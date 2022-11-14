BOZEMAN — Montana State University will celebrate its beloved football rivalry with a number of events throughout this week. The annual Cat-Griz football game between MSU and the University of Montana – also known as the “Brawl of the Wild” – returns to Bozeman this year. Kickoff is at noon Saturday, Nov. 19, in Bobcat Stadium. The game can also be viewed on MTN Sports, ESPN+ or at a local watch party.

BOZEMAN, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO