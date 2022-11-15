ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SFGate

George Lois, icon of ads and magazine covers, dead at 91

NEW YORK (AP) — George Lois, the hard-selling, charismatic advertising man and designer who fashioned some of the most daring magazine images of the 1960s and popularized such catchphrases and brand names as “I Want My MTV” and “Lean Cuisine,” has died. He was 91.
The Hollywood Reporter

Skittles Reminds Fans Not to Throw Skittles at Harry Styles With Full-Page L.A. Times Ad

“Protect the rainbow. Taste the rainbow. But please, don’t throw the rainbow,” a full-page print advertisement in the Los Angeles Times reads, Skittles announced on Saturday. The ad is the brand’s latest reaction to Harry Styles getting an eyeful of Skittles thrown at his face at a concert earlier this week. On Saturday, the candy brand released a similar image on social media, along with the tweet: “PSA: Protect your eyes from Skittles (by eating them, not throwing them).”More from The Hollywood ReporterTaylor Swift, Harry Styles Win Big at 2022 MTV EMAsEvents of the Week: 'Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me,'...
SFGate

ABC Scraps David E. Kelley, Michael Connelly Drama Series ‘Avalon’ Starring Neve Campbell Despite Series Order

ABC has reversed course on the drama series “Avalon,” opting not to move forward with the show despite giving it a straight-to-series order in February. “Avalon” hailed from David E. Kelley and executive producer Michael Connelly, with the show based on a short story that Connelly wrote. Neve Campbell was set to star in the lead role. Other cast members included Demetrius Grosse, Alexa Mansour, Steven Pasquale, and Roslyn Ruff.
SFGate

Dear Jane’s Seafood Sails Into Marina Del Rey; The Butcher’s Daughter Adds a Sunny Melrose Location

For an ocean-hugging city like Los Angeles, there are surprisingly few fun, relaxed seafood-focused restaurants. The recent Marina del Rey opening of Dear Jane’s, the pescatarian counterpart of industry favorite Dear John’s in Culver City, has vastly improved the situation. From Jamie Lee Curtis’ voice on the answering machine to regulars like Jodie Foster and Sharon Stone, it’s clear this spot from chefs Josiah Citrin and Hans Röckenwagner, along with Patti Röckenwagner, former marketing exec at STX and Paramount, will draw the same in-crowd as its beefier brother. “It has a sweeping view of the marina, and it’s a midcentury original building from the 1960s,” says Patti Röckenwagner of the old Chart House space, noting that the area has changed quite a bit in recent years. “It’s not your father’s Marina anymore.”
SFGate

Bass, first Black woman in LA mayor post, confronts fed-up city

Winning the tight race to become the first female and first Black female mayor of Los Angeles was a tough fight for Karen Bass. Now comes the harder job of uniting a city confronting a racism scandal, worsening homelessness crisis and rising crime rates. Bass, a six-term Democratic congresswoman, won...
