msubobcats.com
Montana State Hosts Warner Pacific, Travels to North Dakota
BOZEMAN, Mont. — Adding to a banner week for Montana State athletics, the Bobcat men's basketball team returns to Bozeman for a game against Warner Pacific this Friday at 5:30 p.m. The Bobcats (1-2) return home for a game against Warner Pacific as part of a doubleheader with the...
Fairfield Sun Times
'This is Montana's national championship': MSU Cheer Captain looks ahead to Brawl of the Wild
BOZEMAN, Mont. - Every year, the Brawl of the Wild attracts people from across the state to either Missoula or Bozeman. This year, the rivalry game is attracting national attention with ESPN College GameDay coming to town. For Montana State University Senior Cheer Captain Cammy Heck, this is the game...
Cat-Griz 2022: College GameDay, football fans hit Bozeman for Brawl of the Wild
Tens of thousands of football fans will descend on Bozeman Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. Here's what you need to know about the 2022 Brawl of the Wild.
Former Cat, Griz players from Butte recall Brawl of the Wild rivalry
Many players from both Montana State and Montana grew up with one another and were friends. But there are no friends during the Brawl of the Wild.
Fairfield Sun Times
ESPN College GameDay bus arrives in Bozeman ahead of Brawl of the Wild
BOZEMAN, Mont. - The ESPN College GameDay bus is officially in Bozeman ahead of the Brawl of the Wild this weekend. This marks the first time ESPN College GameDay has visited a Big Sky campus. “College football fans all over America are about to learn what everyone in Big Sky...
406mtsports.com
Montana State, law enforcement prepare for Cat-Griz, College GameDay
BOZEMAN — Though Saturday’s Cat-Griz football game has a new added wrinkle with ESPN’s “College GameDay” coming to Bozeman, university and law enforcement officials have already prepared. Bozeman will host the 121st iteration of the rivalry series between Montana State University and the University of...
msubobcats.com
Ducks Roll Past Bobcats, 81-51
EUGENE, Ore. – The Montana State men's basketball team hung with the Oregon Ducks, yet an 18-3 Oregon run to open the second half was the difference in an 81-51 MSU loss on Tuesday. Playing in Eugene for the first time since 2009, the Bobcats (1-2) hung with the...
Montana State encourages sportsmanship among Cat-Griz attendees
MSU wants to encourage Bobcat fans out there to help ensure that this weekend’s Brawl of the Wild at Bobcat Stadium is a spirited and welcoming experience for all.
msubobcats.com
Cats Fall to Sun Devils Fast Start
Arizona State went seven-of-12 from the field and converted four free throws, while Montana State missed its first nine attempts and a pair of charity tosses as the Sun Devils jumped out to a 20-0 advantage in the opening seven minutes, en route to a 79-64 win over the Bobcats on Tuesday night in Worthington Arena.
bozemanmagazine.com
Montana State announces events related to Cat-Griz football rivalry
BOZEMAN — Montana State University will celebrate its beloved football rivalry with a number of events throughout this week. The annual Cat-Griz football game between MSU and the University of Montana – also known as the “Brawl of the Wild” – returns to Bozeman this year. Kickoff is at noon Saturday, Nov. 19, in Bobcat Stadium. The game can also be viewed on MTN Sports, ESPN+ or at a local watch party.
Brawl of the Wild game seeing historically high-ticket prices
In Montana, no sporting event generates more excitement than the annual college football game between the University of Montana Grizzlies and the Montana State Bobcats.
Fairfield Sun Times
Public asked to line streets of Bozeman for ESPN's College GameDay arrival
BOZEMAN, Mont. - In celebration of Brawl of the Wild and ESPN's College GameDay arrival in Bozeman, Montana State University is asking the public to line the city streets Thursday. The College GameDay bus will start its route at "The M" at 12:30 p.m., then make its way to Main...
montanarightnow.com
Brawl of the Wild House Divided: The University of Montana president's tie to the bobcats
MISSOULA, Mont. - Ahead of the 121st Brawl of the Wild, NonStop Local is featuring divided homes across the state. In Missoula, one prominent Griz at the University of Montana still has some love for the bobcats. Some may consider it a modern day Montana Romeo and Juliet, University of...
406mtsports.com
George Geise: For many of us, 'Brawl' just meant Cat-Griz had gone to the dogs
GREAT FALLS — Like thousands of other college football fans, I am eagerly awaiting the arrival of ESPN’s College GameDay crew for Saturday’s Bobcat-Grizzly game in Bozeman. I can hardly wait to see what kind of super-cool (more likely super-cold) environment will greet star analysts Rece Davis,...
montanarightnow.com
Popular Butte sports bar shares important role in Brawl of the Wild
BUTTE, Mont. -- As the middle ground between Missoula and Bozeman, Butte plays an important role in the Brawl of the Wild. And that role includes finding a bite to eat. Perhaps no spot uptown has more prominent relations with the Cats and the Griz than Metals Sports Bar & Grill.
406mtsports.com
Five storylines heading into Class AA state championship game
The Helena Capital Bruins and Bozeman Hawks met in the first game of the 2022 season and now they will meet in the last. Capital (11-0), the No. 1 seed from the Western AA and Bozeman (9-2), the top seed from the Eastern AA, will play once again Friday night at Vigilante Stadium for the 2022 Class AA football state championship.
Out and About: Class AA Championship, Int'l Survivors of Suicide Loss day
In this week's edition of out and about we cover a wide array of events that are not the 'Brawl of the Wild', but there's still some football to be talked about.
MSU calls for snow removal help at Bobcat Stadium
Montana State University Athletics and Sports Facilities are looking for help removing snow from seats at Bobcat Stadium.
Everything you need to know about Cat/Griz parking, rules, and closures
Warm clothes and some patience will be required for the 2022 Brawl of the Wild in Bozeman this Saturday. Both Friday and Saturday come with some strict rules for Cat/Griz parking and what times gates will be open. WE WILL UPDATE WITH ADDITIONAL DETAILS AS THEY ARE RELEASED. With ESPN...
Fairfield Sun Times
ESPN College GameDay asks for local recommendations, tips to keeping warm in Bozeman
BOZEMAN, Mont. - The ESPN College GameDay crew is asking for local recommendations and tips to keeping warm ahead of this weekend's Brawl of the Wild in Bozeman. "Heading to Bozeman for the first time and need some recommendations (including best ways to stay warm)," ESPN's Desmond Howard tweeted. "Whatcha got for me?"
