

Gov. Andy Beshear, a Democrat, expressed hope that the state’s highest court “will listen to the will of the people and know that the people have rejected extremism and rule accordingly.”

Republican Attorney General Daniel Cameron, whose office is defending the statewide ban in court, continued to claim there’s “no right to abortion hidden in Kentucky’s Constitution.” He said abortion policy should be left up to the state’s Legislature, where GOP majorities have passed a series of anti-abortion measures in recent years. Cameron is among several Republicans vying to challenge Beshear’s reelection bid in 2023.

The hearing comes a week after abortion rights supporters won every state ballot question put before voters in the midterm elections. Michigan, California and Vermont voted to enshrine abortion rights in their state constitutions. Voters in Montana rejected a ballot measure that would have forced medical workers to attempt lifesaving measures in the rare event of a baby born after an attempted abortion.

In Kentucky, the abortion case wound its way through lower courts before reaching the Supreme Court as the referendum battle played out. In July, a Louisville judge said the new, post-Roe abortion bans likely violate “the rights to privacy and self-determination” protected by the Kentucky Constitution. Judge Mitch Perry said it was not the court’s role to determine whether the state constitution contains the right to abortion, but whether the state’s restrictive laws violate constitutionally guaranteed freedoms.

The near-total abortion ban was reinstated on an appeal to the intermediate state Court of Appeals. The state Supreme Court later opted to keep the abortion ban in place while it reviews the case, leaving abortions on hold in Kentucky and forcing women who can afford the procedure to look elsewhere. A separate six-week ban that Kentucky lawmakers approved also is being challenged by the two remaining abortion clinics in the Bluegrass State — both in Louisville, the state’s largest city.

A year ago, Kentucky lawmakers added the anti-abortion amendment to the 2022 general election slate as abortion foes hoped to cut off a legal path to restoring abortion rights. The measure would have declared the state constitution didn’t protect the right to an abortion.

Now that the amendment has been defeated, the stakes are enormous.

“This case is almost certainly the only realistic path to protecting abortion rights in Kentucky for the foreseeable future,” University of Louisville law professor Samuel Marcosson said ahead of the hearing.

___

Find AP’s full coverage of the overturning of Roe v. Wade at: https://apnews.com/hub/abortion

Comments / 23

Tammy Croley
2d ago

The people of Ky voted against a ban in the election. Our Commonwealth Attorney is refusing to honor the will of the people and overturn the vote. In other words what we want and need is of no concern, it is what "they" want.

Reply(4)
12
History Matters
2d ago

Daniel Cameron is doing this because he wants to be the Governor of this State , he’s appealing to the Christian nationalists in this State.

Reply(6)
5
Gima
2d ago

Wow that's crazy. They better make exceptions when doctors find it necessary. They need to consult doctors so they know the details so their ignorance doesn't cause harm like the whole covid/vaccine misinformation did.

Reply
3
Related
Black Enterprise

BREAKING: Georgia Judge Overturns State Six-Week Abortion Ban Calling It Unconstitutional

A Georgia judge overturned the state’s six-week abortion ban Tuesday saying it violated the US constitution and US Supreme Court precedent. The Guardian reports the ruling, made by Judge Robert McBurney overturned the abortion ban which had been in effect since July. The ruling came in a lawsuit that sought to strike down the ban on multiple grounds, including that it violates the Peach State’s constitutional right to privacy and liberty by forcing women in the state to have a child.
GEORGIA STATE
Well+Good

If the Midterm Elections Showed Us Anything, It’s That Americans Want the Right to Legal (and Safe) Abortions

It’s no secret that abortion rights and reproductive justice were on the line in the 2022 midterm elections. With Roe v. Wade no longer in place, a person's ability to get a legal abortion depends on the laws in their state as well as whatever may be passed on the federal level—which means that whoever represents you in the state and federal governments (like your governor, congressional representative, and senator) has more power than ever to shape reproductive health policy. (Terrible, we know.)
GEORGIA STATE
Mother Jones

An Anti-Abortion Republican Just Lost His Bid for Kentucky’s Supreme Court

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. An anti-abortion crusader in Kentucky lost a critical race for a state Supreme Court seat that could impact the future of abortion rights in the state. Joseph Fischer, a lawyer and longtime Republican state representative, was vying for an eight-year term in Kentucky’s highest court against incumbent Michelle Keller, a registered independent. When the race was called by AP, Fischer trailed Keller by about 10 percentage points.
KENTUCKY STATE
Black Enterprise

Alabama Residents Overwhelmingly Vote To Rid State Constitution of Racist Language

Alabama residents overwhelmingly voted to strike racist language from its constitution on Tuesday and reorganize the governing document. The Montgomery Advertiser reported Alabama’s recompilation proposal received more than 880,000 votes (76.5%) according to unofficial results provided by the Alabama Secretary of State’s office. Less than 25% of residents voted against the proposal.
ALABAMA STATE
The Courier Journal

Mitch McConnell won’t become Senate majority leader again. What that means for his power

Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell won't get his old job as Senate majority leader back in January after voters decided to let Democrats keep control of Congress' upper chamber. It was unclear what the outcome of Tuesday's election would mean for control of the Senate for several days as the vote tallies of close races across the country were counted. However, Democrats clinched the majority this weekend when Democratic U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada, America's first-ever Latina senator, won her highly competitive reelection bid.
KENTUCKY STATE
People

Kentucky Judge Who Once Ran for Governor Dies in House Fire After Getting Wife to Safety

Tom Emberton, a 90-year-old former Kentucky appeals court judge, didn't make it out of the burning home Thursday Tom Emberton, a former Kentucky appeals court judge and Republican gubernatorial candidate, died in an early Thursday morning house fire after helping his wife to safety, the Associated Press reports. Emberton, 90, got his wife safely away from the flames before reentering the burning home. He never made it back out. "He heroically rescued his wife and got her to safety. Then he went back in to save his home and...
KENTUCKY STATE
Sara B

This old hospital is one of the creepiest places in Kentucky

Waverly Hills Sanatorium is said to be one of the most haunted places in America. The facility was initially intended to be used as a farm and private school for Major Thomas H Hays's children. Hays purchased the property in 1883. The teacher he hired named the new schoolhouse Waverly School, and Hays named his property Waverly Hill.
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Associated Press

High court rules against Arizona GOP leader in records fight

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has cleared the way for the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol to get phone records belonging to the leader of the Arizona Republican Party. The high court on Monday rejected GOP state chair Kelli Ward’s request to halt the turnover of records while a lawsuit proceeds. The court lifted a temporary order that had been put in place by Justice Elena Kagan that had paused anything from happening while Ward’s emergency request was at the Supreme Court. Ward has said her First Amendment rights would be chilled if investigators were able to learn whom she spoke with while trying to challenge former President Donald Trump’s 2020 election defeat. As is common in situations involving emergency requests to the high court, the justices did not explain their reasoning in their three-sentence order. Justice Clarence Thomas and Justice Samuel Alito said they would have sided with Ward but also did not elaborate.
ARIZONA STATE
Salon

The Dobbs effect is real: Voters, still angry about the Roe overturn, turned out to protect abortion

"Is the Dobbs effect fading?" blared a headline from October 10 at Politico Playbook, the nerve center for the smug centrist take on Beltway politics. The story helped kick off a month of hand-wringing in the press about how abortion was fading from voters' minds. Over the summer, there had been a massive national backlash to Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health, the Supreme Court decision that overturned Roe v. Wade. Over the past few weeks, however, pundits insisted, fears about reproductive rights were replaced with concerns about inflation. (Even though, as the talking heads carefully avoided noting, Republicans are a serious threat to the economy as well.) Mid-October, MSNBC pundit Mike Barnicle summed up the argument by arguing that "while abortion is an issue, it nowhere reaches the level of interest of voters in terms of the cost of gas, food, bread, milk, things like that." "Democrats' Reliance on Abortion for Midterms May Not Be Enough," read a USA Today headline, ignoring that the mythical Democrat who only campaigns on abortion is a strawman. In a classic of the circular-firing-squad genre, the New York Times ran a piece elevating those who "say there has been too much focus on abortion rights and too little attention on worries about crime or the cost of living."
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Courier Journal

Kentucky is counting on Rand Paul and Mitch McConnell to support Senate Credit Card Bill

Kentuckians need relief from record inflation, and while Democrats are banking on their liberal wish list spending package to bring down prices, several studies show the “Inflation Reduction Act” may have the opposite effect. Meanwhile, a bipartisan group of legislators has advanced a new bill that would help alleviate the financial strain felt by families across the U.S. while leveling the playing field for some of the companies that have profited the most from this crisis.
KENTUCKY STATE
The Hill

Medical marijuana now partially legal in Kentucky

Story at a glance Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear (D) issued an executive order on Tuesday allowing Kentuckians with certain illnesses to possess and use medical marijuana. The executive order lists 21 qualifying illnesses including Huntington’s, multiple sclerosis, cancer and post-traumatic stress disorder.   The executive order is set to go into effect on Jan. 1.…
KENTUCKY STATE
WLKY.com

More than 25 school districts in Kentucky closed due to illness

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — At least 25 Kentucky school districts have closed or used non-traditional instruction days in November due to illness, according to the Kentucky School Board Association. Four of the districts are in western Kentucky. The rest are east and north of Fayette County, including Fayette itself, and...
KENTUCKY STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
565K+
Post
588M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy