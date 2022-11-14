ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bozeman, MT

msubobcats.com

Montana State Hosts Warner Pacific, Travels to North Dakota

BOZEMAN, Mont. — Adding to a banner week for Montana State athletics, the Bobcat men's basketball team returns to Bozeman for a game against Warner Pacific this Friday at 5:30 p.m. The Bobcats (1-2) return home for a game against Warner Pacific as part of a doubleheader with the...
BOZEMAN, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

ESPN College GameDay bus arrives in Bozeman ahead of Brawl of the Wild

BOZEMAN, Mont. - The ESPN College GameDay bus is officially in Bozeman ahead of the Brawl of the Wild this weekend. This marks the first time ESPN College GameDay has visited a Big Sky campus. “College football fans all over America are about to learn what everyone in Big Sky...
BOZEMAN, MT
406mtsports.com

Montana State, law enforcement prepare for Cat-Griz, College GameDay

BOZEMAN — Though Saturday’s Cat-Griz football game has a new added wrinkle with ESPN’s “College GameDay” coming to Bozeman, university and law enforcement officials have already prepared. Bozeman will host the 121st iteration of the rivalry series between Montana State University and the University of...
BOZEMAN, MT
msubobcats.com

Ducks Roll Past Bobcats, 81-51

EUGENE, Ore. – The Montana State men's basketball team hung with the Oregon Ducks, yet an 18-3 Oregon run to open the second half was the difference in an 81-51 MSU loss on Tuesday. Playing in Eugene for the first time since 2009, the Bobcats (1-2) hung with the...
EUGENE, OR
msubobcats.com

Cats Fall to Sun Devils Fast Start

Arizona State went seven-of-12 from the field and converted four free throws, while Montana State missed its first nine attempts and a pair of charity tosses as the Sun Devils jumped out to a 20-0 advantage in the opening seven minutes, en route to a 79-64 win over the Bobcats on Tuesday night in Worthington Arena.
BOZEMAN, MT
bozemanmagazine.com

Montana State announces events related to Cat-Griz football rivalry

BOZEMAN — Montana State University will celebrate its beloved football rivalry with a number of events throughout this week. The annual Cat-Griz football game between MSU and the University of Montana – also known as the “Brawl of the Wild” – returns to Bozeman this year. Kickoff is at noon Saturday, Nov. 19, in Bobcat Stadium. The game can also be viewed on MTN Sports, ESPN+ or at a local watch party.
BOZEMAN, MT
montanarightnow.com

Popular Butte sports bar shares important role in Brawl of the Wild

BUTTE, Mont. -- As the middle ground between Missoula and Bozeman, Butte plays an important role in the Brawl of the Wild. And that role includes finding a bite to eat. Perhaps no spot uptown has more prominent relations with the Cats and the Griz than Metals Sports Bar & Grill.
BUTTE, MT
406mtsports.com

Five storylines heading into Class AA state championship game

The Helena Capital Bruins and Bozeman Hawks met in the first game of the 2022 season and now they will meet in the last. Capital (11-0), the No. 1 seed from the Western AA and Bozeman (9-2), the top seed from the Eastern AA, will play once again Friday night at Vigilante Stadium for the 2022 Class AA football state championship.
BOZEMAN, MT

